Filling the blank canvas breast cancer leaves behind

When she started in the tattoo business 14 years ago, Lauren Gibler never thought she would be tattooing 3-D nipples on her clients.

But here she is using her tattooing background and artistic abilities to create tattoos to look like nipples and areolas for some of her clients.

These types of tattoos are gaining popularity with women who have suffered through and ultimately beat breast cancer. They still want their breasts to look like they did before they had breast cancer.

Since these women have surgeries in which the nipple is removed, it’s essentially bare.

“It’s like a blank canvas. I’m just using my background and artistic abilities” to make it look like the real thing, Gibler said.

But a lot of people still don’t know these types of tattoos exist.

Gibler started receiving requests for 3-D nipple tattoos, so four years ago, she got her training for cosmetic and medical tattooing needed to perform these services.

It was sheer luck that she got in contact with Mercy Medical Center. She also works with Aultman Hospital patients.

While she works at Ink & Destroy Tattoo Studio in Canton and calls Ohio home, Gibler also tattoos in Boca Raton, Florida, where she was trained at ACAS Academy. The academy offers small training sessions with six students in each session.

In total, Gibler has tattooed 3-D nipples on 50 women, in Ohio and Florida.

She said that a lot of women have called and inquired about seeing previous clients’ tattoos before booking an appointment. To see a portfolio of her work, check out idtattoostudio.com. The site has a link to her Instagram as well which features more of her tattoo work.