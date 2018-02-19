Angello’s 2 Go

Chef: Jimmy Angello

330-956-5860 • 5081 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Twp. • angellos2go.com

Top honors in the Feast Awards: Pizza Wars goes to what judges describe as a “fork and knifer.” With fresh, crisp veggies and a lot of girth, this colorful favorite won’t disappoint, especially when you’re trying to feed the whole family.

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: It was hard to choose what to bring to this competition—we have 32 toppings to offer on our menu and can design so many combinations. The Classic Combo is our biggest seller. We go in at 5 a.m. every morning to make our dough, old school, fresh. I use unbleached flour, and when we cook that natural dough on our unique, brick bottom ovens, we get that golden brown crust. Our sauce is developed from scratch with a blend of Italian seasonings and sautéed fresh onions and garlic. The toppings include pepperoni, sausage (local butcher), fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh-cut onions, green and assorted peppers and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses on our thick crust.

Menu Price: 16” for $19.99, regular menu item

WHAT OUR JUDGES SAID:

A real Looker, overflowing with toppings!

—KELLI WEIR

Fresh, flavorful, hearty and filling.

—LISA DALPIAZ

Perfectly chewy crust with a great flavor.

—DOUG BENNETT

The combination of toppings works together brilliantly.

—COLLYN FLOYD