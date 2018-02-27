Tozzi’s Restaurant of Magnolia
Chef: Mark Green
330-915-4993 • 144 North Main St., Magnolia • tozzismagnolia.com
CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: Duck confit, one my favorite dishes to serve, now in pizza form! Features sweet and tangy duck leg confit salad with arugula, broccoli, red onion, roasted red pepper and cashews, atop a cauliflower, Parmesan gluten-free crust.
Menu Price: $12, created specifically for entry into Feast Awards
The judges loved the tangy flavor, crispy cracker crust and high-quality ingredients. The duck was delicious and well prepared, but the pizza felt almost a little too nontraditional. More a flatbread than a true pizza.
High-quality ingredients-especially the veggies.
—ALISON MATAS
Flavor works so well together.
—JESSICA HOLBROOK
Asian vibe with great sweet-and-sour taste.
—DAN KANE