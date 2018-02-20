Canton Brewing Co.
Chef: Mike Blood
330-409-0343 • 120 Third St. NW, Canton • drinkcantonbeer.com
CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: Instead of picking a pizza or a burger—now you can have both! Toppings include bacon, hamburger, mustard sauce, tomato, pickle, onion, french fries, cheddar, provolone on top of our signature cold-proofed housemade pizza dough.
Menu Price: $13.65, regular menu item
Close your eyes and you might not realize you’re biting into a slice of pie because our silver medal winner tastes so much like a cheeseburger! Our judges were surprised by how much they liked this nontraditional pizza, and how much those pickles really add to the taste.
Fries are fresh cut and crispy. It’s super cheesy, and the mustard does not overpower.
—ALISON MATAS
First-rate, well constructed & thought out. Very memorable.
—DAN KANE
It’s weird how well this works! Tastes just like a cheeseburger.
—JESSICA HOLBROOK