The Docket January 2020

Through Jan. 5

Exhibit: Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals

Based on the book by Assistant Director and Curator Kim Kenney and Barbara Abbott of Canton Food Tours, this exhibition will explore food history in Stark County from the earliest orchards and farms to today’s culinary tourism scene. Using artifacts, photographs, restaurant menus, grocery store ads and oral histories, visitors will relive old memories and discover new stories about what we have eaten in this community over time. mckinleymuseum.org

Jan. 2, 4, 5, 7, 20, 23, 25, 28, 30

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Jan. 3

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for January is Ice. downtowncanton.com

Jan. 3

Harlem Globetrotters

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger than life entertainers, will bring their all new show, “Pushing the Limits” to the Canton Memorial Civic Center at 7 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personable with a star-stuffed roster. Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills. There’s a special Magic Pass event before the game from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $94. Magic Passes are $20. There may be additional fees. cantonciviccenter.com

Jan. 3, 4, 22, 24, 25, 31

Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Milwaukee Admirals, Rochester Americans, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Jan. 4, 17, 18, 22, 25, 29, 31

Canton Charge

See the Canton Charge take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Raptors 905, Lakeland Magic, Capital City Go-Go, Delaware Blue Coats and Windy City Bulls at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. cantonciviccenter.com

Jan. 6

SingStark! at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery

SingStark! is back at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery in Jackson Township. There is a $5 cover charge, and the event is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will be a limited menu available for orders to be placed before the 7 p.m. start time. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. voicesofcanton.org

Jan. 7-11

“The Illusionists”

This mind-blowing spectacular showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. “The Illusionists—Live from Broadway” has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This nonstop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions. See it at Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Tickets range from $10 to $80. playhousesquare.org

Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

Jan. 9

Writers Club

Those wishing to learn more about writing and how to publish their works are invited to join the monthly gathering at the Perry Sippo Branch Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starklibrary.org

Jan. 10

Saved by the ‘90s—A Tribute to ‘90s Music

Relive the ‘90s with this fun concert at the House of Blues in Cleveland. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 the day of the show. houseofblues.com

Jan. 11

Creative Writing

Creative writers of all experience levels are welcome to come to DeHoff Memorial Branch Library for a creative writing group that will consist of writing exercises and a time for workshopping your own work. The group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starklibrary.org

Jan. 11

“Hidden Figures” at the Roxy Theatre

Head to the Roxy Theatre in Minerva for a showing of “Hidden Figures” at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, and the doors open at 6:15 p.m. Snacks will be available for purchase. minervachamber.org

Jan. 11

Tracy Lawrence

One of country music’s truest traditionalists, Tracy Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and has charted 18 No. 1 songs. See him live at the Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Check the site for ticket prices and to choose your seat. kent.edu/tusc

Jan. 11, 25

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

Jan. 12

Dinner with Julia Child

Bonjour and welcome to the French table with Julia Child. Join Chef Vicki in the kitchen as she details the French techniques Julia Child tamed and then shared with America. In this class, you will prepare and enjoy some of Julia’s most well-known and favorite recipes. Chef Vicki Todd-Smith will teach you how to make stuffed mushrooms, French onion soup, orange duck and more at The Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $90 per person. gervasivineyard.com

Jan. 12

Family Yoga with Kat Francis

Come to the Massillon Museum for family yoga with Kat Francis from 3 to 3:45 p.m. The class is for all ages, and no registration is required. The cost is $10 per child and caregiver pair, plus $3 for every additional child. Payment is due at the time of class. massillonmuseum.org

Jan. 14, 15

“STOMP”

”STOMP” is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. See it at the Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Check the site for ticket prices and to choose your seat. kent.edu/tusc

Jan. 16

Divergent Sounds Series—Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with J.T.’s Electric Blackout at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $15. There is a cash bar. Get free admission with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

Jan. 16-May 31

Free Exhibit Opening–Tying the Knot: The History of Bridal Fashion

Explore wedding fashions of the past, from the 1860s to the present day. Learn more about the history behind timeless wedding traditions, such as the bouquet toss, wedding cakes, the engagement ring, the role of the best man and more. It’s all happening at from 6 to 8 p.m. January 16 at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The exhibit will be on view until May 31. mckinleymuseum.org

Jan. 17-Feb. 9

“Shrek: The Musical”

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek …” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand … and his name is Shrek. See the show at the Players Guild Theatre. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays except for January 18, at 2 p.m. Sundays and an additional 2 p.m. show on February 8. Tickets are $34, $27 for 17 and younger and $31 for seniors. playersguildtheatre.com

Jan 18

Jest for the Health of It

The College Club of Canton welcomes Peggy Stabholz to hear why laughter is so beneficial to our physical, emotional and social well-being. This event will be at Trinity United Church of Christ at 10:30 a.m. There is no admission fee. collegeclubofcanton.org

Jan. 19

Dinosaur World

Looking for fun days out with the kids? Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for the whole family (ages 3 and older) at E.J. Thomas Hall at 3 p.m. Grab your compass and join the intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably lifelike) dinosaurs. Tickets range from $28 to $38. akron.edu/ej

Jan. 20

Crush House Favorites

Sneak behind the chefs’ front line and discover the guarded recipes of The Crush House. These favorite dishes, both classic and current, are among the restaurant’s most requested dishes that you will learn to prepare and serve at your next event. Chef Julianna Wilmoth will lead you through the process of making them at The Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $90. gervasivineyard.com

Jan. 25

Kempthorn Motors presents Local, Live 2020: The Vindys with special guest The Ohio Weather Band

The Canton Palace Theatre and Kempthorn Motors present the fourth annual Local, Live concert, featuring The Vindys with special guest The Ohio Weather Band. The Vindys have become one of the most sought after, premier bands in the Northeast Ohio area with their unique blend of pop, jazz and rock. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Jan. 25

An Evening of Organ and Orchestra

Organ and Orchestra? Yes please! Enjoy a new viewpoint of some older works with two pieces on the program reworked by the Canton Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro himself. The Canton Symphony Orchestra’s organ soloist is Heather Cooper, who is also a local elementary school music teacher and 2018 Music Teacher of the Year finalist. The concert prelude with Assistant Conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz starts at 6:30 p.m. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets range from $28 to $48. Student tickets 18 and older with ID are $10. Children 17 and younger get in free. cantonsymphony.org