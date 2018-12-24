The Docket January 2019

Jan. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

Jan. 2, 4, 8, 21, 25, 29

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. All games are at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for tipoff times. theqarena.com

Jan. 4

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. downtowncanton.com

Jan. 4, 15, 19, 25, 26, 30

Canton Charge

Watch as the Canton Charge takes on the Capital City Go-Go, Northern Arizona Suns, Maine Red Claws, Wisconsin Herd and Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Check the site for tipoff times and ticket prices. canton.gleague.nba.com

Jan. 5

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Stark County District Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org

Jan. 5

2019 Healthy Adventures Kick-off

Make 2019 a year of adventure! Hike with Hike 100, bike with Let’s Ride! and/or run with Running Stark. The Healthy Adventures kickoff event will allow you to get more information about the program, meet the leaders and fellow club members, register for the clubs and pick up your T-shirt. You will go for a hike/run, so dress for the weather and join everyone on the trail. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. The event will end at 1 p.m. starkparks.com

Jan. 5

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org

Jan. 5-Feb. 24

Bird in Hand

Experience the thrill of hand-feeding wild chickadees at Beech Creek Gardens on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy the fresh winter air as you explore the outdoors and connect with nature. Children will love exploring the Play-viary filled with fun and educational bird-related activities. Visitors also will enjoy a warm outdoor fire, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting. Bundle up and bring the whole family to this unique experience. The cost is $5 per person and free for members and children 2 and younger. beechcreekgardens.org



Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Utica Comets, Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. theqarena.com

Jan. 8

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. There is a Flights & Bites session at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

Jan. 9

Visit Canton Open House & State of the CVB

Please save the date for a Tourism Partner Networking Event and the State of the CVB, an update on Visit Canton. Plus enjoy a tour of the new offices located on the first floor of the Historic Onesto Building in downtown Canton. This event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, call Laura Helberg at 330-454-1439. visitcanton.com

Jan. 9

“Holiday Traditions”

A special program series for 2018-19 titled “Artistic Adventures” will be offered at the Canton Museum of Art. Sponsored by Canton Fine Arts Associates, the programs will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The January event titled “Continuum: The Cleveland School and Beyond” will be hosted by Max Barton, executive director of the Canton Museum of Art.

Jan. 9-March 27

Classic Ceramics

Learn how to make ceramics or fine-tune your skills. Beginning students will be taught the basics of hand-building and wheel-work, while intermediate students will refine their skills. Individual projects will include functional pottery and decorative work. Glazing techniques will be taught, finished ware will be discussed and demonstrations will be given. Classes are Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All Canton Museum of Art ceramics students are required to purchase their clay from the museum; the cost is $40 for 25 pounds of clay and includes cost of glazes and firing. Beginning students may also purchase clay and a pottery tool kit ($13.50) from the museum. The cost of the class is $155 for nonmembers and $125 for members. cantonart.org

Jan. 10-13

“Hairspray! The Musical”

It’s 1962. Big-haired teenager Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing on the local teenage TV dance program. When she learns a few dance moves from her friend Seaweed, her wish comes true and she becomes an instant local celebrity. Using her new-found fame, Tracy advocates for racial integration on the show—an uphill battle she has every intention of winning. See the show live at the Akron Civic Theatre. Check the site for showtimes and ticket prices. akroncivic.com

Jan. 11-20

Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party

Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Tickets start at $15. Check the site for showtimes. theqarena.com

Jan. 11-27

“The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”

“The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” is based on the beloved C.S. Lewis’ magical, timeless classic from his Chronicles of Narnia series. This beautiful tale of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is one of the most enjoyed stories of our time. See it at the Players Guild Theatre. Tickets range from $16 to $23. Check the site for performance times. playersguildtheatre.com

Jan. 12

“Die Hard”

The Roxy Theatre in Minerva will show “Die Hard” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and admission is $3 per person. minervachamber.org

Jan. 14

Sandy Valley Book Club

Enjoy lively discussions with others on today’s most intriguing books and topics. This book club will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Sandy Valley Branch Library. The book up for discussion is “Snow Falling on Cedars” by David Guterson. starklibrary.org

Jan. 15

Moroccan Nights

Moroccan cuisine is one of the most diversified cuisines in the world, as it has been subject to the influences of Berber, Moorish, Mediterranean and Arab cultures. Head to the Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard from 6 to 9 p.m. for this hands-on class. Chef Anne Haynam will instruct the class through a full Moroccan menu. The cost is $90 per person, and class registrations are nonrefundable. gervasivineyard.com

