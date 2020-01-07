“The Illusionists” at Playhouse Square in Cleveland this month

Photo provided by Playhouse Square

A touring production of a Broadway show featuring some of the world’s top magicians is coming to Cleveland this month.

The 2020 cast for “The Illusionists—Live From Broadway” includes:

• David Williamson, “The Trickster”: Williamson, a self-described “comedy magician,” has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” NBC’s “World’s Greatest Magic III” and CBS’s “Magicians’ Favorite Magicians.” He’s also the author of “Williamson’s Wonders” (a bestseller that teaches magic routines).

• Valentin Azema, “The Elusive”: Azema specializes in up-close magic. The show bills him as someone who brings “a French touch, a bit of humor and a limitless passion for the art of magic.”

• Jonathan Goodwin, “The Daredevil”: Goodwin is an escapologist (and “dangerman”) who has appeared on “Britain’s Got Talent.” His stunts include escaping from being buried alive, setting himself on fire while trapped in a straight jacket and dodging arrows from crossbows. He has performed both on Broadway and in London’s West End.

• Chris Cox, “The Mentalist”: Cox advertises himself as “the mind-reader who can’t read minds,” though he’s been known to guess the celebrities people are thinking of after taking a sip out of the same bottle of water they have.

• Hyun Joon Kim, “The Manipulator”: Kim makes objects (such as decks of cards) appear in his hands and mouth seemingly out of thin air. He was a winner in the 2012 International Federation of Magic Societies.

“We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to Cleveland for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family,” Creative Producer Simon Painter said in a statement. “THE ILLUSIONISTS is the most nonstop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.”

The show runs January 7 through 11 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Tickets range from $10 to $80.

The production is not considered a kids’ show but is kid-friendly. It runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission.