The Docket July 2019

Through July 19

Clay Days

Check out the New Clay Museum at Dennison Railroad Depot Museum every Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and create your own clay tile. All tiles are $1.50, and you get the chance to take home or have it fired up as a brick tile. dennisondepot.org

Through July 21

Drafting Dimensions: Contemporary Midwest Ceramics

“Drafting Dimensions” features artists who live in the Midwest and primarily make work in ceramics but also use painting, drawing or printmaking as either a part of their design process or as a way to inform their work. See this exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org

Through July 21

John Jude Palencar: Between Worlds

Ohio-based artist and illustrator John Jude Palencar invites you to enter his world—a world “between worlds,” where reality meets its darker, surreal self. His work combines the realism and style of artists such as Bosch and Da Vinci with the fantastical and unusual. See this exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org

Through July 21

Food for Thought

The Canton Museum of Art is proud to present Food for Thought as part of Project Eat!, which came from the creative mind of McKinley Museum’s curator, Kim Kenney, who thought of the idea and partnered with many local organizations. As a result, Project Eat! is a yearlong celebration of all things food in Stark County. cantonart.org

Through August 14

Nature Exploration Day Camp

Children ages 7 to 12 will have endless fun at this weekly day camp on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each week, campers will learn about a different topic from a master naturalist. Topics could involve anything from butterflies and salamanders to geology and water science. Activities include hikes, crafts, games and the chance to see wildlife up close. Registration is required. The cost per day per child is $35 for nonmembers and $30 for members. beechcreekgardens.org

Through September 15

Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens

Interact with nature in a fun and unique way as you explore the summer exhibits at Beech Creek Gardens, including the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery and Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Explore two dozen hands-on interactive activity stations in the Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Admission is $8 per person for nonmembers and free for members and ages 2 and younger. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. beechcreekgardens.org

Through September 28

Canton Farmers’ Market

Join everyone at the Nadine Mcllwain Administrative Building Parking Lot at the corner of Fourth Street and McKinley Avenue NW. The market runs every Saturday morning from 8 to 11:30 a.m. through September 28. The site is perfectly suited with grass, trees and plenty of free parking. The market has been providing locally grown produce, locally made products, fun activities and entertainment on Saturday mornings in downtown Canton for 15 years. cantonfarmersmarket.com

Through October 13

A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County

A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County exhibit will be at the Massillon Museum. This is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through October 13. massillonmuseum.org

Through January 5, 2020

Exhibit: Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals

Based on the new book by Assistant Director and Curator Kim Kenney and Barbara Abbott of Canton Food Tours, this exhibition will explore food history in Stark County from the earliest orchards and farms to today’s culinary tourism scene. Using artifacts, photographs, restaurant menus, grocery store ads and oral histories, visitors will relive old memories and discover new stories about what we have eaten in this community over time. The exhibition will be on view through January 5, 2020 at the McKinley Museum. mckinleymuseum.org

July 1

SingStark! at Royal Docks Brewhouse & Cannery

SingStark! is back at the Royal Docks Brewhouse & Cannery in Jackson. This month back by popular demand is Beatles night. There is a $5 cover charge, and the event is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will be a limited menu available for orders to be placed before the 7 p.m. start time. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. voicesofcanton.org

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Summer Kids Movies

The Canton Palace Theatre presents the eight-week movie series Summer Kids Movies. The movies will begin at 1 p.m. Admission is $1, and group reservations are available by calling 330-454-8172. All tickets are sold at the door the day of the movie showing. “The Lego Batman Movie” will play July 1, “Smallfoot” will play July 8, “Peter Rabbit” will play July 15, “The Grinch” will play July 22, and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will play July 29. The same movies will be shown at 6:30 p.m. with the theater tailored to attendees on the Autism Spectrum and their families. The concession stand is always open, serving movie theater favorites including popcorn, soft drinks, water and candy. cantonpalacetheatre.org

July 2

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World

See Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World in concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $47. pavilioncleveland.com

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Gervasi Cruise-In

Gervasi Vineyard Cruise-Ins are from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through September 25. It’s a fun, casual evening the whole family will enjoy. Showcase your automobile or come to admire the cars. All makes/models/years of cars and trucks are welcome. Admission is free. Take advantage of door prizes, 50/50 drawings and special cruiser food discounts for the first 100 vehicles in the showcase lot. gervasivineyard.com

