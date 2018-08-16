Women of the Year

In May at the Conference Center at Kent State University at Stark, The Junior League of Stark County celebrated two outstanding women volunteers at its annual Women of the Year luncheon. Started on its 10th anniversary in 1947, for 71 years, The Junior League has solicited nominations from the community and honored two women; one with the President’s Award, meant for a woman who has made a significant impact in one area, and the Community Award, for a woman whose volunteer work has touched many areas. This year’s honorees were J. Lynne Biery for the President’s Award for her work with the Louisville YMCA, and Jacqueline DeGarmo for the Community Award for her work intended to better the educational opportunities for all in Stark County.