Kozmo’s Grille

Chef: Aaron Taylor

330-832-8807 • 37 First St. SW, Massillon • kozmosgrille.com

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: An amazing combination of simple but savory flavors, this pizza is inspired by basic ingredients of classic Italian cuisine, including olive oil with garlic and Italian herbs, fresh Roma tomatoes, red onion, pepper jack, provolone and mozzarella cheeses and fresh basil. The hearthstone oven-baked house-made dough is brushed with a premium garlic and herbed olive oil. Together, the trio of cheeses and the roasted chicken combine for tremendous texture. Pizza is finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Menu Price: $13.99, regular menu item

This colorful pizza appealed to the judges right away and each appreciated the balsamic drizzle, fresh basil and Roma tomatoes. Crust was a crowd favorite but our judges thought that the chicken’s flavor could be improved a bit.

WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:

Chewy crust is the best part!

—KELLI WEIR

Love the fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

—COLLYN FLOYD

Colorful and vibrant looking pie.

—DOUG BENNETT

Crust is light and flavorful. Good balance with toppings.

—LISA DALPIAZ