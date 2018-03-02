Royal Docks Brewing Co.

Chef: Heather Reahm

330-353-9103 • 7162 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Twp. • docks.beer

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: We always like to think outside the box. Features a mushroom truffle cream as the base, layered with sliced mushrooms sautéed in garlic and shallots and deglazed with a buttery Chardonnay. Then topped with roasted red tomatoes and Chevre goat cheese, then baked and topped with baby arugula finished with a lemon squeeze and salt, pepper and garlic.

Menu Price: $12.50, regular menu item

Judges loved the look of this pie and the idea of the concept, and the fresh ingredients—but the mushrooms come on a little bit too strong and the crust could use some beefing up.

WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:

Colorful, looks very fresh.

—JESSICA HOLBROOK

Ingredients are impressive. Pizza looks like a page from a cooking magazine.

—DAN KANE

The ingredients are very high quality, especially love the roasted tomato.

—ALISON MATAS