Jan. 17

Divergent Sounds Series—Roots Rock Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. This performance features the Ohio Weather Band from Alliance. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $10. cantonsymphony.org

Jan. 18

Donut Day at the Library

Learn how to make donuts, learn a new recipe and decorate a mini donut from Peace Love and Little Donuts at Perry Sippo Branch. Check the site for more information. starklibrary.org

Jan. 18

Three Dog Night, presented by the Canton Repository and Dusty Guitar

Iconic American rock band Three Dog Night will be performing its hits, “Joy To The World,” “Old Fashioned Love Song,” “Mama Told Me Not To Come” and more at 8 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $44, $59 and $74. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Jan. 19

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4—Akron Symphony

A journey into the heart of Russian repertoire begins with Mussorgsky’s evocation of dawn on the Moscow River. Prokofiev’s popular concerto abounds in rhythmic vitality and Slavic lyricism. With the Tchaikovsky Fourth Symphony, in the hands of Maestro Zander, you can expect an utterly fresh reading of a well-loved masterwork. Enjoy the performance at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. uakron.edu/ej

Jan. 22

Booked on Tuesdays

Enjoy lively discussions with others on today’s most intriguing books and topics. This book club will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Community Branch Library. The book up for discussion is “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row” by Anthony Ray Hinton. starklibrary.org

Jan. 22

The Art of Scarf Tying

Join Megan from Best Bib and Tucker for a fun girls’ night out at the Perry Sippo Branch Library. With more than a dozen ways to tie a scarf on the agenda, you’re sure to learn what’s on trend for this season. You’ll work with blanket, infinity, square and rectangle scarves. Bring one or two to practice with. The library will have a few available, too. This event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starklibrary.org

Jan. 24

Soup at Six-Catalyst for Change: The Assassination of President McKinley

Join Director of Education Christopher Kenney for this new program. Kenney will explore how the assassination of William McKinley changed the Secret Service forever. Using archival photographs and primary documents, learn how the Secret Service’s primary role changed from combating counterfeiting to protecting the president. This exciting evening begins with a signature soup, fresh baked bread, drinks and dessert. The program begins at 6 p.m. at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The cost is $20 per person, and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org

Jan. 24

“RENT: 20th Anniversary Tour”

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway and forever changed the landscape of American theater. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s “RENT” continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. See it at Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55. kent.edu/tusc/rent

Jan. 25

Dylan Scott: Nothing To Do Town Tour 2019

See Dylan Scott at House of Blues in Cleveland as part of the Nothing To Do Town Tour. Seth Ennis will be the supporting act. Doors open at 8 p.m. The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $28 for advance general admission standing room only, $32.50 for day of show general admission standing room only and $38 for balcony reserved seating. houseofblues.com

Jan. 26

McKinley Day

Celebrate President William McKinley’s birthday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum with this fun day filled with activities for the entire family. All of your favorite McKinley Day activities will be back again this year, including an open hearth cooking demonstration, Civil War re-enactors and special shows in Discover World. There will be planetarium shows at 1 and 2 p.m. The museum cafe will serve pizza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A highlight of the festivities is always the wreath laying ceremony, where local veterans and a General representing the White House lay wreaths in memory of the president. As the strains of “Taps” echo in the cold winter air, it is a time to remember the life of Canton’s favorite son, William McKinley. All guests will receive the student ticket price of $8. Members are free. This event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. mckinleymuseum.org

Jan. 26

Hartville Antique Show

The Hartville Antique Show is a local event at the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market showcasing local vendors with vintage, antique and unique items. The event will take place in the food court area with antique vendors selling items such as primitives, vintage toys, advertising and much more. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

Jan. 28

Most Delicious Book Club Ever!

Head to the Louisville Public Library for the monthly potluck cookbook club! Each month, there is a theme, everyone checks out cookbooks and then everyone brings a dish to share. Sometimes there’s a speaker or special activity. You do not need to register. Just show up and enjoy. January’s theme is New Year, Try Something New! Try a recipe or dish you’ve never made before. This event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. louisvillelibrary.org

Jan. 29

Painting with the Masters

Learn about techniques and the cultural significance of artist Paul Klee, while recreating one of his works, Cat and Bird, through step-by-step instruction at the Madge Youth branch library. Check the site for more information. starklibrary.org