What to read

New releases worth checking out

This summer is going to look a little different than last year.

But there’s no rule saying beach reads can’t be enjoyed on the front porch. Dig out the mini umbrellas, add one to a homemade cocktail and escape into a new book.

Here’s a look at some of July’s new releases and a few ways to find them without logging into your Amazon Prime account.

“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

July 2

The Vignes sisters are identical twins who grew up inseparable in a small, southern black community before running away as teenagers. Their lives as adults are radically different, as one twin returns to their hometown to raise her black daughter and the other marries a white man and secretly passes as white herself.

Penguin Random House calls it “an engrossing page-turner about family and relationships that is immersive and provocative, compassionate and wise.”

“Pizza Girl” by Jean Kyoung Frazier

June 9

A coming-of-age tale of an 18-year-old pregnant pizza delivery driver in suburban Los Angeles who becomes obsessed with Jenny, a single mom, who weekly orders pizza for her son.

Publisher Doubleday calls it “a moving and funny portrait of a flawed, unforgettable young woman as she tries to find her place in the world.”

“Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager

June 30

Twenty-five years ago, Maggie Holt moved with her parents into Baneberry Hall, a Victorian estate in the woods of Vermont. Weeks later, the family fled in the dead of night. Holt’s father later turned the ordeal into a bestselling horror memoir.

Holt, a skeptic who doesn’t remember her family’s ghostly ordeal, has inherited the supposedly haunted house. When she returns to restore Baneberry and get it ready for sale, she’s met with hostile neighbors and strange occurrences that make her question everything.

How to find a book

Overdrive and Libby: Your public library might be closed, but you can still check out free e-books on the apps Overdrive or Libby. Download the apps on your smartphone and sign in with your library card. Just like checking out a physical book at the library, you may have to wait for your pick to be available, and books will automatically be checked back-in on your due date. Scope the selection from the Ohio Digital Library at ohdbks.overdrive.com.

Bookshop.org: If you prefer an old-school physical copy, buy online at Bookshop.org and support independent booksellers in the process.

Bookshop puts 10% of its sales into an earnings pool that is distributed evenly among independent bookstores every six months. On top of that, indie bookstores can become a Bookshop affiliate and earn 30% of the cover price—the entire profit margin—of any sales they generate.

Direct from your favorite bookstore: If you want to get it straight from the source, search for indie booksellers using the zip code feature at indiebound.org. Then, give the shop a call or check out its website to see if you can order for delivery or curbside pickup.