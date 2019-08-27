91 Wood Fired Oven | Local Faves: Food & Dining

Gourmet Dessert: Creme brulee cheesecake at 91 Wood Fired Oven

The creme brulee cheesecake at 91 Wood Fired Oven combines two amazing desserts into one gourmet treat. It takes 91’s creamy, “colossal size” cheesecake and pairs it with the restaurant’s creme brulee, which is flavored with Madagascar vanilla bean.

The result is a huge slice of decadent cheesecake covered in caramelly burnt sugar that has great crunch and a deep, rich flavor.

The best part? The whole thing is less than $8.

91 Wood Fired Oven has two locations: 5570 Fulton Drive NW in Canton, 330-497-9111 and 1983 E Maple Street in North Canton, 330-498-9191.