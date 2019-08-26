The Docket September 2019

Through Sept. 1

Akron Pizza Fest

The Akron Pizza Fest is a three-day food and music festival featuring pizza parlors from all over the Akron-Canton area, live music, pizza eating contests, a cornhole tournament, kids land and much more. It’s happening at Lock 3 in downtown Akron from 5 to 11 p.m. August 30, from noon to 11 p.m. August 31 and from noon to 8 p.m. September 1. Admission is free the first day and $5 for adults 18 and older, $2 for ages 13 to 17 and free for 12 and younger the second and third day. akronpizzafest.com

Through Sept. 2

Stark County Fair

Head to the Stark County Fairgrounds for all kinds of fun. Admission is $7. With that, you get daily pavilion concerts and entertainment, free parking on fair grounds, daily Dinosaur Adventure, the tractor pull, high school band shows, harness racing, livestock shows and Junior Fair sales plus exhibits, barns, animals, horse shows and more. Rides are not included with gate admission. starkcountyfair.com

Through Sept. 2

Labor Day Flea Market

Hartville MarketPlace’s big flea market weekend kicks off on Thursday, August 29, and runs Friday, Saturday and finishes up Monday. There are typically more than 1,000 outdoor vendors and about 30,000 customers. hartvillemarketplace.com

Through Sept. 15

Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens

Interact with nature in a fun and unique way as you explore the summer exhibits at Beech Creek Gardens, including the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery and Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Hand-feed native Ohio butterflies inside the Butterfly House and learn about the life cycle of a butterfly inside the Caterpillar Nursery. Explore two dozen hands-on interactive activity stations related to nature and environmental science inside the Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Other areas to explore include beautiful botanical gardens, hiking trails, nature playgrounds, picnic areas and the Nature Store. Admission is $8 per person for nonmembers and free for members and ages 2 and younger. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. beechcreekgardens.org

Through Sept. 28

Canton Farmers’ Market

Join everyone at the Nadine Mcllwain Administrative Building Parking Lot at the corner of Fourth Street and McKinley Avenue NW. The market runs every Saturday morning from 8 to 11:30 a.m. through September 28. The site is perfectly suited with grass, trees and plenty of free parking. The market has been providing locally grown produce, locally made products, fun activities and entertainment on Saturday mornings in downtown Canton for 15 years. cantonfarmersmarket.com

Through Oct. 13

A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County

A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County exhibit will be at the Massillon Museum. This is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through October 13. massillonmuseum.org

Through Jan. 5, 2020

Exhibit: Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals

Based on the new book by Assistant Director and Curator Kim Kenney and Barbara Abbott of Canton Food Tours, this exhibition will explore food history in Stark County from the earliest orchards and farms to today’s culinary tourism scene. Using artifacts, photographs, restaurant menus, grocery store ads and oral histories, visitors will relive old memories and discover new stories about what we have eaten in this community over time. The exhibition will be on view at the William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum through January 5, 2020. mckinleymuseum.org

Sept. 1

Summer Serenades

What happens when the spontaneous sounds of nature and people enjoying a park are combined with the orchestrated sounds of musicians? Serenades in the Park—a free, family-friendly series of brass, woodwind and string ensembles performing all over Stark County beginning in June and finishing with a full-orchestra concert in September. Everyone is invited to bring a favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. at Petros Park. cantonsymphony.org

Sept. 2

SingStark! at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery

SingStark! is back at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery in Jackson Township. There is a $5 cover charge, and the event is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will be a limited menu available for orders to be placed before the 7 p.m. start time. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. voicesofcanton.org

Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24

Market in the Park

Minerva’s Market in the Park is a farmers’ market featuring fresh, local produce, as well as handmade crafts. It is held every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Municipal Park. minervachamber.org

Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

Gervasi Cruise-In

Gervasi Vineyard Cruise-Ins are from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through September 25. It’s a fun, casual evening the whole family will enjoy. Showcase your automobile or come to admire the cars. All makes/models/years of cars and trucks are welcome. Admission is free. Take advantage of door prizes, 50/50 drawings and special cruiser food discounts for the first 100 vehicles in the showcase lot. gervasivineyard.com

