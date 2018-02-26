The Twisted Olive

CHEF: Jerry Risner

330-899-0550 • 5430 Massillon Rd., Green • thetwistedolive.com

This pizza brings the heat and our judges loved the big pieces of meat in the sauce, the hand-stretched, rustic dough and the fresh, colorful ingredients.

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: We combine American toppings with Italian rustic pizza preparation. Features a meat sauce, pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone, oregano, crushed red pepper, EVOO and Parmesan cheese.

Menu Price: $17.50, regular menu item

WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:

The spice level is perfect!

—LISA DALPIAZ

Lots of cheese and a great char to the crust.

—DOUG BENNETT

Good rustic flavor and the meat sauce is a nice touch.

—COLLYN FLOYD

Quite a bit of heat but sauce ties it all together.

—KELLI WEIR