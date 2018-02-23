Camellone Italian American Cuisine
Chef: Michael Cammel
330-754-6995 • 4630 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton • camellone.com
CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: We take the goodness of a Philly steak sandwich and place it on a pizza. NY Style crust, coated in garlic oil sauce and a layer of mozzarella cheese. Topped with roasted sirloin steak, sautéed onions and sautéed green peppers. Drizzled with a roasted red pepper sauce.
Menu Price: 16” for $16, created specifically for entry into Feast Awards
Feast judges loved the tasty look of the Philly Steak pizza, that the steak was cooked perfectly, and the great red pepper drizzle. Only suggested improvement was to dial back the garlic oil, which can overpower the pie.
Colorful with a great distribution of toppings.
—KELLI WEIR
Great philly vibe. Steak was cooked perfectly.
—DOUG BENNETT
Fresh ingredients complement each other.
—COLLYN FLOYD
Crust is chewy and thick with a tangy flavor.
—LISA DALPIAZ