Sept. 5

Unforgettable Mystery Book Club

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “The Stormy Petrel” by Mary Stewart as part of the unforgettable mystery book club. ncantonlibrary.com

Sept. 6

Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre

Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour, held each First Friday of the month. Tours last from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and are limited to 20 people. Admission is $5 per person. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour; no tickets sold at the door. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Sept. 6

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for September is I Need a Hero. downtowncanton.com

Sept. 7

G.L.O. 5K & Festival

Enjoy the ultimate blend of a 5K run followed by live music all day at G.L.O. (Giving Light to Others) 5K & Festival. This event will feature a food truck rally and incorporate activities for the whole day with plenty to entertain the entire family. Visit the site to register for the race. It’s all happening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. hartvillemarketplace.com

Sept. 7

Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Stark County District Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org

Sept. 7

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org

Sept. 7

Pro Football Hall of Fame Craft Beer Fest

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hop Culture Magazine will host the Pro Football Hall of Fame Craft Beer Festival with beer tastings, food and music at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium from 6 to 10 p.m. The festival will be highlighted by craft beer from 50 breweries including one from each National Football League city. General admission tickets are $60 and include a taster glass and unlimited tastings from all 50 breweries. VIP tickets are $80 and include access to the VIP area, a taster glass, unlimited tastings, food options, an exclusive brewery-themed swag bag, a limited edition Craft Beer Festival glass and the opportunity to interact with a living Hall of Famer. Designated driver tickets are $20 and include admission to the event and a meal voucher. profootballhof.com

Sept. 7

First Saturday Canal Boat Cruise and Dinner Show Series

The first Saturday of the month, enjoy a fun filled evening of riding on the St. Helena III Canal Boat and then a dinner show at the Warehouse on the Canal, located just a few blocks from the Canalway Center, in the historical downtown district. Several shows are offered with a buffet style dinner catered by the Canal Grille Restaurant. The cost is $39.95 per person. The event is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. St. Helena Heritage Park is at 125 Tuscarawas Street in Canal Fulton. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov

Sept. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22

47th annual Yankee Peddler Festival

The 47th annual Yankee Peddler Festival will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at Clay’s Park. Step back in time 200 years and visit pioneer America. Master artists and crafters will assemble rustic shops along streams and amid lovely wooded dales. Sample food from colonial days, cooked over open fires. There will be 75 acres of entertainment for the whole family. yankeepeddlerfestival.com

Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. Bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday after registering year-round at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing. The run starts at 8 a.m., and you’re welcome to stick around for coffee and community afterwards. starkparks.com

Sept. 7, 21

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

Sept. 10

North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Outing

The North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Outing starts at 7 a.m. at Mayfair Country Club. Registration is at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch will be available at the turn, and dinner and prizes will follow the round of golf. The $100 per golfer cost covers the 18-hole scramble, a golf cart, beverages, breakfast, lunch and dinner. northcantonchamber.org

Sept. 10

Small Business Showcase

The Small Business Showcase will be at MAPS Air Museum from 4:30 to 8 p.m. This exhibition gives local businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their products and services. Admission is free. cantonchamber.org

Sept. 10

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $19 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

Sept. 10

Art Garfunkel

Singer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. See him at the Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53. kent.edu/tusc/art-garfunkel

Sept. 12

Meet Author Award-Winning Anchor Elizabeth Vargas

Elizabeth Vargas will discuss her memoir, “Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. The book details her struggles with anxiety and alcohol and tells a powerful story of healing and coping. Register online. starklibrary.org

Sept. 12

Soup at Six-Ball Park Food

This program will explore the history and fun of ball park food. The program is $20 and includes a signature soup, fresh baked bread, drinks, dessert and some ball park food. It is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. mckinleymuseum.org

