

Through June 2

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" is an epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. See it at the mainstage theatre at the Players Guild Theatre. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and $22 for 17 and younger. playersguildtheatre.com

High School Musical—On Stage!

Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. See the performance on the Main Stage at the North Canton Playhouse. Tickets are $15. Visit the site for more information.

northcantonplayhouse.com Through July 22

African Menagerie—The Inquisition

In a spring family-oriented exhibit, the Canton Museum of Art will present the “panoramic adventure” African Menagerie. This touring exhibit will let audiences discover and explore the plight of African wildlife species. cantonart.org Through July 22

Ministers of the Kingdom: Brian R. Williams

The subjects of Williams’ drawings are ambassadors sent here from the animal kingdom to illustrate the ways in which animals and people share a common existence. Williams draws inspiration from nature, history, animals, ghost stories, folklore and old-fashioned photography. He likens his drawings to Aesop’s Fables, where animal characters exist in a man-made environment to illustrate the ways that people and animals are similar but also to create unusual, humorous and surreal drawings. See this exhibit on view at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org Through Oct. 21

Exhibit Opening–Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection

Head to the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for the Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection exhibit. This exhibition, guest curated by curatorial volunteer Kathy Fleeher, features the museum’s vast collection of 20th century hats. It will explore millinery design elements, such as flowers and feathers, as well as iconic hat styles such as the cloche, pillbox and many more. The exhibit will be on view through October 21. mckinleymuseum.org June 1

Canton Regional Chamber Golf Classic

The Canton Regional Chamber Golf Classic at The Quarry Golf Club is the first in a two-part golf series presented by Huntington Bank. It will be a scramble format, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The cost is $135 per golfer which includes 18 holes of play, contests and prizes, delicious food and beverages, a “come back and play” certificate for 18 holes and networking opportunities. cantonchamber.org EDITOR’S PICK First Friday June 1

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for June is Gone to the Dogs. The free First Friday family movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “The Secret Life of Pets.” It begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. cantonartsdistrict.com June 1

Downtown Classics—IKON IMAGES

Enjoy performances by small ensembles of Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians in the laid-back, casual atmosphere of your favorite downtown hot spots. It’s a combination of classic venues, classic food and classic music. Seating is first come, first served. There is no cover charge. Each performance will showcase different musicians and repertoire tailored to fit the venue. This performance will be at 7 p.m. at IKON Images. cantonsymphony.org June 2

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org June 2

Family Fun Day

Kick off summer at Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pegasus Farm, a premier therapeutic equestrian center in Hartville. The community is invited for a day of family-friendly fun on the farm, including pony rides, a petting zoo, the Corvette Club, a kids’ tree climbing experience by Davey Tree, demonstrations of equestrian skill, inflatables and more. In addition, a special opening ceremony will honor local young people who have made the decision to serve their country through military service. This ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. Admission is $25 per car or minivan. For more information, call 330-935-2300. pegasusfarm.org/events/family-fun-day





EDITOR’S PICK Do the Mu! June 2

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. The theme for June is Wonderful Weavings with Diane Boslett. Weave something wonderful using recyclables and natural materials. Walk away with a one-of-a-kind weaving. massillonmuseum.org June 2

Hey Mavis Canal Stories and Songs

Hey Mavis returns for another special performance aboard the St. Helena III. Both performances sold out last year. There will be a performance at 5 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. The cost is $18 per show. Join Laurie and Eddie as they perform a one-hour set on the St. Helena III canal boat. Meet at the Canal Fulton Canalway Center. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov June 2, 16, 30

Adoptable Cats and Kittens

Meet adoptable cats and kittens from A Cat’s Cradle rescue group at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com June 3

Salute America

Join Voices of Canton Inc. for a salute to America and our Armed Forces. The season finale is an uplifting afternoon of patriotic music including the chorus and a brass ensemble. Come celebrate our great nation at 3 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Canton, as the chorus sings some of our great national treasures: America the Beautiful, God Bless America, and the Battle Hymn of the Republic. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. voicesofcanton.org June 5

Vance Joy

See Vance Joy live at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $41. pavilioncleveland.com June 5, 12, 19, 26

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com June 6

Swing Into Summer Golf Outing Fundraiser

Get your four-person team together and have some fun on the golf course at Pleasant View Golf Club. Finish your morning with Old Carolina BBQ lunch, prizes, raffles and more. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers. For more information, contact Rhonda Griffin at 330-875-7371. louisvilleohchamber.org June 6

Jack White

See Jack white perform live at 7 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland. Tickets start at $66. pavilioncleveland.com June 6, 13, 20, 27

Free live trivia

Do you like trivia? Do you like to drink wine or beer? Then come out to Maize Valley on Wednesday evenings for Sporcle Live Trivia. This free event will have two rounds of trivia, one starting at 6:30 and one starting at 7:30 p.m. Sign up and play one or both rounds, as an individual or as a team. There is no cost to play, and there are prizes awarded to the winner of each round. maizevalley.com EDITOR’S PICK Songwriters’ workshop June 6, 20-September

