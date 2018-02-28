SOL Pie Pizza

CHEF: Alan Frank

330-494-3131 • 3159 Whitewood St. NW, Plain Twp. • solpiepizza.com

This spicy, cheesy pie has a fresh bed of greens and thick, chewy crust. The judges loved all of the fresh, natural ingredients, but felt some of the toppings were competing a bit and they wanted a bit more of the buffalo chicken flavor to come through.

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: We were inspired by the classic grilled cheese but wanted to make a grown-up version with a bit of zest to it. After much experimentation, the Buffalo Chicken Bacon Grilled Cheese was born. The dough starts out with triple fermentation that includes a Polish Ferment and is then brushed with 100 percent extra virgin olive oil infused with fresh garlic. It is topped with Pappy’s Hot Pepper Butter, a local sauce from Maize Valley, all-natural mozzarella and provolone, local, nitrate-free, non-GMO, grass-fed bacon, all natural Middlefield smoked cheddar, all-natural chicken breast, organically grown arugula, drizzled with house-made organic ranch and finally finished off with our house-made organic seasoning.

Menu Price: Large for $19.99, regular menu item

WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:

Nice chewy crust, cheesy and peppery but a little salty.

—ALISON MATAS

Covered in salad … but not in a bad way.

—JESSICA HOLBROOK

Very spicy with a chewy crust.

—DAN KANE