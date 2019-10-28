The Docket November 2019

Through Nov. 2

Fall Fun at Maize Valley

With activities for all ages, Maize Valley is the perfect destination for fun fall family outings. Maize Valley’s fall harvest area carries an admission charge. Regular weekend admission is $12 for all ages and free for 2 and younger. Senior and military discounts are available. Admission is charged for all guests and includes the 8-acre corn maze, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch (pumpkins are an additional charge), pumpkin jump pad, animal train ride for younger kids, pumpkin cannon demonstrations, pig and duck races, goat-a-palooza, chicken run, tire pile, straw bale mountain, “Frank” the combine, Farmigation village and the littlest farmer play area. maizevalley.com

Through Nov. 10

Artwork by Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon

See artwork by members of the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon at the Massillon Museum. massillonmuseum.org

Through Nov. 10

“Little Shop of Horrors”

Feed the need for musical hilarity with this smash about a man-eating plant. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for more than 30 years. See it at the Main Stage at North Canton Playhouse. Tickets are $15. Check the site for showtimes. northcantonplayhouse.com

Through Jan. 5, 2020

Exhibit: Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals

Based on the book by Kim Kenney and Barbara Abbott, this exhibition will explore food history in Stark County from the earliest orchards and farms to today’s culinary tourism scene. Using artifacts, photographs, restaurant menus, grocery store ads and oral histories, visitors will relive old memories and discover new stories about what we have eaten in this community over time. mckinleymuseum.org

Nov. 1

Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre

Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour, held each First Friday of the month. Tours last from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and are limited to 20 people. Admission is $5 per person. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour; no tickets sold at the door. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Nov. 1

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for November is Lego Mania. downtowncanton.com

Nov. 1, 2

Christmas Shop Open House

Start your Christmas season with Hartville Hardware’s Christmas Open House starting with family night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. November 1. Family night activities include free photos with Santa, children’s Christmas craft and coloring, face painting and more. Enjoy live music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Save both days with scratch-off savings of 20% to 100% on most Christmas Shop purchases. For more information, call 330-877-3631. hartvillehardware.com

Nov. 1, 3, 8, 9, 12, 21, 22, 30

Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Charlotte Checkers, Laval Rocket, Grand Rapids Griffins, Chicago Wolves and Rochester Americans at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Nov. 1-17

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

One of the most enduring shows of all time, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. The show celebrates the themes of forgiveness, understanding and transformation in a timeless setting making this story even more relevant for today. See it at the Players Guild Theatre. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. There is no performance November 2, and there are 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. performances on November 16. Tickets are $34 per person, $27 for 17 and younger and $31 for seniors. playersguildtheatre.com

Nov. 2

Nature Fest

Support the education mission of The Wilderness Center at Nature Fest while doing your holiday shopping among talented artisans using natural items or portraying nature in their work. This event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Wilderness Center in Wilmot. For more information, call 330-359-5235. wildernesscenter.org

Nov. 2

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org

Nov. 2

Walsh Women’s Committee Fall Fashion Show & Luncheon

Join the Walsh University Women’s Committee for a “Bubbles, Baubles and Bows” themed fashion show and luncheon featuring a silent auction. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Brookside Country Club. For more information, call 330-244-4752 or email lcirese@walsh.edu. walsh.edu

Nov. 2

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org

Nov. 2

The Patriot Ball

The Patriot Project presents The Patriot Ball at the Canton Memorial Civic Center at 6 p.m. Enjoy dinner, dancing and entertainment at the black-tie military ball. Tickets are $155 each and $75 for active military members and first responders. Check the site for more information. patriot-project.org/the_patriot_ball

Nov. 2, 9, 16

Wine Appreciation Series: Fortified, Italian Red, Sparkling

Wanda Haynes will present a series of in-depth discussions of three types of wine. She will discuss fortified wine on November 2, Italian red wine on November 9 and sparkling wine on November 16. All events are from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Stark County District Library’s Innovation Center. starklibrary.org

Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting a parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. Bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing. Register online before the race. The run starts at 8 a.m., and you’re welcome to stick around for coffee and community afterwards. starkparks.com

