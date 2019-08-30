720 Market | Local Faves: Shopping & Services

Outdoor Shopping Experience: 720 Market

The 720 Market has everything: delicious local baked goods, coffee and beer; live music; tons of vendors selling handcrafted gifts; and that open-air vibe in cool spots in and around North Canton.

The 720 Market started in 2016 and is named for the back half of the North Canton ZIP code. The market runs a few times a year, with a couple pop-up events, and features more than 100 vendors selling clothing and accessories, art, flowers, food, health and beauty items, furniture and jewelry.

The next market is September 29 at Gervasi Vineyard and will be combined with the vineyard’s Festa Gervasi Grape Harvest Festival.