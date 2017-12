Walking Together in Jerry’s Footsteps Fundraiser

In Jerry’s Footsteps, an employee foundation of TSG Resources, Inc., held its first reverse-raffle and fundraiser called Walking Together in September at Meyer’s Lake Ballroom. Guests included employees, vendors and community supporters. The fundraiser supports the In Jerry’s Footsteps Foundation, named after the late founder of TSG Resources, Gerald F. Schroer Sr. The foundation provides financial support to those within the organization who experience unforeseen emergencies.