July 5

Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre

Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour, held each First Friday of the month. Tours last from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and are limited to 20 people. Admission is $5 per person. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour; no tickets sold at the door. cantonpalacetheatre.org

July 5

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for July is Chalk the Walk. The free First Friday family movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “Wonder Park,” and it starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. downtowncanton.com

July 6

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org

July 6

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org

July 6

Saturday Sizzlers Book Club

Head to the Stark Country District Library to discuss “The Couple Next Door” by Shari Lapena from 2 to 3 p.m. starklibrary.org

July 6

First Saturday Canal Boat Cruise and Dinner Show Series

The first Saturday of the month, enjoy a fun-filled evening of riding on the St. Helena III Canal Boat and then a dinner show at the Warehouse on the Canal, located just a few blocks from the Canalway Center, in the historical downtown district. Several shows are offered with a buffet style dinner catered by the Canal Grille Restaurant. The theme for July 6 is Victorian Wake. The cost is $39.95 per person. The event is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. St. Helena Heritage Park is at 125 Tuscarawas Street in Canal Fulton. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov

July 6

Fireworks at Clay’s Park

Head to Clay’s Park Resort for its annual fireworks display and Fourth of July celebrations. clayspark.com

July 6, 13, 20, 27

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting a new 2019 parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. Bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday after registering year-round at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing. The run starts at 8 a.m., and you’re welcome to stick around for coffee and community afterward. starkparks.com

July 6, 13, 20, 27

Exclusive Pairings Tour

Enjoy a more in-depth, intimate tour of the Gervasi Vineyard winery, enhanced by a tasting of popular Gervasi wines paired with small bites. Tours start at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 per person. The tour lasts 45 minutes. Check in at The Crush House Tasting Bar approximately 15 minutes prior to tour start. gervasivineyard.com

July 9

Critter Tuesday

See, learn and experience wildlife up close. Ohio wildlife experts will engage you in learning about some of Ohio’s beautiful native animals and teach you ways to protect them and their habitats. Following the presentations, enjoy hands-on interactive exhibits related to the featured animals. Bring the whole family to see these incredible wild critters. Presentations begin at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. Admission is $8 per person for nonmembers and free for members and children 2 and younger. beechcreekgardens.org

July 9

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

July 11

Downtown@Dusk: 15 60 75 The Numbers Band

Enjoy musical fireworks with local original blues, jazz and rock legends 15 60 75 The Numbers Band at Downtown@Dusk 2019. Downtown@Dusk concerts are held in the Akron Art Museum’s Bud and Susie Rogers Garden. In the event of inclement weather, concerts are held on the terrace or moved to the museum lobby. Throughout the summer, the museum café will offer delicious food options, including ice cream novelties and ice-cold beverages. The event is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. akronartmuseum.org

July 11-13

Olde Canal Days Festival

Enjoy arts, crafts, food concessions, rides and more in Canal Fulton. Check the site for specific times and more information. discovercanalfultonevents.com/oldecanaldaysevents.htm

July 11, 25

Summer Serenades

What happens when the spontaneous sounds of nature and people enjoying a park are combined with the orchestrated sounds of musicians? Serenades in the Park—a free, family-friendly, series of brass, woodwind and string ensembles performing all over Stark County beginning in June and finishing with a full-orchestra concert in September. Everyone is invited to bring their favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. July 11 at Deer Creek Reservoir and at 6:30 p.m. July 25 at Tam O’Shanter. cantonsymphony.org

July 12

25th annual Island Party and Pig Roast

Come to the Massillon Museum for the 25th annual Island Party and Pig Roast from 6 to 11 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. The party is outside, so make sure to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Live entertainment will be provided by Carlos Jones & the PLUS Band. massillonmuseum.org

July 12-14

Anime Fest

The Canton Palace Theatre will be hosting Anime Fest for three days. See “Spirited Away” on July 12, “Mirai” and “Alita Battle Angel” on July 13 and “A Letter to Momo,” “Metropolis” and “Paprika” on July 14. Check the site for more details. cantonpalacetheatre.org