Sept. 12

Put Hunger in Park

Meals on Wheels of Northeast Ohio, a program of VANTAGE Aging, invites you to Put Hunger in Park from 5 to 9 p.m. at Walsh University’s Hoover Park. It is open to the public, and admission is free. There will be activities for all ages, beer and food trucks, music and plenty of Meals on Wheels. For more information, call 330-253-4597, ext. 160. vantageaging.org/events/put-hunger-in-park

Sept. 12

Divergent Sounds Series – Alt-Pop Meets the Symphony

Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with J.D. Eicher from Youngstown. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $15. There is a cash bar. Enjoy free admission with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

Sept. 13, 14

The Little C Music Festival

Hey Monea and Noble Steed Music present The Little C Music Festival in downtown Canton. A whole lineup of acts will perform in the Music Block. Tickets are $10 for evening performances only each day or $20 for a weekend pass. Check the site for more information. littlecmusicfestival.com

Sept. 13-14

24-Hour Theatre

Come to Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre as they audition, write, direct and perform plays in a 24-hour period. How can this be done, you ask? Come find out! This event will be orchestrated by David Lee & Tammie McKenzie. The performance will be at 8 p.m. September 14. avenuearts.org

Sept. 14

Hartville Sports Card Show

There will be more than 30 vendors at the Hartville Sports Card Show at the Hartville MarketPlace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and so much more. This show is free general admission and will be in the food court. hartvillemarketplace.com

Sept. 14

YWCA Canton Sip & Stroll Fundraiser

Support the YWCA Canton while exploring downtown Canton from 5 to 9 p.m. Begin at Fourth and Court streets to enjoy food and drinks at registration, a DJ and raffle prizes. Stroll through downtown to experience everything the community has to offer and for a chance to win the grand prize. Tickets are $30 and include a swag bag, raffle tickets and food and drink specials. ywcacanton.org/events/sip-and-stroll

Sept. 14

“The Post” at the Roxy Theater

Head to the Roxy Theater in Minerva for a showing of “The Post” at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, and doors open at 6:15 p.m. Snacks are available for purchase. minervachamber.org

Sept. 14-Oct. 31

Nickajack Farms Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch

Enjoy all kinds of fall fun for the whole family at Nickajack Farms Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 14 through October 27 and then from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. Admission is $10 per person, $8 for seniors and free for children 2 and younger. nickajackfarms.com

Sept. 19

Fifth annual Rotary Oktoberfest

Head to downtown Canton on Market Street N between Tuscarawas and Third streets from 4 to 9 p.m. for the Canton Rotary Oktoberfest. Enjoy beer, food and music. Presale tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. Tickets at the gate are $30 and include 10 tastings in a souvenir tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are available for $5. cantonoktoberfest.com

Sept. 19

Vintner’s Dinner

Head to Maize Valley on the third Thursday of every month for a delicious meal paired with Maize Valley wines. With guests seated along one long table, Vintner’s Dinners are a great way to visit old friends and meet new ones as you explore the tastes of Maize Valley. This month is the annual clambake. It starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per guest, including tax and gratuity. maizevalley.com

Sept. 20, 21

Autumn Lantern Tour

Travel through Ohio’s first village by lantern light for this after-hours tour. Luminaries will line the village, and the cabins will be alive with 18th century life from 7 to 9 p.m. at Dennison Railroad Depot in Dennison. Regular admission rates apply for this event. dennisondepot.org

Sept. 20-Oct. 6

“Chicago: The Musical”

What do you do when the entire run of a show sells out before it even opens and your audiences are begging for more tickets? You bring it back and put it on the Mainstage! See “Chicago: The Musical” at the Players Guild Theatre at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, excluding September 21, at 2 p.m. Sundays and an additional 2 p.m. performance October 5. Tickets are $34 for adults, $31 for seniors and $27 for ages 17 and younger. playersguildtheatre.com

Sept. 21

Downtown Canton Flea

Awaiting you at the Downtown Canton Flea are more than 75 vendors offering art, crafts, antiques, handmade goods, vintage finds, farm fare, food and drink, collectibles and all kinds of crazy other stuff you won’t find anywhere else. It’s all for sale, all for you, all in one place. Plus, there’s live music, kids crafts and activities, yoga and more. It’s all happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts. downtowncantonflea.com

