The Docket June 2019

Through June 2

Exhibit: Looking at Appalachia

Head to the Massillon Museum to see the “Looking at Appalachia” exhibit. massillonmuseum.org

Through June 2

“Titanic: The Musical”

Come aboard the ship of dreams in this heart-stopping ride through the final moments of Titanic’s fateful journey. See it at the Players Guild Theatre on all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays except for May 18, and enjoy a Thursday performance on May 30. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and $25 for children 17 and younger. playersguildtheatre.com

Through July 21

Organized Ambiguity: Recent grids of David Kuntzman

David Kuntzman always has been fascinated with grids. Growing up, many of his family members were very creative, and David always was drawing. His grandfather taught him that he could re-create a photograph with the timeless Grid Method. This is where David first encountered the grids that would come to influence his future work. See his work at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org

Through July 21

Drafting Dimensions: Contemporary Midwest Ceramics

“Drafting Dimensions” features artists who live in the Midwest and primarily make work in ceramics but also use painting, drawing or printmaking as either a part of their design process or as a way to inform their work. See this exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org

Through July 21

John Jude Palencar: Between Worlds

Ohio-based artist and illustrator John Jude Palencar invites you to enter his world—a world “between worlds,” where reality meets its darker, surreal self. His work combines the realism and style of artists such as Bosch and Da Vinci with the fantastical and unusual. See this exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org

Through July 21

Food for Thought

The Canton Museum of Art is proud to present Food for Thought as part of Project Eat! Project Eat! came from the creative mind of McKinley Museum’s curator, Kim Kenney, who thought of the idea and partnered with many local organizations. As a result, Project Eat! is a yearlong celebration of all things food in Stark County. cantonart.org

June 1

Pegasus Farm Family Fun Day

Kick off summer at Family Fun Day at Pegasus Farm in Hartville. Enjoy family-friendly fun on the farm, including pony rides, a petting zoo, archery, demonstrations of equestrian skill, inflatables and more. Admission is $25 per car or minivan. The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 330-935-2300. pegasusfarm.org/events/family-fun-day

June 1

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org

June 1

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting a new 2019 parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. Bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing after registering year-round. The run starts at 8 a.m., and you’re welcome to stick around for coffee and community afterward. starkparks.com

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Exclusive Pairings Tour

Enjoy a more in-depth, intimate tour of the Gervasi Vineyard winery, enhanced by a tasting of popular Gervasi wines paired with small bites. Tours start at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 per person. The tour lasts 45 minutes. Check in at The Crush House Tasting Bar approximately 15 minutes prior to tour start. gervasivineyard.com

June 1, 15

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

June 2

Summer Movie Series

Bring your friends group, book club or favorite history buff for the new First Lady Movie Series. Join the National First Ladies’ Library for a different film featuring the stories of America’s First Ladies. Admission is free. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 440-717-3753. firstladies.org

June 3

SingStark! at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery

SingStark! is back at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery in Massillon. This month back by popular demand is Beatles night. There is a $5 cover charge, and the event is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will be a limited menu available for orders to be placed before the 7 p.m. start time. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. voicesofcanton.org

June 4, 11, 18, 25

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

June 6-8

Canton Greek Fest

From live entertainment and cooking demonstrations to great food and gifts to go, come celebrate summer the Greek way. Enjoy live entertainment, delicious food and pastries, a drive-thru, cooking demonstrations, a wine sampling room, kids playground and gift store and marketplace. It’s all happening at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. cantongreekfest.com

June 6, 13, 20, 27

Metal Muscle Nites—Cruisin’ the Vines

This is a different kind of car event. These cruise-ins are weekly, weather-permitting. There’s activities and fun for the whole family. Of course it all starts with the cars, and there are a lot of them. Farmer Bill is the dj from 5 to 8 p.m. with door prizes, 50/50 raffle and a different food special every week. There’s no admission and no judging. Just bring your cars/bikes and have a lot of fun. The official start time is 5 p.m., but some days, cars start pulling in as early as 3 p.m. maizevalley.com

June 7

Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre

Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour, held each First Friday of the month. Tours last from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and are limited to 20 people. Admission is $5 per person. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour; no tickets sold at the door. cantonpalacetheatre.org

June 7

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for June is Canton Blues. downtowncanton.com

June 7, 8

Canton Blues Fest

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited for another year of the Canton Blues Fest. This annual outdoor blues festival, now in its 18th year, will take place on Market Square in downtown Canton with headliners taking the stage nightly at 8:30 p.m. cantonchamber.org/canton-blues-fest

June 7, 8

Perry Sippo Friends of the Library Fill-a-Bag Sale

Fill a plastic grocery bag with gently used books for $2 a bag. The sale will include adult fiction, nonfiction, young adult and children’s books. DVDs, CDs and audio books are $1 each. It will be at the Perry Sippo Branch Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email perrysippofriends@gmail.com.

June 8

Eagle Up Ultra

The Eagle Up Ultra is Stark County’s fourth annual 24-hour endurance race. You have 24 hours to complete 100 miles, 100 kilometers, the 50/50 (50 miles, then 50 kilometers), 50 miles or 50 kilometers. Compete as an individual or relay team. Based at Canal Fulton’s St. Helena Park, the course is flat and fast. For more information, visit the site. runcanton.com/eagle-up-ultra

June 8

Hartville Sports Card Show

There will be more than 30 vendors at the Hartville Sports Card Show. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and so much more. This show is free general admission and will be located in the food court at the Hartville MarketPlace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

June 8

10th annual MAPS Air Museum Benefit Car Show

The Don Sitts Auto Group of Cuyahoga Falls presents the 10th annual MAPS Air Museum Benefit Car Show from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be food vendors, a 50/50 raffle, music, full admission to the museum galleries and more. The cost is $8 per person, and free for children 9 and younger. mapsairmuseum.org

June 8

“Independence Day” at the Roxy Theater

Head to the Roxy Theater in Minerva for a showing of “Independence Day.” Admission is $3 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m. Snacks are available for purchase. minervachamber.org

June 10-15

North Canton Jaycee Fair

A summertime tradition for the North Canton community, the North Canton Jaycee Fair is a family-friendly, fun time with great food, rides and games. Hosted by the North Canton Jaycees, all proceeds from the fair help fund its service projects throughout the year. Parking and entry are free. Games and rides are moderately priced for families. The fair runs from 6 to 11 p.m. each evening, Monday through Saturday. northcantonjaycees.org/jaycee-fair

June 10-September 15

Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens

Interact with nature in a fun and unique way as you explore the summer exhibits at Beech Creek Gardens, including the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery and Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Admission is $8 per person for nonmembers and free for members and ages 2 and younger. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. beechcreekgardens.org

June 11

Critter Tuesday

See, learn and experience wildlife up close. Following the presentations, enjoy hands-on interactive exhibits related to the featured animals, as well as coloring pages for kids. Bring the whole family to see these incredible wild critters. Presentations begin at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. Admission is $8 per person for nonmembers and free for members and children 2 and younger. beechcreekgardens.org

June 11

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

June 12-August 14

Nature Exploration Day Camp

Children ages 7 to 12 will have endless fun exploring the outdoors and interacting with nature. Each week, campers will learn about a different topic from a master naturalist. Topics could involve anything from butterflies and salamanders to geology and water science. Activities include hikes, crafts, games and the chance to see wildlife up close. Registration is required. The camp is Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost per day per child is $35 for nonmembers and $30 for members. beechcreekgardens.org

June 13

2019 Best of Stark Preps

Join The Canton Repository as it celebrates and honors the accomplishments of the 2018-19 all-star high school student athletes at the annual Best of Stark Preps Awards. The event honors the top performers in 15 sports. Jerome Bettis will be the special guest this year. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $50. Athletes will receive free admission. cantonciviccenter.com

June 13

Divergent Sound Series—80s Indie Pop Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. This performance features The Ledges from Akron. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $10. There is a cash bar. Get free admission with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

June 13-15

Stark County Italian American Festival

Enjoy a wine and food pairing, a pizza eating contest, Italian singing contest, entertainment, bocce and more at the Stark County Italian American Festival at Weis Park in Canton. cantonitalianfesta.org

June 13-January 5, 2020

Exhibit Opening: Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals

Based on the new book by Assistant Director and Curator Kim Kenney and Barbara Abbott of Canton Food Tours, this exhibition will explore food history in Stark County from the earliest orchards and farms to today’s culinary tourism scene. There will be a free exhibition opening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 13 at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The exhibition will be on view through January 5, 2020. mckinleymuseum.org

June 14

Night Ride on the Towpath Trail

Ernie’s Bicycle shop sponsors these free monthly rides on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with headlights and taillights. The Blue Heron Cafe will be open after the ride. Meet at the Lake Avenue Trailhead at 9 p.m. For more information, call 800-291-0099 or visit erniesbikeshop.com. starkparks.com

June 14-15

Annual Rummage Sale

Help Beech Creek Gardens fund its educational programs by shopping the annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8645 Schubert Avenue NE in Alliance. If you have items you wish to donate to the sale, contact Beech Creek Gardens at 330-829-7050. They will accept item donations starting May 31. beechcreekgardens.org

June 14-22

“Charlotte’s Web”

All the enchanting characters are here in “Charlotte’s Web.” See the performance at Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre in downtown Canton. Check the site for more information. avenuearts.org

June 15

Hartville Makers Market

Hartville Makers Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the well-known Hartville MarketPlace. Come find unique vintage wares, handmade goods and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

June 15

Downtown Canton Flea

Awaiting you at the Downtown Canton Flea are more than 75 vendors offering art, crafts, antiques, handmade goods, vintage finds, farm fare, food and drink, collectibles and all kinds of crazy other stuff you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, there’s live music, kids crafts and activities, yoga and more. It’s all happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts. downtowncantonflea.com

June 15

Chillin’ & Grillin’ on E-Street

Bring your backyard grilling skills to Chillin’ & Grillin‘ on E-Street and compete for cash, trophies and prizes. Enjoy a fun-filled day of grilling excitement as barbecue teams vie for the $1,000 first place prize in the steak cook-off. Join this family-friendly day with food trucks, regional musicians, artisan goods and more. It’s all happening at Hartville MarketPlace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

June 15

Beyond the Fences of Zoar: Garden Tour

The famed Historic Zoar Village Garden is the site of tours and presentations by Master Gardeners. Private gardens are open to the public during this special event. Enjoy a garden luncheon and keynote speaker. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for tours only. historiczoarvillage.com

June 15

Children’s Day

The Village at Dennison Railroad Depot Museum welcomes children of all ages to take part in a day of 18th century fun. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the young (and the young at heart) can enjoy traditional activities and crafts. Regular admission applies for this event. dennisondepot.org

June 15, 22, 29-September 28

Canton Farmers’ Market

Join everyone at the Nadine Mcllwain Administrative Building parking lot at the corner of Fourth Street and McKinley Avenue NW in Canton. The market runs every Saturday morning from 8 to 11:30 a.m. through September 28. The site is perfectly suited with grass, trees and plenty of free parking. The market has been providing locally grown produce, locally made products, fun activities and entertainment on Saturday mornings in downtown Canton for 15 years. cantonfarmersmarket.com

June 17

Tea with the Curator—The Kitchen: From Cast Iron to Convection Ovens

Join Assistant Director and Curator Kim Kenney for a look at the evolution of kitchen technology over time. The program will include a tour of the Keller Gallery exhibition “Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals” and a book signing with Kim Kenney and Barbara Abbott of Canton Food Tours. The program is from 10 a.m. to noon. It is $15 and includes tea/coffee and breakfast sweets. Prepaid reservations are required. Call 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org

June 17, 24

Summer Kids Movies

Movies will begin at 1 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Admission is $1, and group reservations are available by calling 330-454-8172 until 4 p.m. the Friday before the movie showing. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” will play June 17, and “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” will play June 24. cantonpalacetheatre.org

June 17, 24

Sensory Cinema

Movies will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Admission is $1, and group reservations are available by calling 330-454-8172 until noon the day of the movie. The movie for June 17 is “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” The movie for June 24 is “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.” The theater environment will be tailored to the attendees on the autism spectrum. cantonpalacetheatre.org

June 20

Evening in the Garden Fundraising Gala

Experience an enchanted evening at Beech Creek Gardens at this annual garden gala fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Explore the beautiful gardens, enjoy delicious food and beverages and listen to the soothing sounds of live music. Registration is appreciated. The cost is $60 per person or $420 for a reserved table of eight. The rain date is June 27. beechcreekgardens.org

June 20

Vintner’s Dinner

Head to Maize Valley at 6:30 p.m. for a delicious meal paired with Maize Valley wines. The theme for 2019 is secret ingredients. Each dinner focuses on a secret ingredient. The cost is $50 per guest, including tax and gratuity. maizevalley.com

June 20-22

The Country Fest

Head to Clay’s Park Resort for a three-day country music festival featuring the biggest national acts. Check the site for ticket prices and package deals. clayspark.com

June 21

Moonlight Market

Looking for something different? Hosted outside under the pavilion at the Hartville MarketPlace, the Moonlight Market will have a unique atmosphere with music, food trucks, lights and vendors. This event is perfect for someone who works during the day or someone who just loves to shop. The market is open from 6 to 10 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

June 22

Day Out With Dad

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s annual Day out with Dad event will take place at the HOF Youth Sports Complex and will be loaded with activities including the opportunity to interact with a Hall of Famer and a self-guided tour of the Hall of Fame. Check the site for more details and to purchase tickets. profootballhof.com

June 22-October 13

A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County

A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County exhibit will be opening at the Massillon Museum from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 22. This is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through October 13. massillonmuseum.org

June 25

Brown Bag Lunch Series

Guests may bring carryout or a sack lunch, purchase a lunch from Anderson’s in the City or enjoy a complimentary cookie and coffee provided by the Massillon Museum. This event is from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. at the Massillon Museum. The topic for June is “Welcome to Massillon! Now What?” presented by Rudy Turkal. massillonmuseum.org

June 25

Hawaiian Vineyard Luau

Gervasi Vineyard invites you to enjoy an exclusive dining experience in the vineyard. Included is a five-course gourmet meal with wine pairing led by Gervasi’s knowledgeable wine steward. The luau is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the vineyard. In case of inclement weather or excessive heat, it will be moved to the Pavilion. The cost is $140. gervasivineyard.com

June 26-29

Jackson Township Community Celebration

Head to North Park to celebrate the community during the Jackson Township Community Celebration. Enjoy fun, food and fireworks. Check the site for more information. jacksontwp.com

June 27

Summer Serenades—Sippo Lake Park

Serenades in the Park is a free, family-friendly, series of brass, woodwind and string ensembles performing all over Stark County. Everyone is invited to bring your favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. at Sippo Lake Park. cantonsymphony.org

June 29

80th Anniversary: “Gone with the Wind”

The Canton Palace Theatre and the Canton Woman’s Club celebrate the 80th anniversary of the release of “Gone with the Wind.” The Canton Woman’s Club will host a special Southern lunch prior to the movie. For more information and reservations, call 330-453-4802. The movie will start at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $10. cantonpalacetheatre.org

June 29

Family Yoga in the Gardens

Join yoga instructor Kristie Leahy Comsia from 11 a.m. to noon for a family-friendly outdoor yoga class at Beech Creek Gardens. Dress for movement and bring yoga mats or large towels. Check the site for prices. beechcreekgardens.org

June 29

80th Birthday Bash

The TVHS Classmates of 1957 are gathering at Arrowhead Country Club for an 80th birthday bash. Happy hour is at 5 p.m. with a cash bar, and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m. There will be cake and other goodies, including a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and entertainment. Dress is casual. The cost is $15 per person. RSVP to George Koskovich at 330-834-1286 or gkoscpa@aol.com.

June 29

Chopped: Celebrity Chef Showdown at MassMu

Head to the Massillon Museum from 6 to 10 p.m. for Chopped: Celebrity Chef Showdown. The $20 admission cost includes samples of cuisines. For more information, contact Nancy Jobe at 330-833-4061 or njobe@massillonmuseum.org. massillonmuseum.org

June 29

LeAnn Rimes at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall

Two-time Grammy Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes will perform in an intimate setting at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall from 8 to 10:30 p.m. This concert is presented by Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village. Check the site for ticket prices. profootballhof.com