July 12-20

“Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

George, a professor at a small college, and his wife, Martha, have just returned home, drunk from a Saturday night party. Martha announces that she has invited a young couple to stop by for a nightcap. When they arrive, the charade begins. The drinks flow and suddenly inhibitions melt. See it at Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre. Check the site for more details. avenuearts.org

July 12, 26

Murder Mystery Train

This excursion will depart from Rockside Station in Independence at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person. There are changing themes/storylines. This is recommended for ages 14 and older. It is a two-hour train ride, in which guests are served three appetizers and guests role-play suspects and detectives. A prize will be awarded to the best costume based off of the theme. cvsr.com

July 12-Aug. 10

Watercolor Art Show

Head to the Wayne Center for the Arts in Wooster to see local artist Kathy Prosser Bovard’s watercolor paintings. There will be a free reception from 6 to 8 p.m. July 12. For more information, call 330-264-2787.

July 13

Hartville Sports Card Show

There will be more than 30 vendors at the Hartville Sports Card Show. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and so much more. For the entry-level collector to the seasoned veteran, this show will have something for everyone. This show is free general admission and will be located in the food court at the Hartville Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

July 13

Chair-ity Art Auction

The annual Chair-ity Art Auction fundraiser for the Minerva Community Charitable Fund will take place at Hart Mansion Restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m. Come view and bid on original piece of art from local artists. The cost is $75. minervachamber.org

July 13

Patton Oswalt

A comedian, actor and writer, Patton Oswalt continues to find success in all areas of entertainment. From his award-winning comedy specials to his many memorable film roles and guest appearances on his favorite TV shows, Oswalt continues to choose work that inspires him and entertains audiences. See him at PlayhouseSquare in Cleveland at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35. playhousesquare.org

July 13

Night Ride on the Towpath Trail

Ernie’s Bicycle shop sponsors these free monthly rides on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with headlights and taillights. The Blue Heron Cafe will be open after the ride. Meet at the Lake Avenue Trailhead at 9 p.m. For more information, call 800-291-0099 or visit erniesbikeshop.com. starkparks.com

July 13, 27

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

July 14

MAPS Summer Pancake Breakfast

Head to MAPS Air Museum for a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The breakfast is $10 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. The price includes admission to the museum, which will be open till 4 p.m. mapsairmuseum.org

July 17

Mid Week Movie: “A Star is Born”

Grab your friends for a fun night, and head to the Perry Sippo Branch Library at 5:30 p.m. to see “A Star is Born.” During the downward spiral of his own music career due to alcoholism and his age, Jackson Maine helps a young singer and actress find fame. This movie stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. starklibrary.org

July 18

Soup at Six: Why is Wednesday Food Day

Join Gary Brown for this exclusive program. Recipes, grocery ads, food trend stories and articles providing cooking tips long have been an important part of newspaper lifestyle offerings. Traditionally, midweek has been the time for publishing food content. Head to the McKinley Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. to find out why. The program is $20 and includes one signature soup, fresh baked bread, drinks and dessert. Prepaid reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org

July 18

Vintner’s Dinner

Head to Maize Valley for a delicious meal paired with Maize Valley wines. The theme for 2019 is secret ingredients. Each dinner focuses on a secret ingredient. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per guest, including tax and gratuity. maizevalley.com

July 18-20

2019 Grecian Festival

Enjoy food, music and dancing along with a market and kids zone from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Canton. grecianfestivalcanton.com

July 20

Hartville Makers Market

Hartville Makers Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the well-known Hartville

Marketplace. Come find unique vintage wares, handmade goods and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

July 20

720 Market

720 is an open-air, local market showcasing makers and bakers, brewers and growers and beyond for a fresh-air, fresh new way to shop, eat and discover local talent. There’s so much food, art and music to love at the 720 Market. The market is at St. Paul’s community lot and North Canton City Square at 241 S Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 720market.com

July 20

Downtown Canton Flea

Awaiting you at the Downtown Canton Flea are more than 75 vendors offering art, crafts, antiques, handmade goods, vintage finds, farm fare, food and drink, collectibles and all kinds of other stuff you won’t find anywhere else. It’s all for sale, all for you, all in one place. Plus, there’s live music, kids crafts and activities, yoga and more. It’s all happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts. downtowncantonflea.com

