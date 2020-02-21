The Docket March 2020

Through March 8

“All That Jazz”

Come enjoy an evening of light appetizers and jazzy numbers hosted at the South Main youth theatre at the North Canton Playhouse. The event starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $20. northcantonplayhouse.com

Through March 15

“Celebration in Art”

Located in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at the Massillon Museum, the “Celebration in Art” exhibition will be available to view. Artwork by students in kindergarten through 12th grade in western Stark County schools will be on view. massillonmuseum.org

Through March 15

“Sister Act”

“Sister Act” is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, it’s a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship. See it at the Players Guild Theatre. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, except for February 29, at 2 p.m. Sundays and at 2 and 8 p.m. March 14. playersguildtheatre.com

Through May 31

Tying the Knot: The History of Bridal Fashion

Explore wedding fashions of the past, from the 1860s to present day. Learn more about the history behind timeless wedding traditions, such as the bouquet toss, wedding cakes, the engagement ring, the role of the best man and more. It’s all happening at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The exhibit will be on view until May 31. mckinleymuseum.org

March 1

Bird in Hand

Experience the thrill of hand-feeding wild chickadees at Beech Creek Gardens. Children will love exploring the Playviary filled with fun and educational bird-related activities. Visitors also will enjoy a warm outdoor fire, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting. Bundle up and bring the whole family to this unique experience. It’s happening from noon to 3 p.m. at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. General admission is $5 per person. Beech Creek members and children 2 and younger receive free admission. beechcreekgardens.org

March 2, 4, 7, 8, 24, 26, 30

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

March 4, 14, 17

Canton Charge

See the Canton Charge take on the Wisconsin Herd, Greensboro Swarm and Maine Red Claws at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. cantonciviccenter.com

March 5

Just Sing

Based on the insane popularity of PubChoir out of Brisbane, Australia, Just Sing is for anyone who finds themselves belting out tunes in the shower or in the car. Bring yourself and some friends to the Cultural Center for the Arts, grab a drink from the bar, great food from a local food truck, learn a song in three-part harmony in 90 minutes and perform it twice. No auditions, no commitments, no judgment, no pressure, only lots of fun. The singing starts at 7 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge. singstark.org

March 5, 6, 15, 28, 29, 31

Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Hershey Bears at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

March 6

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. downtowncanton.com

March 6

Ales on Rails

Climb aboard the train for an evening of beer tasting! On board, passengers are served four beer samples on this two-hour excursion. A selection of light appetizers will be provided throughout the ride and a commemorative CVSR tasting glass is included. Passengers must be 21 and older. Designated driver tickets are available for each car at a $20 discount. The featured brewery is Rhinegeist Brewery. Tickets range from $50 to $80 per person. The train will depart from Rockside Station at 7 p.m. cvsr.com

March 6

First Friday Family Movie: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a free family-friendly movie as part of the Canton First Friday celebration “Little Chicago.” See “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” at 7:30 p.m. cantonpalacetheatre.org

March 6-8

Kill on the Hill

It’s the roaring twenties. So come out for a party to kick off the new decade before all that prohibition gets too strict. Kick up those heels and have a great time, or a witness a murder. Join the Spring Hill Players for their spring Kill on the Hill murder mystery. See if you can figure out who-dun-it. Tickets, $15, include a two-hour performance and dessert afterward. Spring Hill’s murder mysteries are interactive, with groups moving throughout the house to interrogate each suspect in small groups. Guests will be expected to go upstairs to the second floor and downstairs into the basement. The house is not handicapped accessible, and seating will be limited. The performance is at 7 p.m. March 6 and 7 and 3 p.m. March 8 at Spring Hill Historic Home. springhillhistorichome.org/kill

March 6-8, 13-15

“Monty Python’s Spamalot”

Adapted from the cult classic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Spamalot” is the outrageous musical comedy that irreverently reimagines the legendary tale of King Arthur and his quest for the Holy Grail. The strange journey leads Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table into the dangerous clutches of the Black Knight, a rendezvous with the Knights Who Say Ni and an intimate liaison with the Lady of the Lake, encountering flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers along the way. See it at the Firehouse Theater in Alliance at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Visit the site to purchase tickets. carnationcityplayers.org

March 7

Sports Card Show

There will be 35 vendor tables at the Hartville Sports Card Show. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and so much more. For the entry level collector to the seasoned veteran, this show will have something for everyone. This show is free general admission and will be in the food court at the Hartville MarketPlace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

March 7

Eco Fair

Stark Library will kick off the gardening season with the return of the Eco Fair. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stark County District Main Library, visitors can explore a variety of exhibitors and attend free presentations on a range of topics including tree care, gardening, wildlife rehabilitation and more from local sustainability experts. The seedbank will open. This event is free and open to the public. starklibrary.org

March 7

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. You will make a spring craft with Diane Boslett. massillonmuseum.org

March 7

Canton Ballet’s Touchdowns and Tutus

The family-friendly event pairs high school football players with Canton Ballet ballerinas in a performance competition at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall located adjacent to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Touchdowns and Tutus is the only known event that pairs area high school football players together with ballerinas. The event has been featured on the NFL Network and Fox Sports 1 as a part of NFL Films Presents. Proceeds provide funding assistance to the Ballet’s youth and minority scholarships and school and outreach programs. Tickets start at $15. Check the site for more information, including VIP tickets and special events. cantonballet.com

