The Docket May 2019

Through May 5

“Looking at Massillon”

Come see the “Looking at Massillon” exhibit at the Massillon Museum. massillonmuseum.org

Through June 2

“Looking at Appalachia”

Head to the Massillon Museum to see the “Looking at Appalachia” exhibit. massillonmuseum.org

May 2

Unforgettable Mystery Book Club

Head to the North Canton Public Library to discuss “The Unexpected Mrs. Pollifax” by Dorothy Gilman from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

May 2

Divergent Sound Series—Folk Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. This performance features Cody Martin from Massillon. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $10. There is a cash bar. Get free admission with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

May 3

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for May is Kentucky Derby. The First Friday Family Movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “Racing Stripes.” It’s free and starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. downtowncanton.com

May 3-July 21

Organized Ambiguity: Recent grids of David Kuntzman

David Kuntzman always has been fascinated with grids. His grandfather taught him that he could re-create a photograph with the timeless Grid Method. This is where David first encountered the grids that would come to influence his future work. See his work at the Canton Museum of Art. There is an opening reception that is free to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. May 3. cantonart.org

May 3-July 21

Drafting Dimensions: Contemporary Midwest Ceramics

“Drafting Dimensions” features artists who live in the Midwest and primarily make work in ceramics but also use painting, drawing or printmaking as either a part of their design process or as a way to inform their work. See this exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. There is an opening reception that is free to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. May 3. cantonart.org

May 3-July 21

Food for Thought

The Canton Museum of Art is proud to present Food for Thought as part of Project Eat! Project Eat! came from the creative mind of McKinley Museum’s curator, Kim Kenney, who thought of the idea and partnered with many local organizations. As a result, Project Eat! is a yearlong celebration of all things food in Stark County. There is an opening reception that is free to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. May 3. cantonart.org

May 3-July 21

John Jude Palencar: Between Worlds

Ohio-based artist and illustrator John Jude Palencar invites you to enter his world—a world “between worlds,” where reality meets its darker, surreal self. His work combines the realism and style of artists such as Bosch and Da Vinci with the fantastical and unusual. See this exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. There is an opening reception that is free to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. May 3. cantonart.org

May 4

Stark Mini Maker Faire

Don’t miss the Stark County District Library’s fourth annual Stark Mini Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Part science fair, part county fair, part something entirely new, Maker Faire is a family-friendly event celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food and sustainability. It’s a place where people show what they are making and share what they are learning. Makers range from tech enthusiasts to crafters to homesteaders to scientists to garage tinkerers. They are of all ages and backgrounds. Check the site for more information. starklibrary.org

May 4

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting a new 2019 parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. After registering, bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing. The run starts at 8 a.m., and you’re welcome to stick around for coffee and community afterward. starkparks.com

May 4

Fifth annual Sweat Now Wine Later Adventure Race

Kayak your way on Nimishillen Creek from Martindale Park to the Middlebranch Trailhead at Spangler Avenue NE, roughly 1.5 miles. Hop out of the kayak and run or walk the Middlebranch Trail (about 2.5 miles) to Gervasi Vineyard. Enjoy a post race gathering at Gervasi Vineyard with music and a fun atmosphere. Please note this event has a cap. There are 42 spots every 30 minutes. Once a wave sells out, it will close. There are eight waves available, starting at 9 a.m. and every half hour after. Registration ranges from $55 to $80, depending on when you sign up. With your fee, you get a custom designed short sleeve tech race shirt, a unique finisher medal, certificate for Gervasi Vineyard wine or food, finisher food and water, use of a kayak, a water stop and free parking and transportation. runcanton.com

May 4

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. The theme for May is Paper Quilling. Engage in the fine art of paper quilling with sister educators, Lauren and Erin Byrne. massillonmuseum.org

May 4

“Ferdinand” at the Roxy Theater

Head to the Roxy Theater in Minerva for a showing of “Ferdinand.” Admission is $3 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m. Snacks are available for purchase. minervachamber.org

May 4

New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour

See New Kids on the Block with Salt N Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson. It’s all happening at Quicken Loans Arena at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95. theqarena.com

May 4, 11, 18, 25

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org

May 4, 11, 18, 25

Exclusive Pairings Tour

Enjoy a more in-depth, intimate tour of the Gervasi Vineyard winery, enhanced by a tasting of popular Gervasi wines paired with small bites. Tours start at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 per person. The tour lasts 45 minutes. Check in at The Crush House Tasting Bar approximately 15 minutes prior to tour start. gervasivineyard.com

May 5

Timken High School National Register Celebration

On December 7, 2018, Timken Vocational High School was officially placed on the National Register of Historic Places. There will be a celebration at Timken High School at 2:30 p.m. in the Timken Commons. After a short program, people will be given the opportunity to tour the first three floors of the original Timken building. Specific points of historic significance will be identified for your viewing. The event lasts till 4:30 p.m.

