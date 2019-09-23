The Docket October 2019

Through Oct. 6

Pots & Pans Drive

Visitors to the William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will receive $1 off admission with the donation of one gently used or new pot or pan for StarkFresh. All items donated are used in StarkFresh programs and given to those in need. mckinleymuseum.org

Through Oct. 6

“Chicago: The Musical”

See “Chicago: The Musical” at the Players Guild Theatre at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, at 2 p.m. Sundays and an additional 2 p.m. performance October 5. Tickets are $34 for adults, $31 for seniors and $27 for ages 17 and younger. playersguildtheatre.com

Through Oct. 13

A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County

A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County exhibit will be in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery. This is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through October 13. massillonmuseum.org

Through Oct. 31

Nickajack Farms Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch

Enjoy all kinds of fall fun for the whole family at Nickajack Farms Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 14 through October 27 and then from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. Admission is $10 per person, $8 for seniors and free for children 2 and younger. nickajackfarms.com

Through Nov. 2

Fall Fun at Maize Valley

With activities for all ages, Maize Valley is the perfect destination for fun fall family outings. Regular weekend admission is $12 for all ages and free for 2 and younger. Admission is charged for all guests and includes the 8-acre corn maze, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, pumpkin jump pad, animal train ride for younger kids, pumpkin cannon demonstrations, pig and duck races, goat-a-palooza, chicken run, tire pile, straw bale mountain, “Frank” the combine, Farmigation village and the littlest farmer play area. maizevalley.com

Through Jan. 5, 2020

Exhibit: Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals

Based on the book by Assistant Director and Curator Kim Kenney and Barbara Abbott of Canton Food Tours, this exhibition will explore food history in Stark County. Using artifacts, photographs, restaurant menus, grocery store ads and oral histories, visitors will relive old memories and discover new stories about what we have eaten in this community over time. mckinleymuseum.org

Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Open mic night

Come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. muggswigz.com

Oct. 3

Unforgettable Mystery Book Club

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni as part of the unforgettable mystery book club. ncantonlibrary.com

Oct. 3-13

“The Diary of Anne Frank”

Otto Frank returns to a secret hiding place in which he and his family have lived during the first part of the Holocaust in Amsterdam. His friend, Miep Gies, has saved a diary that his daughter, Anne, kept during that time. The play follows Anne’s thoughts and actions, as well as those of the others hiding in the Secret Annex. The North Canton Playhouse will put on this show at the South Main Street Stage. Tickets are $15. Check the site for showtimes. northcantonplayhouse.com

Oct. 4

Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre

Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour. Tours last from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and are limited to 20 people. Admission is $5 per person. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Oct. 4

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for October is Witches & Wizards. The First Friday Family movie playing at the Canton Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. is “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.” downtowncanton.com

Oct. 5

Akron-Canton Airport 5K Run

Join family, friends and fellow aviation-enthusiasts as you watch aircraft depart and arrive from Akron-Canton Airport while on the flattest course in the region. Registration includes a custom event shirt, food, a medal, entry to the MAPS Air Museum, free subway sandwich voucher and free race photos. The race starts at 8 a.m. Registration costs $15 for 17 and younger and $35 for 18 and older. mapsairmuseum.org

Oct. 5

Insane Inflatable 5K

Clay’s Park is proud to host the Insane Inflatable 5K, a challenging 5K obstacle run featuring some insane inflatables. General admission is $49. All access passes are $79 each. Races are in waves, with the first starting at 8:30 a.m. and the last wave starting at 11 a.m. clayspark.com

Oct. 5

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and more. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org

Oct. 5

Do the Mu!

Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org

Oct. 5

First Saturday Canal Boat Cruise and Dinner Show Series

Enjoy a fun-filled evening of riding on the St. Helena III Canal Boat and then a dinner show at the Warehouse on the Canal. Several shows are offered with a buffet-style dinner catered by the Canal Grille Restaurant. The theme for October is Victorian Wake. The cost is $39.95 per person. The event is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. St. Helena Heritage Park is at 125 Tuscarawas Street in Canal Fulton. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov

Oct. 5

Michael Stanley & The Resonators with Special Guest The Vindys

Cleveland native Michael Stanley is Cleveland’s heartland rock music phenomenon. See him with The Vindys at the Canton Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission ranges from $54.50 to $84.50. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Oct. 5-Nov. 10

Artwork by Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon

See artwork by members of the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon at the Massillon Museum. There will be a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. October 9. massillonmuseum.org

Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27

Fall Flyer

Climb aboard and experience the breathtaking scenery in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The Fall Flyer is a two-hour, nonstop, round trip. Beverages, snacks and merchandise can be purchased in the concession car. Tickets range from $25 to $30. Book online or call 800-468-4070. Trains depart from Rockside Station at 2 and 5:45 p.m. Saturdays and from Akron Northside Station at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sundays. cvsr.com

Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting a parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. After registering year-round, bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing. The run starts at 8 a.m. starkparks.com