March 7 ​

Mother Son Super Hero Dance

The Canal Fulton Parks and Recreation Department presents the annual Mother Son Super Hero Dance at 6 p.m. at Northwest Middle School. Tickets are $8 each if purchased in advance or $10 each when purchased at the door the day of the event. Visit the site to purchase tickets. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov

March 7, 14, 21, 28

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting a parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. Bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing after registering online. The run starts at 8 a.m., and you’re welcome to stick around for coffee and community afterwards. starkparks.com

March 7, 21

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

March 10

Diamond Anniversary Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. This special anniversary edition will feature some Bistro favorites. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $19 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

March 10

Featured Speaker Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark is a singer-songwriter, philanthropist and actor, perhaps best known for his starring role as George Washington in the record-breaking hit “Hamilton: An American Musical” on Broadway. His TV credits include “Empire,” “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods,” and musically, he has performed with stars Brandy, Ciara and Michael Bublé. He will be speaking at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Main Hall Information Desk. kent.edu/stark

March 11

Exploring Photography

The monthly program series “Artistic Adventures,” presented by Canton Fine Arts Associates, will be held in the Canton Museum of Art’s Wilkof Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. It will include a catered lunch plus an informative program. Carolyn Jacob will provide insight into the various techniques used in professional and amateur photography. Reservations are required. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, contact Marcie Shaw, Fine Arts Coordinator, at 330-453-7666 ext. 105 or marcie@cantonart.org.

March 12

24th annual JRC Women in History Luncheon

Celebrate women in history at the 24th annual JRC Women in History Luncheon. The theme this year is “A Mad Hatter Tea Party—Where Imagination Meets Inspiration, Anything is Possible.” It will be at the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for a silent auction, 50/50 and grand raffles. The program will begin at noon. Sara Shookman of WKYC will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Karen Shackelford at 330-455-3873, ext. 406. jrccares.org

March 12

Divergent Sounds Series—Hip Hop Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. This performance features Floco Torres from Akron. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $15. Enjoy free admission with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

March 14

Perry Sippo Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Library sale will include gently used hardback and paperback fiction, nonfiction, young adult and children’s books. CDs, DVD, and audio books also will be available. Books are half price from 1 to 2 p.m. The book sale will be in the Atrium at the Perry Sippo Branch Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email perrysippofriends@gmail.com.

March 16

March Madness Appetizer Party

If you want to get through March Madness—or any big gathering—with less stress, think like a caterer. They rely on a mix of make-ahead and easy dishes in order to check all the entertaining boxes. Cookbook author and former caterer Chef Carla Snyder will show you the best way to entertain is to mix make-ahead appetizers with a few store-bought and last-minute, easy-to-assemble dishes, such as a cheese or charcuterie platter. The class is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard. The cost is $90. gervasivineyard.com

March 18

Classic Lit Book Club

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck, Parts 3 and 4. ncantonlibrary.com

March 21

Inside Out View of the Apparel Industry

The College Club of Canton presents Lindsey Hawkins and Melody Dorward, Kent State Fashion grads who work in the fashion industry on both coasts. Come hear a broad perspective of what is behind the creation of our clothes and footwear. The program is at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ and is open to the public. Please bring gently used clothing to donate to a local women’s clothes closet.

March 21

Hadelich plays Tchaikovsky

In partnership with Tuesday Musical Association, the Canton Symphony Orchestra brings you Austrian violinist Augustin Hadelich. Hadelich has thrilled audiences worldwide with his violin performances and will perform Tchaikovsky’s famous Violin Concerto. Concert prelude with Assistant Conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $28 to $48. Student tickets with ID are $10. Tickets for children 17 and younger get in free. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. cantonsymphony.org

March 21, 22

HOF Fan Fest 2020

Museum guests will have the opportunity to interact with Pro Football Hall of Famers and NFL Legends while visiting “The Most Inspiring Place on Earth!” during the first Fan Fest. Check the site for more information. profootballhof.com

March 27

Michael Bublé

See Michael Bublé live in concert at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

March 28

Diamond Anniversary Chocolate Stroll

Take a stroll across the Gervasi estate, stopping at multiple venues to indulge in decadent treats. The cost is $34 per person. The price includes wine tasting, food bites, take-home anniversary chocolate and a service charge. Choose from the following times to start your tour: 1, 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m. gervasivineyard.com

March 28

What’s that? A Material Culture Workshop with Bailey Yoder

Do you have old family recipes or antiques at your home? Would you like to learn about how such items were created or used? Join Curator of Football Heritage Bailey Yoder for this material culture workshop at the Massillon Museum from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost is $10 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Registration is required. Call 330-833-4061, ext. 104 to register. massillonmuseum.org

March 28

The 13th Annual Art & Ale

The Akron Art Museum’s popular craft beer tasting event will again feature two sessions: 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. VIP, general admission, museum members and designated driver ticket options will be offered, with more tickets added to the sought-after VIP level. Art & Ale pairs exceptional craft brews with delicious offerings from local food purveyors and includes coveted awards for best overall brew and people’s choice. Check the site for more details, including ticket prices. akronartmuseum.org

March 28

Chocolate Walk

What is a Chocolate Walk? It’s a fun way to discover all the wonderful shops located in downtown Louisville. At each stop along the Chocolate Walk, walkers collect a chocolate treat from that participating business. Check the site for more information. louisvilleohchamber.org

March 29

2020 North Coast Military Collectors Spring Show

Head to MAPS Air Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 2020 North Coast Military Collectors Spring Show. This year’s spring show will feature more than 250 tables of field gear, patches, ephemera, insignia, weapons, uniforms and more. Admission is $5. mapsairmuseum.org