Anyone 14 and older interested in songwriting is invited to join local Massillon musician and songwriter Bryan Stahl for a collaborative series of workshops. If you sing, play guitar or piano, have a melody or lyrics, come join the workshops. These free workshops are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Massillon Museum on the first and third Wednesday of each month through September. A songwriter showcase performance will be held in October. For more information, contact Bryan Stahl at 330-607-4999 or info@bryanstahl.com. massillonmuseum.org June 9

Old Fashioned Strawberry Social

Enjoy homemade shortcake, smoked chicken wings and ribs, music, cornhole, games for kids and more from 3 to 7 p.m. at Canal Fulton Methodist Church. For more information, call Rosemarie Hunt at 330-880-5225 or 330-904-1499. June 9

Dancing with the Massillon Stars 2018

Head to the Lions Lincoln Theatre for a competition with local celebrities. Tickets are $15 and $10. VIP tickets are $50. The VIP meet-and-greet is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. To purchase tickets by phone, call 1-800-838-3006. For more information, call Susan Stuck at 330-481-9105. lionslincolntheatre.org June 9

The Sandlot

The Roxy Theatre will show “The Sandlot” at 7 p.m. Admission will be $3 per person. minervachamber.org





June 11

Graphic Design Academy for Grades 7 through 12

The Graphic Design Academy is a fun project-based camp to develop skills in design and creativity in the Graphic Design Lab in the Global Learning Center at Walsh University. Learn the principles of design and typography, and experience the design process—from developing an idea, sketching concepts and creating the design in the computer using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. Develop a design project from concept to finish to put in a design portfolio. All levels of skill are welcome. This class, for grades 7 through 12, is from 9 a.m. to noon and costs $125 per student. walsh.edu

Camp Invention

Camp Invention is one week in the summer where a child’s creativity, innovation and problem-solving skills are challenged and developed in fun and exciting ways. The camp is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Michael School for kids entering grades K through 6 in the fall. The top priority is to inspire future innovators and build their confidence in the natural ability to dream and create. The cost is $225 per child. There are four modules the kids will get to experience. campinvention.org June 11, 13, 15 and June 25, 27, 29

3D Art and Sculpture

Pegasus Farm offers six summer day camps for children 6 to 18 of all abilities although some eligibility criteria is established for each camp. The art camps explore pottery, painting and sculpture. The art camp is for ages 8 to 18 and combines a variety of art materials such as paper, clay, plaster, fiber and beads as well as found and recycled objects to create unique sculptures and 3D art. The camp is from 9:30 a.m. to noon and costs $50 per child. pegasusfarm.org June 12

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Flights & Bites sessions are at 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com June 12

CMA Uncorked

Instructor Erica Emerson will make painting easy and fun by instructing you step-by-step through re-creating a painting inspired by the artwork Fine Wind, Clear Morning by Katsushika Hokusai dating from 1830-1832. You must be 21 or older to register. The cost is $28 per person and includes the materials, wine and refreshments. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org June 13-Aug. 15

Summer Adventure Camp

Wednesdays from June 13 to August 15, kids ages 7 to 12 are welcome to come to Beech Creek Gardens for 2018 Adventure Camp. The camp fosters teamwork and respect for one another. Children also enjoy games, arts, crafts, skits, silly songs and special guests. The camp is $270 for all 10 Wednesdays or $30 per day for members and $320 for all 10 Wednesdays or $35 per day for nonmembers. For more information, call 330-829-7050. beechcreekgardens.org June 15

Ida Saxton McKinley’s 171st Birthday Celebration

The National First Ladies’ Library and First Ladies Historic Site in partnership with the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum request the honor of your presence at Ida Saxton McKinley’s 171st Birthday Celebration. There will be a wreath laying ceremony at Ida’s tomb at the McKinley Monument at 9 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., take free walk-through tours of The Saxton-McKinley House and the exhibit in the Education and Research Building. firstladies.org June 15-16, 22-24

“Baby”

“Baby,” the musical, examines how parents-to-be experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the lows and highs that accompany the arrival of a baby. Three couples on a university campus deal with the painful, rewarding and agonizingly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. See the performance at the Firehouse Theater in Alliance. Check the site for showtimes and ticket prices. carnationcityplayers.org June 16

Makers Market

The Hartville Makers Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the well-known Hartville MarketPlace. Come find unique vintage wares, handmade goods and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com June 16

Founder’s Festival

Celebrate The Wilderness Center with a day of fun activities for the whole family including hiking, dip-netting, a farmers’ market, planetarium theater shows, food trucks, entertainment and more. The free festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Wilderness Center. For more information, call 330-359-5235. wildernesscenter.org June 16

Shania Twain Now

See Shania Twain live in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. Tickets start at $29.95. theqarena.com