July 20

St. George’s fifth annual Serbian Festival

For the fifth year, St. George Serbian Orthodox Church will host its Annual SerbFest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the church. Enjoy roasted lamb, chicken and pork from the wood-burning fire pit, grilled Serbian sausage, cabbage rolls, nut rolls and more. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 330-494-2712. stgevents.me

July 20

Warrior Dash

Clay’s Park is proud to host the annual Warrior Dash and is excited to welcome competitors and festival attendees from across the country. Come to Clay’s Park for a day of mud, sweat and beers. Run through 12 muddy obstacles on a 3.2-mile course and end the run with some beer. Check the site for more details. clayspark.com

July 20

Spirits and Spirits Cruise

Join “Haunted Stark” author, Sherri Brake, for an evening canal boat cruise. Hear of the dark history in Stark County on this one-hour cruise. After returning, walk to Canal Spirits and sample spirits. Next stop is The Barrel Room, where you’ll receive free appetizers. Guests must be 21 or older. Meet at the Canal Fulton Canalway Center at 7:30 p.m. Departure is at 8 p.m. The cost is $45 per person. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov

July 21 through August 5

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival spans 16 days with a multitude of events. The festivities start with the Community Parade in downtown Canton on July 21 and continue with the Balloon Classic on July 26, 27 and 28. The Up, Up & Away 5K is July 27 at Kent State University at Stark. Football fun begins July 31 with Play Football First Play at 10 a.m. and Play Football Skills Camp at 6 p.m. The HOF Fun Fest & Beer Fest at the Hall of Fame runs from August 1 through 4. The Hall of Fame Game is August 1. August 2 kicks off with a photo opportunity, followed by the Fashion Show Luncheon. The evening concludes with the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner at the Civic Center. August 3 kicks off with The Canton Repository Grand Parade. That evening is the Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Enshrinees’ Roundtable is the next day, August 4, followed by the Concert for Legends that evening. The festival concludes with the Drum Corps International Competition Tour of Champions at InfoCision Stadium on August 5. There are also multiple autograph sessions throughout the festival. Check the site for full details, including ticket prices. profootballhoffestival.com

July 23

Brown Bag Lunch Series

Guests may bring carryout or a sack lunch; purchase a lunch special, sweets and specialty beverages from Anderson’s in the City; or enjoy a complimentary cookie and coffee provided by the Massillon Museum. No reservations are required. This event is from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. at the Massillon Museum. Check the site for a list of topics. massillonmuseum.org

July 27

Family Yoga in the Gardens

Join professional yoga instructor Kristie Leahy Comsia at Beech Creek Gardens from 11 a.m. to noon for a family-friendly outdoor yoga class. No yoga experience is required. Dress for movement, and bring yoga mats or large towels. Advanced payment and registration are not required but are appreciated. Check the site or call 330-829-7050 for prices and more information. beechcreekgardens.org

July 27

“Minerva Chamber Rodeo”

The Minerva Chamber Rodeo features a professional rodeo, including kids’ rodeo events. The rodeo will be at Municipal Park in Minerva. Kid’s activities begin at 3 p.m., with stick-horse races at 5 p.m., followed by Mutton Busting preliminaries. Mutton Busting finals take place during the rodeo. Following the rodeo, the Minerva Firefighters Association sponsors a country music concert on the stage. Food vendors and a beer garden will be available throughout the day. The event ends at 7 p.m. The cost ranges between $5 and $12. minervachamber.org

July 27-28

Antique Show and Artisans Tent at the Harvest Festival

Join Historic Zoar Village for the Antique Show and Artisans tent at the 46th annual Harvest Festival. More than 60 dealers of high-quality country antiques will be on-site selling historic treasures. This is one of the nation’s most prestigious antiques shows, with dealers from across the country sharing unique finds with early American style enthusiasts and decorators. Handmade folk art, furniture and fine crafts will be available for sale, and many booths will feature handcrafting demonstrations. This will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28. The cost is $10 per person. historiczoarvillage.com

July 28

I Love Lucy Cruise

Join Stardust Theater group as they perform two classic shows from “I Love Lucy.” Visitors will enjoy the performance on board the St. Helena III Canal Boat. Ticket price is $23, which includes the canal boat ride and performance. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Meet at St. Helena Heritage Park. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov