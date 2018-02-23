Camellone Italian American Cuisine

Chef: Michael Cammel

330-754-6995 • 4630 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton • camellone.com

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: We take the goodness of a Philly steak sandwich and place it on a pizza. NY Style crust, coated in garlic oil sauce and a layer of mozzarella cheese. Topped with roasted sirloin steak, sautéed onions and sautéed green peppers. Drizzled with a roasted red pepper sauce.

Menu Price: 16” for $16, created specifically for entry into Feast Awards

Feast judges loved the tasty look of the Philly Steak pizza, that the steak was cooked perfectly, and the great red pepper drizzle. Only suggested improvement was to dial back the garlic oil, which can overpower the pie.

WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:

Colorful with a great distribution of toppings.—KELLI WEIR

Great philly vibe. Steak was cooked perfectly.

—DOUG BENNETT

Fresh ingredients complement each other.

—COLLYN FLOYD

Crust is chewy and thick with a tangy flavor.

—LISA DALPIAZ