Canton Brewing Co.

Chef: Mike Blood

330-409-0343 • 120 Third St. NW, Canton • drinkcantonbeer.com

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: Instead of picking a pizza or a burger—now you can have both! Toppings include bacon, hamburger, mustard sauce, tomato, pickle, onion, french fries, cheddar, provolone on top of our signature cold-proofed housemade pizza dough.

Menu Price: $13.65, regular menu item

Close your eyes and you might not realize you’re biting into a slice of pie because our silver medal winner tastes so much like a cheeseburger! Our judges were surprised by how much they liked this nontraditional pizza, and how much those pickles really add to the taste.

WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:

Fries are fresh cut and crispy. It’s super cheesy, and the mustard does not overpower.

—ALISON MATAS

First-rate, well constructed & thought out. Very memorable.

—DAN KANE

It’s weird how well this works! Tastes just like a cheeseburger.

—JESSICA HOLBROOK