Sept. 21

ArtFest

ArtFest, sponsored by the University of Mount Union and the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce, annually features original works by area artists showcasing various media including watercolor, oil, ceramics, fine crafts, photography, jewelry and printmaking, among others. The event features artwork that is both on display and for sale. ArtFest will be held around the Campus Lakes of Mount Union from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Mount Union vs. Baldwin Wallace football game, Mount Union’s Family Days and Carnation City Food Truck Rally. In the past, ArtFest has hosted more than 50 vendors and 3,000 visitors. mountunion.edu

Sept. 21

Russ Hench Art Show

Check out this outdoor art show from 1 to 5 p.m. at Russ Hench’s beautiful Ridgewood home at 414 23rd Street NW in Canton. If the weather looks questionable, call 330-456-5214 to get a recording to check the status of the show. Come and enjoy fantastic savings on artwork and pottery. Nibble on light snacks and sip wine or a soft drink while enjoying a beautiful garden setting. The rain date is September 22.

Sept. 21

Night Ride on the Towpath Trail

Ernie’s Bicycle shop sponsors these free monthly rides on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with head and taillights. The Blue Heron Cafe will be open after the ride. Meet at the Lake Avenue Trailhead at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 800-291-0099 or visit erniesbikeshop.com. starkparks.com

Sept. 23

Links for Life

Enjoy a day of golf at Glenmoor Country Club to benefit programs of Pregnancy Choices that provide free medical care to underserved women and address infant mortality rates in Stark County. There will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Call 330-455-7500 for registration details.

Sept. 24

Brown Bag Lunch Series

Guests may bring carryout or a sack lunch, purchase a lunch from Anderson’s in the City or enjoy a complimentary cookie and coffee provided by the Massillon Museum. No reservations are required. This event is from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. at the Massillon Museum. The topic “History of Board Games” will be presented by David Harding. massillonmuseum.org

Sept. 26

Eating Your Way Through History

Experience popular foods of past decades in a “progressive dinner” through the Street of Shops at the William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $25 for museum members and $30 for nonmembers. Prepaid reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased online or call the museum at 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org

Sept. 26

Live Nation Presents Amy Grant

Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a 30-year-plus adventure as a singer/songwriter, author, television host and speaker. See her at 7:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Tickets start at $43.50. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Sept. 28

Fall Arts & Crafts Festival

The Fall Arts & Crafts Festival showcases dozens of local vendors, handmade goods, foods and crafts. Shoppers also will enjoy live music, food truck fare, inflatables for kids (weather permitting) and seasonal actives all while seeking out those special finds! The festival is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. hartvillemarketplace.com

Sept. 28

Hall of Fame City Comic Con

The Hall of Fame City Comic Con will be at the Canton Memorial Civic Center at 10 a.m. Special guests are Ashley Witter and Ash Maczko. Check the site for tickets prices. cantonciviccenter.com

Sept. 28

Oktoberfest & Lost French Gold Craft Beer Motherlode

Minerva’s Oktoberfest offers fun for all ages with live music, fine crafts, food, a beer garden, many kids’ activities, contests and games for all ages and the Lost French Gold Craft Beer Motherlode, a gathering of some of the region’s finest craft brewers. Tickets are required for the Motherlode. This event is from noon to 7 p.m. minervachamber.org

Sept. 29

Festa Gervasi

Gervasi Vineyard’s annual Grape Harvest Festival is joining forces with the 720 Market. Experience a unique open-air market showcasing local makers, bakers, brewers and growers. There will be live music, kids activities, grape stomping, vineyard/winery tours, food trucks and more. It’s all happening at Gervasi Vineyard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. gervasivineyard.com

Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Pots & Pans Drive

Visitors to the William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will receive $1 off admission with the donation of one gently used or new pot or pan for StarkFresh, an organization in our community that innovates and educates to combat systematic poverty and provide equitable food access throughout Stark County. All items donated are used in Stark Fresh programs and given to those in need. mckinleymuseum.org