Oct. 5, 19

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

Oct. 7

SingStark! at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery

SingStark! is back at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery in Jackson Township. There is a $5 cover charge, and the event is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will be a limited menu available for orders to be placed before the 7 p.m. start time. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. voicesofcanton.org

Oct. 7, 15, 26, 30

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the San Lorenzo de Almagro, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Oct. 8

Flights & Bites

Gervasi Vineyard’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites at The Bistro. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. Flights & Bites sessions are at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $19 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

Oct. 9

Start Talking

Learn the best ways to start the conversation with your children and teens about living healthy, drug-free lives. The event is at the Plain Branch at 6:30 p.m. This is part of the One Book, One Community series. starklibrary.org

Oct. 9

Pathway’s third Annual Clays for Kids Tournament

Experienced and novice shooters are encouraged to join Pathway Caring for Children for a day of shooting, a clam bake and trophies at Hill n’ Dale Club in Medina. The cost is $350 per individual shooter and $2,100 for a team of six. All proceeds will benefit Pathway kids. Details and registration may be found on the site or by calling 330-493-0083. pathwaycfc.org

Oct. 9

Chop (and Cook) Like a Chef Knife Skills

Learn what knives you need, how to keep them sharp, how to hold them, cut and chop a ton of vegetables and fruits and make some dishes. The class, hosted by chef Carla Snyder, is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard. The cost is $90. gervasivineyard.com

Oct. 10

A Stark Conversation on Opiates

Join a panel of community leaders as they discuss the drug and alcohol epidemic in Stark County at 6:30 p.m. at Kent State University at Stark. This is part of the One Book, One Community series. starklibrary.org

Oct. 10

Abracadabra

Experience an illusionary spectacular unlike any other in the world—experience Abracadabra! This is the most theatrically epic magic and illusion show presented on any stage. See it at the Canton Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $54. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Oct. 11

Moonlight Market

Hosted outside under the pavilion at Hartville MarketPlace, the Moonlight Market will have a unique atmosphere with music, food trucks, lights and vendors. Come shop from 6 to 10 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

Oct. 11, 12

Spirits and Spirits

Enjoy an evening boat ride to Lock 4 Park. Your host, Sherri Brake, will share the area’s history and legends. After the ride, you’ll walk to the Barrel Room on Canal Street for some complimentary appetizers. You must be 21 or older to attend. Arrive at the Canal Fulton Canalway Center at 5:30 p.m. The boat will depart at 6 p.m. and return at 8:30 p.m. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov

Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26

Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Syracuse Crunch and Rockford Icehogs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Oct. 11-13 18-20

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Inspired by the beloved book by Roald Dahl, “Matilda The Musical” will be at the Firehouse Theater in Alliance. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for students younger than 18. carnationcityplayers.org

Oct. 11-19

“Hello Herman”

“Hello Herman” follows a journalist and a 16-year-old high school​ student who has killed 39 students and three teachers. The student wants to tell his story on the journalist’s show. It all unfolds on stage at Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre. Check the site for showtimes and ticket prices. avenuearts.org

Oct. 12

Hartville Sports Card Show

There will be more than 30 vendors at the Hartville Sports Card Show. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and so much more. This show is free general admission and will be located in the food court at the Hartville MarketPlace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

Oct. 12

Canton Hops and Harvest Festival

The Canton Hops and Harvest Festival will be from noon to 9 p.m. at the Canton Civic Center. Enjoy craft beer, delicious food, music, seminars, contests, games and more while supporting local charities. Sessions are from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. The first hour of each session is for VIP only. You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets range from $35 to $65. Designated driver tickets are available. Check the site for more details. cantonciviccenter.com

Oct. 12

Massillon Zombie Walk

Zombies will invade the streets of Massillon during the 12th annual Massillon Zombie Walk from 5 to 9 p.m. No registration is required, and the event is open to the public. For more information, visit the Massillon Zombie Walk Facebook page.

Oct. 12

Grieg’s Piano Concerto

The Canton Symphony Orchestra will open with a piece by American composer Jennifer Higdon. The concert prelude with assistant conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz will start at 6:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets range from $28 to $48. cantonsymphony.org

Oct. 12, 13

Oktoberfest

Head to Maize Valley for a weekend of fall fun from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. October 12 and from noon to 10 p.m. October 13. Oktoberfest will feature Maize Valley Oktoberfest beer complete with a commemorative glass. Food vendors will be well stocked with German style bratwurst and sauerkraut. All of Maize Valley’s fall festivities will be in full swing. Check the site for more information. maizevalley.com

Oct. 15

Breaking Barriers: Stand United for Addiction Awareness

Join Travis Bornstien as he discusses how the Breaking Barriers program is working toward safer communities, healthier families and ending the stigma of addiction every day. He will speak at the Lake Branch on October 15 at 6:30 p.m. and at the Perry Sippo Branch on October 16 at 6:30 p.m. This is part of the One Book, One Community series. starklibrary.org

Oct. 17

Dinner with the President

Join President McKinley for a special evening that includes dinner and a look at the president’s favorite stories about his wife, Ida, the Front Porch Campaign and his presidency. The cost is $35 per person. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. For more information, call 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org

Oct. 17

Craft Dinner

Head to Maize Valley for a delicious meal paired with Maize Valley wines or beers. The special ingredient for October is pumpkin. It starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per guest, including tax and gratuity, though some dinners may cost more. maizevalley.com

Oct. 18, 19

Canton Ballet presents “Celebrate Dance!”

