Tozzi’s Restaurant of Magnolia

Chef: Mark Green

330-915-4993 • 144 North Main St., Magnolia • tozzismagnolia.com

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: Duck confit, one my favorite dishes to serve, now in pizza form! Features sweet and tangy duck leg confit salad with arugula, broccoli, red onion, roasted red pepper and cashews, atop a cauliflower, Parmesan gluten-free crust.

Menu Price: $12, created specifically for entry into Feast Awards

The judges loved the tangy flavor, crispy cracker crust and high-quality ingredients. The duck was delicious and well prepared, but the pizza felt almost a little too nontraditional. More a flatbread than a true pizza.

WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:

High-quality ingredients-especially the veggies.

—ALISON MATAS

Flavor works so well together.

—JESSICA HOLBROOK

Asian vibe with great sweet-and-sour taste.

—DAN KANE