Nov. 2, 16, 30

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

Nov. 3, 5, 14, 17, 23, 25, 27, 29

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Nov. 4

SingStark! at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery

SingStark! is back at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery in Jackson Township. There is a $5 cover charge, and the event is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will be a limited menu available for orders to be placed before the 7 p.m. start time. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. voicesofcanton.org

Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

Nov. 7

Unforgettable Mystery Book Club

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “Dog On It” by Spencer Quinn as part of the unforgettable mystery book club. ncantonlibrary.com

Nov. 7

Hozier: Wasteland, Baby! Tour

Hozier is an award-winning musician, singer and songwriter from Ireland. His debut studio album “Hozier” was released in October 2014 and includes the multiplatinum, Grammy-nominated anthem “Take Me To Church,” “Someone New,” “Work Song” and early stand out “From Eden.” See him live at the Akron Civic Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. akroncivic.com

Nov. 7

Stark County Artists Exhibition Opening and Awards

The Stark County Artists exhibition opening reception will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Massillon Museum. This is an annual juried exhibition for present and former Stark County residents and those working in Stark County. Awards are at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Heather Bullach at 330-833-4061 or hbullach@massillonmuseum.org. massillonmuseum.org

Nov. 7, 8

The Marketplace Gala

Enjoy Gervasi Vineyard’s pastry chef’s famous cookies and Gervasi hot chocolate and coffee while shopping its boutique lines including Uno De 50, Sempre Beve, Michael Aram, Vietri and more at The Marketplace Gala from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. gervasivineyard.com

Nov. 8-10

Christkindl Markt

The 48th annual Christkindl Markt, a juried fine arts and crafts show with a holiday theme, will be held at the Canton Cultural Center. It features an array of artisan booths with unique handcrafted items, including jewelry, ceramics, photography, textiles, paintings, holiday decor and more. New this year will be the “Santa Spirit Haus” area/cash bar serving craft beer, specialty wines and signature cocktails. The Santa Spirit Haus will be open November 8 and 9 from noon to 5 p.m. and also will include savory and sweet snacks available for purchase. Admission is $8 per person. Admission is free for 12 and younger. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. November 8 and 9 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 10. cantonart.org/christkindl

Nov. 9

Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation

Enhance your health, and experience the current exhibitions at the Akron Art Museum. Each month, an all-levels yoga class will be presented at 11 a.m. in conjunction with a specific exhibition, providing an opportunity to stretch and strengthen your body and your mind. Led by certified Akron yoga instructors, this enriching experience is not to be missed. Bring a yoga mat and an open, creative mind. Admission is free for members and $12 for nonmembers. Registration is required. akronartmuseum.org

Nov. 9

97.5 WONE Presents Black Jacket Symphony

The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by recreating classic albums in a live performance setting with first-class lighting and video production. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of hand-picked musicians specifically selected for each album. With no sonic detail being overlooked, the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album. Following the album and a brief intermission, the Black Jacket Symphony returns to the stage to perform a collection of greatest hits by the evening’s artist. The event starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission ranges from $32.50 to $40. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Nov. 9, 13, 15, 20, 22

Canton Charge

See the Canton Charge take on Lakeland Magic, Grand Rapids Drive, Windy City Bulls, Erie Bayhawks, Long Island Nets and Rio Grand Valley at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. cantonciviccenter.com

Nov. 12

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening and enjoy dinner before or after the event. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $19 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

Nov. 13

6th Street Yoga at Canton Brewing Co.

Head to the Canton Brewing Co. for monthly Yoga in the Speakeasy. Every second Wednesday of the month, 6th Street Yoga hosts a fun, all-levels class in a great environment. Come for the yoga and stay for the beer. Tickets are $6. Yoga is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. visitcanton.com

Nov. 14

Divergent Sounds Series—Rock Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with Diamond Kites from Akron. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $15. There is a cash bar. Enjoy free admission with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

Nov. 14

The Price is Right, LIVE!

The Price Is Right, Live! is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to win big prizes. Play classic games just like on TV’s longest running and most popular game show. It’s all happening at 7:30 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $43. akroncivic.com

Nov. 14, 15

Lights on the Lake

Join the Lake Cable merchants as they host their third annual “Lights on the Lake” Christmas shopping event. Sip, shop and stroll your way to finding that unique gift for everyone on your list. Enjoy luscious libations, small bites and holiday delights. It’s all happening from 4 to 8 p.m. November 14 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 15.