With a focus on innovation and diversity, Celebrate Dance! presents modern choreographers showcasing the athleticism, strength and versatility of the dancers. This event is sponsored by Visit Canton and The Canton Repository. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. both days. To purchase tickets, contact the Canton Ballet at cantonballet.com or call 330-455-7220. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Oct. 19

Perry Sippo Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be in the Atrium at the Perry Sippo Branch Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 19

Halloween Trick or Treat!

It’s Halloween Trick or Treat at the Louisville Public Library! All ages are invited to this fun, family-friendly event. Make your way around the library, gathering treats and risking tricks. There’s lots of fun and food for all, while supplies last. This event is from 6 to 8 p.m. louisvillelibrary.org

Oct. 19

“Alien” at the Roxy Theater

Head to the Roxy Theater in Minerva for a showing of “Alien” at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, and the doors open at 6:15 p.m. Snacks are available for purchase. minervachamber.org

Oct. 22

Brown Bag Lunch Series

Bring carryout or a sack lunch, purchase a lunch from Anderson’s in the City or enjoy a complimentary cookie and coffee. No reservations are required. This event is from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. at the Massillon Museum. The topic is “Lost Circuses of Ohio” and will be presented by author Conrade C. Hinds. massillonmuseum.org

Oct. 23

Let’s Go to the Movies: Beautiful Boy

See the movie “Beautiful Boy” at the Perry Sippo Branch at 6 p.m. This is part of the One Book, One Community series. starklibrary.org

Oct. 23

Take Back the Night: Finding Hope in the Arts 2019

Take Back the Night is an annual event, in which community agencies come together to raise awareness, provide education and promote advocacy about interpersonal violence, particularly domestic and sexual violence. The event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts. Find more information about this event on the Take Back the Night: Finding Hope in the Arts Facebook page.

Oct. 24

Divergent Sounds Series—Roots Rock/Americana Meets the Symphony

Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with Yankee Bravo from Canton. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $15. cantonsymphony.org

Oct. 25

Halloween Party at the Boo’seum

Head to the Boo’seum for trick-or-treating from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. Also enjoy hayrides (weather permitting, $2 per ride), a scavenger hunt, science shows, Planetarium shorts, games, stories and more. The café also will be open. Admission is $5. Call 330-455-7043 to prepay your reservations. Membership benefits do not apply for this event. mckinleymuseum.org

Oct. 25

Hitchcock Double Feature: The Birds and Psycho

The Canton Palace Theatre presents two classic Alfred Hitchcock movies on Canton’s largest screen. See “The Birds” and “Psycho.” “The Birds” will play at 6 p.m. with “Psycho” to follow at 8:15 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per movie or $8 for both. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Oct. 26

Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?

Dunham and his cohorts will set out on their brand-new international tour, “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” See him at the Canton Memorial Civic Center at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $47.50. Additional fees may apply. cantonciviccenter.com

Oct. 27

GV Fall Crawl 2019

Starting at The Crush House, stroll the Gervasi Vineyard estate, where you’ll select a beer or wine taste paired with a fall favorite bite. The cost is $29 per person. Your ticket includes selection of one beer or wine plus an appetizer bite at four stops, Gervasi logo glass, winery tour at The Crush House and 20% discount at The Marketplace with a completed passport. The event is from noon to 5 p.m. Arrive no later than 3:30 p.m. to allow enough time to visit each stop. gervasivineyard.com

Oct. 29

Boz Scaggs

Come to the Canton Palace Theatre for Boz Scaggs, the Out of the Blues tour, presented by Live Nation. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission ranges from $57.50 to $90. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Oct. 30

Community Salute Awards

Each year, the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce recognizes the area’s unsung heroes at the Community Salute Awards. This year’s dinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Kent State University at Stark Conference Center. Tickets are $65 each. cantonchamber.org

Oct. 30

Meet Author David Sheff

Meet author David Sheff at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. This is part of the One Book, One Community series. starklibrary.org

Oct. 31

Annual Showing: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

The Canton Palace Theatre presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7:30 p.m. Join in the fun with prop bags and a costume contest. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The costume contest is at 7 p.m. General admission is $7. Prop bags are $8. No outside prop bags will be permitted. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Oct. 31-Nov. 10

“Little Shop of Horrors”

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theater goers for more than 30 years. See it at the Main Stage at North Canton Playhouse. Tickets are $15. Check the site for showtimes. northcantonplayhouse.com