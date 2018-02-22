Casanova’s Pizzeria
CHEF: Ron Gatts & Dawn Graber
330-484-5999 • 4103 Cleveland Ave. SW, Canton Twp. • casanovaspizza.com
CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: This specialty pie features Casanova’s special white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar and provolone cheese.
Menu Price: Large, $17.99, regular menu item
Cheese lovers rejoice! Judges describe this pizza as the ultimate comfort food pie, with a great ranch sauce and a fresh crust. Only thing the judges thought was missing is a little bit of zing.
WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:
Crust tastes very fresh & light.
—DAN KANE
Cheesy, crispy and just the right amount of burnt.
—JESSICA HOLBROOK
This pizza isn’t trying to be healthy … and I love that!
—ALISON MATAS