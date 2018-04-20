

Through May 27

Art in Bloom

The Art in Bloom exhibit at Beech Creek Gardens in Alliance will feature various movements of the arts nestled in with thousands of gorgeous flowers and plants, resulting in a beautiful “horticultural art gallery” of color and fragrance. Create your own art to take home in the hands-on art studio. A different make-and-take project is offered each week for free. Admission for the event is $5 per person. Members and children 2 and younger get in free. Art in Bloom is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Through May 27The Art in Bloom exhibit at Beech Creek Gardens in Alliance will feature various movements of the arts nestled in with thousands of gorgeous flowers and plants, resulting in a beautiful “horticultural art gallery” of color and fragrance. Create your own art to take home in the hands-on art studio. A different make-and-take project is offered each week for free. Admission for the event is $5 per person. Members and children 2 and younger get in free. Art in Bloom is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. beechcreekgardens.org May 1

Business Excellence Awards

The Business Excellence Awards salute companies that have distinguished themselves in areas such as entrepreneurship, longevity, growth, innovation, capital improvements and consistent involvement in the community. Winners of the Business Excellence Awards will be honored at a ceremony and dinner at Kent State University at Stark Conference Center. Tickets are $60, and tables of 10 are available. The awards begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards presentation at 6:30 p.m. cantonchamber.org May 1

Spring Wine Pairing Dinner

Head to Gervasi Vineyard this spring for an exclusive dining experience in The Bistro. Gervasi’s knowledgeable wine steward will lead guests through a selection of Gervasi wines paired with a five-course gourmet meal. The dinner is from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $90 per guest. gervasivineyard.com May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com May 2

“Cabaret”

Based on Roundabout Theatre Company’s Tony Award-winning production, Sam Mendes (Skyfall, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall’s (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) “Cabaret” comes to the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University at Tuscarawas. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53. kent.edu/tusc/cabaret May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Free live trivia

Do you like trivia? Do you like to drink wine or beer? Then head to Maize Valley on Wednesday evenings for Sporcle Live Trivia. This free event will have two rounds of trivia, one starting at 6:30 and one starting at 7:30 p.m. Sign up and play one or both rounds, as an individual or as a team. There is no cost to play, and there are prizes awarded to the winner of each round. maizevalley.com May 3

Unforgettable Mystery Book Club

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “In the Woods” by Tana French. ncantonlibrary.com EDITOR’S PICK Silent Film Special: “The Mark of Zorro” May 3

Experience a silent film on Canton’s largest movie screen with original accompaniment on the Kilgen Theatre Organ by organist Jay Spencer. “The Mark of Zorro” is about a seemingly idiotic fop who is really the courageous vigilante Zorro, who seeks to protect the oppressed. The film will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $6. cantonpalacetheatre.org May 4

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for May is Fitness Frenzy. The free First Friday family movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “Space Jam.” It begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. cantonartsdistrict.com EDITOR’S PICK High Mileage Hike May 5

Lace up your hiking boots and get out with Stark Parks for this 6-mile hike. Explore the natural surface trails at Quail Hollow Park. Wear hiking shoes, dress for the weather and bring water. The hike is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. starkparks.com





May 5

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starklibrary.org May 5

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. The theme for May is Fantastical Plant Terrariums with Kat Francis. Make a fun terrarium with fantasy plants of your own imagination. massillonmuseum.org May 5

Walsh Women’s Committee Kentucky Derby Party

Join the Walsh University Women’s Committee at Brookside Country Club for the best derby party in town. The event will feature food stations, music by Ryan Humbert, real-time race betting, a hat contest, a raffle and silent auction. The party begins at 4 p.m. For more information, call 330-244-4752. walsh.edu May 5, 6

Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird

Emporium of the Weird is Oddmall’s largest and most established show. It features more than 260 booths showcasing the works and wonders of an abundance of artists, crafters, entertainers and purveyors of games, toys, comics and all things geeky, awesome and amazing. The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 5 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. It is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested. oddmall.info EDITOR’S PICK Hearts with Hope: An Evening in Old Hollywood May 5

Domestic Violence Project, Inc. presents its signature fundraiser: Hearts with Hope. Join the fun for an evening of great food, a silent and live auction and supporting the mission of DVPI. The theme this year is Hearts with Hope: An Evening in Old Hollywood, and attendees are asked to dress up in Hollywood glam styles from years past to dance the night away while celebrating the 40th anniversary of DVPI serving the Stark County community. The event is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Historic Onesto Lofts. Tickets are $125 for singles, $225 for couples and $900 for a table of eight. There are additional fees. dvpi.squawqr.com May 5, 6