May 5

GV Spring Crawl

Head to Gervasi Vineyard from 1 to 4 p.m. for the spring wine and beer crawl. Stroll the estate and make four stops where you’ll select a beer or wine taste paired with a spring favorite bite. All tickets are pre-sold and are $29 per person. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. The event is rain or shine; please dress accordingly. Your ticket includes a selection of one beer or wine, plus an appetizer bite at four stops, a Gervasi logo glass, a winery tour at The Crush House, and turn in your completed passport at The Marketplace for a 20 percent discount. gervasivineyard.com

May 5

Leon Bridges

See Leon Bridges at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $58. pavilioncleveland.com

May 5, 18, 19

Harmony Ringers

A Ring and a Prayer—that’s the focus of Harmony Ringers’ concerts in May. This concert is heavily sacred due to the venues and their requests. But don’t think that a sacred concert will leave you less than inspired. All concerts are free. The May 5 concert is at 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. The May 18 concert is at 6 p.m. at Dover United Methodist Church. The May 19 concert is at 6 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church on Nave Road in Perry Township. harmonyringersofoh.org

May 6

SingStark! at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery

SingStark! is back at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery in Massillon. This month back by popular demand is Beatles night. There is a $5 cover charge, and the event is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will be a limited menu available for orders to be placed before the 7 p.m. start time. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.

May 7

Easy Peasy No-Recipe Cooking

Learn the easy way to cook seasonally at home using ingredients you already have available. Check the site for more information on the final of this three-part series on gardening, cooking, food and community, presented by Stark Fresh. This event is at the Stark County District Library. starklibrary.org

May 7

Business Excellence Awards

The Business Excellence Awards salute companies that have distinguished themselves with longevity, growth, innovation and consistent involvement in the community. The honorees will be honored at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center, beginning with a social hour at 5:45 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the awards presentation. Tickets are $65 each, and tables of 10 or 12 are available. cantonchamber.org

May 7, 14, 21, 28

Open mic night

Open mic night gives people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Come out on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

May 8

Art in the Afternoon at Perry Sippo

Learn about the work of famous artists or illustrators, then create an art project based on their work at the Perry Sippo Branch Library. All students are welcome to participate. Check the site for more information. starklibrary.org

May 9

Pro Football HOFEF Queen & Royal Ambassadors Pageant

The Canton Palace Theatre will once again be the setting for the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Queen & Royal Ambassadors Pageant at 7 p.m. cantonchamber.org

May 9, 16, 23, 30

Metal Muscle Nites—Cruisin’ the Vines

This is a different kind of car event. These cruise-ins are weekly, weather-permitting. There’s activities and fun for the whole family. Of course it all starts with the cars, and there are a lot of them. Farmer Bill is the dj from 5 to 8 p.m. with door prizes, 50/50 raffle and a different food special every week. There’s no admission and no judging. Just bring your cars/bikes and have a lot of fun. The official start time is 5 p.m., but some days, cars start pulling in as early as 3 p.m. maizevalley.com

May 10, 11, 17, 18, 19

Carnation City Players present “Baskerville”

The Carnation City Players presents its production of “Baskerville” at the Firehouse Theater in Alliance. “Baskerville” tells the story of who or what has killed Sir Charles Baskerville. Everyone’s favorite detective, Sherlock Holmes is on the case. Check the site for more details. carnationcityplayers.org

May 11

Annual 5K Walk/Run for Wellness

Join CommQuest for a 5K at the Malone University campus. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. The relatively flat, scenic course consists of two laps around the beautiful campus of Malone University. Strollers are welcome. Refreshments and awards will be provided at the conclusion of the race. Trophies will be given to the top male and female finishers. The cost is $25 for age 12 and older, $80 for families (parents and dependent children) and $10 for children 11 and younger. commquest.org

May 11

Hartville Sports Card Show

There will be more than 30 vendors at the Hartville Sports Card Show. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and so much more. For the entry level collector to the seasoned veteran, this show will have something for everyone. This show is free and will be located in the food court at the Hartville Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

May 11

Maifest

Beers, brats and bands! Celebrate the coming of spring with a traditional German festival. Enjoy German food and drink, German bands, choirs and dancing, games, make-and-take art projects and a Maypole in downtown Zoar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maifest is also the grand opening of the new art exhibit at the Bimeler House, “Sense of Zoar.” This unique exhibit pairs scents with paintings of various locations in Zoar to give viewers a better sense of life in 19th century Zoar Village. The Tuscarawas County Art Guild will be set up throughout the village. historiczoarvillage.com

May 11

11th annual Plant Swap at Lake Community Branch

Got a green thumb? Or need to thin out your garden? Acquire new unique plants for free at the 11th annual Plant Swap at the Lake Community Branch Library. starklibrary.org

May 11

Back to Back—The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John

Jeans ‘N Classics returns for another rockin’ concert. This time, enjoy the hits of piano legends Billy Joel and Elton John in “Back to Back.” The show is at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets range from $22 to $32. Seniors 62 and older and children 17 and younger get $5 off tickets. cantonsymphony.org

May 14

Taste of Alliance

This year’s event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Alliance Elks on Glamorgan Street. Tickets are $15. Area vendors will be providing samples of their delicious food. There will be approximately 16 food vendors.

May 14

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

May 14

Isn’t Life Amazing?