Nov. 15, 16, 22, 23

My Mother****** College Life

What’s in the minds and hearts of college students today? This multicultural ensemble questions everything they encounter: social justice and gender identity, self-awareness and relationship boundaries, future prospects and roommate etiquette. Structured in three acts, the play begins with matriculation and ends with graduation. See it at Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre at 8 p.m. Check the site for ticket prices. avenuearts.org

Nov. 16

Hartville Sports Card Show

There will be more than 30 vendors at the Hartville Sports Card Show. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and more. This show is free general admission and will be located in the food court at the Hartville MarketPlace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

Nov. 16

Night Ride on the Towpath Trail

Ernie’s Bicycle shop sponsors these free monthly rides on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with head and taillights. The Blue Heron Cafe will be open after the ride. Meet at the Lake Avenue Trailhead at 5 p.m. For more information, call 800-291-0099 or visit erniesbikeshop.com. starkparks.com

Nov. 16

“Murder on the Orient Express” at the Roxy Theater

Head to the Roxy Theater in Minerva for a showing of “Murder on the Orient Express” at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, and doors open at 6:15 p.m. Snacks are available for purchase. minervachamber.org

Nov. 16

Luke Combs: Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour

See Luke Combs with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Tickets start at $25. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Nov. 18

Rustic Dinner for Two

Chef Meg Feller will show you and a partner the art of creating a delicious rustic dinner for two. The menu consists of rosemary-almond crusted chicken with creamy garlic sauce, parmesan-cauliflower puree and more. The class is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard. The cost is $180 per couple. gervasivineyard.com

Nov. 21

Reception for Image to Image: Walsh University digital photojournalism exhibit

The reception for Image to Image: Walsh University digital photojournalism exhibit will be in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery at the Massillon Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will showcase digital photojournalism student photographs inspired by the style of well-known photographers. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Emily Vigil at 330-833-4061, ext. 106 or evigil@massillonmuseum.org. massillonmuseum.org

Nov. 23

Turkey Trot

Take in the beauty of Kent State University at Stark’s park-like campus during its annual Turkey Trot 5K, and help “Spot” by supporting the Stark County Humane Society. The race starts at 9 a.m. at the Recreation & Wellness Center. Race-day registration is from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Registration ranges from $20 to $25 plus pet items. Check the site for more details. kent.edu/stark/turkey-trot

Nov. 23

Antique Show

The Hartville Antique Show is a local event at the Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market showcasing local vendors with vintage, antique and unique items. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the food court area with antique vendors selling items such as primitives, vintage toys, advertising and more. hartvillemarketplace.com

Nov. 23, 24

Holly Pine Lane

The Canton Garden Center has 26 garden clubs with more than 600 members. Each club designs and decorates a tree or wreath each year for the Holly Pine Lane event. The trees will be displayed in a winter wonderland setting at the Canton Garden Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. For more information, contact event chairman Linda Dull at 330-936-6649. cantongardencenter.com

Nov. 25

Most Delicious Book Club Ever! Food That You Stuff

Head to the Louisville Public Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for the monthly potluck cookbook club. Each month, they set a theme, everyone checks out cookbooks, then everyone brings a dish to share. Sometimes there’s a speaker or special activity. There’s always fun, food and fellowship. You do not need to register for this event. This month is food that you stuff, just in time for Thanksgiving. Think stuffed shells, stuffed mushrooms, chicken cordon bleu, cabbage rolls pastries, dumplings, ravioli. louisvillelibrary.org

Nov. 29

Free Kids Friday

Spend your Black Friday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame avoiding the lines for holiday shopping to enjoy the fun festivities with your family. This annual tradition takes place the day after Thanksgiving as a way of kicking off the holiday season and welcoming families to a fun-filled day of activities, holiday cheer and giveaways. It’s all happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. profootballhof.com

Nov. 29

Day After Thanksgiving Activities

Tired of all the leftovers? Don’t know what to do with the out-of-town guests? Come to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for a full day of family fun and activities. The museum will be beautifully decorated for the holidays. Step into the Street of Shops and view the magnificent trees in each shop. When you are finished upstairs, be sure to visit Discover World and the Planetarium. Complete your visit with some holiday shopping in the Museum Shoppe. The activities will be going on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. mckinleymuseum.org