27th Annual Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show

The 27th annual Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show (also known as the “Battle of Magicians”) returns to the Canton Palace Theatre for two days. This show is family-friendly. Experience the magic at 8 p.m. May 5 and 2 p.m. May 6. Tickets are $25 and $30. See more on Page 26. cantonpalacetheatre.org May 5, 12, 19, 26

Free Public Winery Tours

Take a public tour of the state-of-the-art winery facilities at The Crush House every Saturday afternoon. No reservations are required for tours. Tours begin at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. at The Crush House Tasting Bar and last approximately 30 minutes. gervasivineyard.com May 5, 19

Adoptable Cats and Kittens

Meet adoptable cats and kittens from A Cat’s Cradle rescue group at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com May 6

Horton Hears a Who

The Roxy Theatre in Minerva will present “Horton Hears a Who,” sponsored by Minerva United Methodist Church, at 3 p.m. Admission is free. minervachamber.org May 8

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. The Flights & Bites sessions are at 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com EDITOR’S PICK 2018 Angel Auction May 11

Mark your calendars to join the Aultman Women’s Board for a safari through the plains of Africa during the 2018 Angel Auction, “Splendors of the Serengeti.” The 49th annual event will be under the direction of auction co-chairs Jen Clark and Ann McCabe. Enjoy an evening of fabulous live entertainment, a delicious catered dinner and hundreds of unique live and silent auction items. There will be two exciting raffle packages available this year. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Canton Civic Center. Reservations are $175 per person or $350 per couples. For more information, call 330-363-6198. aultmanfoundation.org/home/womens-board/angel-auction/event/





May 11 through Oct. 21

Exhibit Opening–Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection

Head to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for the Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection exhibit opening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This exhibition features the museum’s vast collection of 20th century hats. The exhibit will be on view through October 21. May 11 through Oct. 21Head to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for the Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection exhibit opening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This exhibition features the museum’s vast collection of 20th century hats. The exhibit will be on view through October 21. mckinleymuseum.org May 12

Lake Mohawk Spring Expo

Head to the grounds of the main beach and pavilion at Lake Mohawk for a spring expo. There will be a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. for $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Matt Fox of HGTV’s “Room by Room” will be the guest host at the expo. A huge flea market will be held with a localized version of “Flea Market Flip” and “Antiques Roadshow.” This event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Parking and admission are free. May 12

Maifest

Celebrate the coming of spring with a traditional German Maifest. Zoar celebrates its German Heritage during Maifest with German food and drink, German music and a maypole. See the 2018 Bimeler Art Exhibit. Lillian Martin Spencer also will premiere during the event, and the Zoar plant sale will take place in the Zoar garden. Maifest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 198 Main Street in Zoar. historiczoarvillage.com May 15

Taste of Alliance

Area vendors will be providing samples of their delicious food from 5 to 7 p.m. at Alliance Elks. Tickets are $15. May 15

CMA Uncorked

Relax and enjoy friends, wine and fun while creating a personal masterpiece. Instructor Erica Emerson will make painting easy and fun by instructing you step-by-step through re-creating a painting inspired by the artwork Young Moe by Paul Klee in 1938. This painting represents not only Klee’s love of music, but also his fascination with unusual materials. In this abstract composition, swirling black lines flow on top of shifting fields of color, implying a sense of rhythm and melody. You must be 21 or older to register. The cost is $28 per person and includes the materials, wine and refreshments. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org May 16

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Queen Pageant

Contestants will be judged on personality, poise, beauty, communication skills, academic achievement and service to community. At the conclusion of the evening, a queen and five royal ambassadors will be selected to serve as role models and goodwill ambassadors throughout the community while also promoting the importance and rewards of volunteerism. See the pageant at 7 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Tickets are $22.50. profootballhoffestival.com May 17

Vintner’s Dinner

Head to Maize Valley the third Thursday of every month for a Vintner’s Dinner paired with Maize Valley wines. With guests seated along one long table, these dinners are a great way to visit old friends and meet new ones as you explore the tastes of Maize Valley. Meals are $50 per guest including tax and gratuity. Dinners require advance reservations and payment. maizevalley.com May 18-June 2

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is an epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. See it at the Mainstage Theatre at the Players Guild Theatre. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m., and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and $22 for 17 and younger. playersguildtheatre.com May 19

Ida McKinley Mother’s Day Tea

Canton’s own First Lady Ida Saxton McKinley, her mother, Catharine Saxton, and Ida’s sister, Mary Saxton Barber, will share their personal lives in what will be an unforgettable afternoon of history. The Saxton ladies were anything but Victorian women. In between the stories of their fascinating lives, guests will be served a high tea. The event starts at 11 a.m. at the National First Ladies’ Library. The cost is $40 for general admission and $35 for members. For reservations, call 330-452-0876, ext. 320. firstladies.org

