Casanova’s Pizzeria

CHEF: Ron Gatts & Dawn Graber

330-484-5999 • 4103 Cleveland Ave. SW, Canton Twp. • casanovaspizza.com

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: This specialty pie features Casanova’s special white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar and provolone cheese.

Menu Price: Large, $17.99, regular menu item

Cheese lovers rejoice! Judges describe this pizza as the ultimate comfort food pie, with a great ranch sauce and a fresh crust. Only thing the judges thought was missing is a little bit of zing.

WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:

Crust tastes very fresh & light.

—DAN KANE

Cheesy, crispy and just the right amount of burnt.

—JESSICA HOLBROOK

This pizza isn’t trying to be healthy … and I love that!

—ALISON MATAS