Aaron McMichael, DC | Twenty Under 40!

AARON McMICHAEL, DC

37, Doctor of Chiropractic, McMichael Chiropractic Clinic

Professional Achievements:

• North Central Academy of Chiropractic immediate past president/chairman, 2019-present

• North Central Academy of Chiropractic president, 2016-18

• North Central Academy of Chiropractic vice president, 2012-14

• North Central Academy of Chiropractic secretary, 2010-12

• Ohio State Chiropractic Association District 14 director, 2019-present

• Ohio State Chiropractic Association Budget and Finance Committee, 2019-present

• Ohio State Chiropractic Association Payment Policy Advisory Committee, 2019-present

• Ohio State Chiropractic Association Opioid Education & Awareness Task Force, 2017-present

• Foundation for Chiropractic Progress State Ambassador, 2019-present

• American Chiropractic Association member, 2007-present

• Ohio State Chiropractic Association member, 2007-present

• North Central Academy of Chiropractic member, 2007-present

• Academy of Chiropractic member, 2017-present

• Stark County Opiate Task Force member, 2017-present

• Foundation for Chiropractic Progress supporting member, 2009-present

• Delphi Panel Member, Best Practices for Chiropractic Care for Pregnant and Postpartum Women with Low Back and/or Pelvic Girdle Pain, 2019

• Lead Ohio State Chiropractic Association Opioid Task Force in creating, analyzing and publishing 2018 & 2019 Annual Analysis of Healthcare Payer Policies for Coverage of Non-Pharmacologic Treatment as an Alternative to Opioid Prescriptions as Recommended by Pain Treatment Guidelines

• Wrote Canton Repository Op-Eds with colleague Dr. Judson Sprandel to educate our community about updated medical treatment guidelines for pain management and evidence-based non-pharmacologic alternatives to opioids

Personal Achievements:

• Eagle Scout Rank as a member of Troop 4

• Maintaining the health and wellness of his family, including his wife and four children

• Helped many patients over the years through conservative healthcare strategies

• Worked tirelessly over the last couple of years to bring the evidenced-based approach of conservative-care-first to our county

• Integral to reinventing a classic Canton establishment in George’s Lounge

Community Involvement:

• Boy Scouts of America Troop 4 committee member, 2007-present

• Boy Scouts of America Pack 4 Cubmaster, 2019-present

• Boy Scouts of America Pack 4 committee member, 2017-present

• Boy Scouts of America Pack 4 Den Leader, 2017-19

• Boy Scouts of America Stem Nova Counselor, Supernova Mentor, 2019-present

• Greater Canton Men’s Chorus vice president, 2012-2016

• Greater Canton Men’s Chorus board trustee, 2009-2016

• Stark County Opiate Task Force Strategic Planning Committee, 2017-present

• Stark County Opiate Task Force Education Committee Chairman, 2018-present

Education:

• Doctorate of Chiropractic, Logan College of Chiropractic

• Bachelor of Science in Human Biology, Logan University

• Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Case Western Reserve University

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

Whether it’s rejuvenating an old downtown business, helping restore patients’ health or trying to change how health care is provided locally, I’ve always enjoyed taking part in a positive transformation as part of a team. Some changes take more time and effort than others, but seeing the positive results makes it all worth it and keeps me motivated.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

The best leadership advice I’ve been given is that leading is about serving and communicating effectively, not about knowing the most or being the smartest. Leadership is learning from others about how best to serve their needs, support their efforts and engage them as a community … And if you don’t have a plan, you have a very bad plan.

Nominated by: Ryan McMichael

Nominator says: “His exemplary leadership comprises careful listening, deep study, intelligent analysis, consensus-building and decisive action—all very highly appreciated by those he serves.”