Isn’t Life Amazing? That’s what A Chorus for a Cause will be singing about to benefit National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 7:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Massillon. Let the music they sing show you how you can let the music fill your soul. Tickets are $15, available from chorus members or at the door. achorusforacause.org

May 16

Vintner’s Dinner

Head to Maize Valley on the third Thursday of every month for a delicious meal paired with Maize Valley wines. With guests seated along one long table, just like family, Vintner’s Dinners are a great way to visit old friends and meet new ones as you explore the tastes of Maize Valley. The theme for 2019 is secret ingredients. Each monthly dinner focuses on a secret ingredient. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per guest, including tax and gratuity. maizevalley.com

May 16

The Revivalists

See The Revivalists at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $57. pavilioncleveland.com

May 17-June 2

“Titanic: The Musical”

Come aboard the ship of dreams in this heart-stopping ride through the final moments of Titanic’s fateful journey. Based on actual characters aboard the most legendary ship in the world, “Titanic: The Musical” is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers and the adventures that they seek. See it at the Players Guild Theatre on all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays except for May 18, and enjoy and a Thursday performance on May 30. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and $25 for children 17 and younger. playersguildtheatre.com

May 18

North Canton Craft Beer Festival

The North Canton Craft Beer Festival will showcase eight Stark County region brewers and their special guests at MAPS Air Museum. Local breweries include Canton Brewing Company, Lockport Brewery, Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery, Muskellunge Brewing Company, Paradigm Shift Brewing, Royal Docks Brewing Company, Sandy Springs Brewing Company and Shale Brewing Company. Plus, each local brewery will invite a surprise “guest” brewer. In total, there will be 16 brewers, and attendees will have the chance to sample 25 brews. Those looking for extra time to chat with brewers, sample beer and make a “snacklace” can purchase a VIP ticket, which grants access an hour early with entertainment options not available to standard ticket holders. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. for standard ticket holders and 4 to 8 p.m. for VIP ticket holders. The cost is $50 for VIP, $35 for pre-sale, $40 at the door and $10 for designated drivers. For more information, contact the North Canton Chamber of Commerce at 330-499-5100. squareup.com/store/northcantonchamber

May 18

Brick Street Art & Jazz Festival

The Brick Street Art & Jazz Festival features live music all day by student and professional jazz bands, food, fine arts and crafts, artist demonstrations and interactive art activities for all ages. It’s all happening on North Market Street in Minerva from noon to 7 p.m. minervachamber.org

May 18

Ohio Unleashed Pub Crawl

You’re invited to a pub crawl in downtown Canton from 4 to 9 p.m. With your $30 to $40 registration fee, you get a limited edition T-shirt that gets you access to drink specials. There will be guest bartenders, a 50/50 drawing, bar crawl bingo prizes and more. So far, the bars include AmVets Post 555/Triple Nickle, Arcadia Grille, Basil Asian Bistro, Buzzbin Art & Music Shop, Canton Brewing Co., Cultured Coffee & Waffles, Fronimo’s Downtown, George’s Lounge, Grapes in a Glass, Muskellunge Brewing Co., Street Side & Whiskey Alley, The Martini Lounge at Market Square and Avenue Arts Marketplace and Theatre. ohiounleashed.com

May 19

720 Market

720 kicks off its 2019 season at Walsh University’s Hoover Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect more unique and excellent makers, bakers, brewers and growers. There will be plenty of food vendors and food trucks. Enjoy locally crafted coffee and beer while you shop the market and experience a day full of food, art, music and fun. There is free parking at Walsh University’s west campus lots. Walk to the market using the tunnel to the athletic fields. 720market.com

May 23

Vintage Canton

Vintage Canton is a sophisticated downtown event offering center city charm alongside live music, chef-inspired food and, of course, quality wines and craft beers! It’s all happening in the Central Plaza in downtown Canton from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. vintagecanton.org

May 23

Divergent Sound Series—Greco-Americana Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. This performance will feature Demos Papadimas from Youngstown. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $10, and there is a cash bar. Enjoy free admission with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

May 28

Brown Bag Lunch Series

Guests may bring carryout or a sack lunch, purchase a lunch special, sweets and specialty beverages from Anderson’s in the City or enjoy a complimentary cookie and coffee provided by the Massillon Museum. No reservations are required. This event is from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. at the Massillon Museum. The topic for May is Zoar, presented by Kathy Fernandez. massillonmuseum.org

May 30

The People in Your Neighborhood

It’s a bird! It’s a plane. It’s an inker!? What is an inker? What is an illustrator? Join local comic artist Mitchell Mayle as he explains how comic books are designed, written and marketed. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will have the opportunity to design their own superhero or comic book character or create a comic book storyboard. It’s all happening at the Madge Youtz Library. Check the site for more information. starklibrary.org

May 31

Canton Regional Chamber Golf Classic

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Series Presented by Huntington Bank will be at The Quarry Golf Club and is the first in a two-part golf series presented by Huntington Bank. The outing will include contests and prizes, delicious food and beverages, “come back and play free” certificates, networking opportunities and tons of fun on a great course. Check the site for more information. cantonchamber.org