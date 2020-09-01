September '20 About Features Local Faves On the Cover

Activities & Entertainment Readers’ Picks | Local Faves

Here are the readers’ picks winners and runners up for the Activities & Entertainment category in the 2020 Local Faves contest.

By About Staff / September 1, 2020

Art Gallery
Canton Museum of Art
1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-453-7666, cantonart.org
Runner-up: Little Art Gallery (North Canton Library)

Museum
McKinley Presidential Library & Museum
800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org
Runner-up: Canton Museum of Art

Cultural Attraction
McKinley Monument
800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org
Runner-up: Canton Palace Theatre

Performance Group
A Chorus For A Cause
2624 19th St. NW, Canton, 330-456-3186, achorusforacause.org
Runner-up: The Scenic Route

Theater
Canton Palace Theatre
605 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org
Runner-up: Players Guild Theatre

Golf Course
Skyland Pines Golf Course
3550 Columbus Rd. NE, Canton, 330-454-5131, skylandpinesgolfcourse.com
Runner-up: Brookside Country Club

Bowling Alley
Park Centre Lanes
7313 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-499-0555, parkcentrelanes.com
Runner-up: AMF Hall of Fame Lanes

Fun with the Kids
McKinley Presidential Library & Museum
800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org
Runner-up: Sluggers & Putters

Live Music
Canton Palace Theatre
605 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org
Runner-up: The Auricle

Festival
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Alive Festival

Event of the Year
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Vintage Canton

Volunteer Opportunity
Compassion Delivered
1320 Bel Air Dr. NW, North Canton, 330-575-0996, compassiondelivered.org
Runner-up: Stark Parks

Charity Event
Be the Change Gala, Compassion Delivered
1320 Bel Air Dr. NW, North Canton, 330-575-0996, compassiondelivered.org
Runner-up: A Chorus For a Cause

