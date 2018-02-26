The Twisted Olive
CHEF: Jerry Risner
330-899-0550 • 5430 Massillon Rd., Green • thetwistedolive.com
This pizza brings the heat and our judges loved the big pieces of meat in the sauce, the hand-stretched, rustic dough and the fresh, colorful ingredients.
CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: We combine American toppings with Italian rustic pizza preparation. Features a meat sauce, pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone, oregano, crushed red pepper, EVOO and Parmesan cheese.
Menu Price: $17.50, regular menu item
WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:
The spice level is perfect!
—LISA DALPIAZ
Lots of cheese and a great char to the crust.
—DOUG BENNETT
Good rustic flavor and the meat sauce is a nice touch.
—COLLYN FLOYD
Quite a bit of heat but sauce ties it all together.
—KELLI WEIR