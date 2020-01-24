The Docket February 2020

Through Feb. 9

“Shrek: The Musical”

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek …” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand … and his name is Shrek. See the show at the Players Guild Theatre. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays except for January 18, at 2 p.m. Sundays and an additional 2 p.m. show on February 8. Tickets are $34, $27 for 17 and younger and $31 for seniors. playersguildtheatre.com

Through May 31

Tying the Knot: The History of Bridal Fashion

Explore wedding fashions of the past, from the 1860s to the present day. Learn more about the history behind timeless wedding traditions, such as the bouquet toss, wedding cakes, the engagement ring, the role of the best man and more. It’s all happening at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The exhibit will be on view until May 31. mckinleymuseum.org

Feb. 1

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. You will make a Valentine’s Day craft with artist BZTAT. massillonmuseum.org

Feb. 1

Chocolate and Wine Pairings

Join Gervasi Vineyard’s wine steward in The Villa Grande for rich chocolate desserts paired with Gervasi’s award-winning wines. Classes are from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. The cost is $22 and includes chocolate, wine and a service charge. Applicable taxes are additional. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Enjoy chocolate-dipped strawberries paired with Velluto, Gervasi Vineyard custom chocolate paired with Abbraccio, a white chocolate raspberry mousse cup paired with Romanza and dark chocolate cheesecake paired with Santo. gervasivineyard.com

Feb. 1

“Rhapsody in Blue”

The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra is one of the great cultural institutions of Northeast Ohio, and the Tuscarawas Philharmonic is proud to welcome members of the CJO for an evening of jazz and jazz-inspired classics, including the vibrant sounds of big band swing, jazz classics and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Enjoy the tunes at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University at Tuscarawas. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Check the site for prices. kent.edu/tusc/pac

Feb. 1, 2

Award Nominated Film: “The Lion King”

See the top nominated films of 2019 on Canton’s largest movie screen, just in time for award show season. “The Lion King” will be playing at the Canton Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. February 1 and at 2 p.m. February 2. Doors open 30 minutes before the movie starts. Admission is $5. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Feb. 1, 3, 9, 12, 24, 26, 29

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Feb. 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 28, 29

Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Binghamton Devils, Grand Rapids Griffins and Belleville Senators at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting a parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. Bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing after registering online. The run starts at 8 a.m., and you’re welcome to stick around for coffee and community afterwards. starkparks.com

Feb. 2

Sunday Sizzlers Book Club

Enjoy lively discussions with others on today’s most intriguing books and topics. Check with staff for a copy of the books. The book for February is “The Accidental Guardian” by Mary Connealy. The meeting will be in the McKinley Room at the Stark County District Main Library from 2 to 3 p.m. starklibrary.org

Feb. 4

Dancing With the Stars—Live Tour 2020

America’s favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter. The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show “Dancing with the Stars.” See it live at the Akron Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. akroncivic.com

Feb. 4-23

“Anastasia”

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical “Anastasia” is on a journey to Cleveland at last. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. See it live at the Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Check the site for showtimes. Tickets start at $10. playhousesquare.org

Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

Feb. 6

Just Sing

Based on the insane popularity of PubChoir out of Brisbane, Australia, Just Sing is for anyone who finds themselves belting out tunes in the shower or in the car. Everybody can sing, and Just Sing is here to prove it. Bring yourself and some friends to the Cultural Center for the Arts, grab a drink from the bar, great food from a local food truck, learn a song in three-part harmony in 90 minutes and perform it twice. No auditions, no commitments, no judgment, no pressure, only lots of fun. The singing starts at 7 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge. singstark.org

Feb. 7

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. downtowncanton.com

Feb. 7

Craig Morgan, presented by Big Time Entertainment, LLC

A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music’s best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits. See him at the Canton Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $44.50. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Feb. 8

Sports Card Show

There will be 35 vendor tables at the Hartville Sports Card Show. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and so much more. For the entry level collector to the seasoned veteran, this show will have something for everyone. This show is free general admission and will be in the food court at the Hartville MarketPlace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

Feb. 8

Couples’ Clay Workshops with Laura Donnelly

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by creating your own masterpieces in the new ceramics studio at the Massillon Museum. Come from 2 to 4 p.m. or from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $40 per couple for nonmembers and $35 for per couple for members. massillonmuseum.org

Feb. 8

“Romancing the Stone” at the Roxy Theatre

Head to the Roxy Theatre in Minerva for a showing of “Romancing the Stone” at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, and the doors open at 6:15 p.m. Snacks will be available for purchase. minervachamber.org

Feb. 8

Wine, Cheese and Chocolate, Darling!

This unique and immersive tasting event will showcase 45 different wines. Patrons will enjoy all kinds of wines. Tastings will be paired with 18 different cheeses and chocolates presented by local purveyors. It all starts at 7 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets are $45. akroncivic.com

Feb. 8, 22

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

Feb. 9

“Menopause The Musical”

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles. See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years. See it at the Canton Palace Theatre at 3 p.m. Admission starts at $45. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Feb. 10

One Pan Two Plates: Romantic Italian

Chef Carla Snyder can help you get a healthy meal on the table in less time and with less hassle. In this class, you’ll learn to cook dinner as delicious as Nonna used to make but with one pan clean-up and in 45 minutes or less. The class is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard. The cost is $90. gervasivineyard.com

Feb. 11

Tea with the Curator—I Thee Wed: A History of Bridal Fashions

Join Executive Director Kimberly Kenney as she takes a look back at the brides of yesteryear to see what they wore and why. You will explore wedding fabrics and veil lengths. You’ll also see some gorgeous examples of classic bridal style, including vintage photographs and illustrations. The program is $15 and includes tea/coffee and breakfast sweets. Pre-paid reservations are required. Call 330-455-7043 to reserve your space. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon. mckinleymuseum.org

Feb. 11

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $19 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

Feb. 12

“Discovering Antiques”

The monthly program series “Artistic Adventures” will be presented by Canton Fine Arts Associates. Held in the Canton Museum of Art’s Wilkof Courtyard, the program includes a catered lunch. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Reservations are required. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, contact Marcie Shaw, Fine Arts Coordinator, at 330-453-7666 ext. 105 or marcie@cantonart.org. Becky Casper, owner of Becky’s Obsession Antiques, will showcase her own private collection and provide tips on collecting antique treasures.

Feb. 13

Writers Club

Those wishing to learn more about writing and how to publish their works are invited to join the monthly gathering at the Perry Sippo Branch Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starklibrary.org

Feb. 15, 16

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Enjoy the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The fun begins at 1 p.m. both days, 7 p.m. February 15 and 6:30 p.m. February 16. Tickets start at $15 plus a $3 facility fee per ticket. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Feb. 16

“Celebration in Art”

Located in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at the Massillon Museum, the “Celebration in Art” exhibition will be available to view through March 15. Artwork by students in kindergarten through 12th grade in western Stark County schools will be on view. The opening event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. massillonmuseum.org

Feb. 19

Classic Lit Book Club

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck, Parts 1 and 2. ncantonlibrary.com

Feb. 19, 25, 29

Canton Charge

See the Canton Charge take on the Northern Arizona Suns, College Park Skyhawks and Capital City Go-Go at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. cantonciviccenter.com

Feb. 20

Romona Robinson

See Romona Robinson at the Canton Palace Theatre as part of the Dr. Audrey Lavin Speaking of Books Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. She will be speaking about her memoir “A Dirt Road to Somewhere: An Emmy Award-Winning Anchor’s Incredible Journey of Faith over Fear.” Admission is free, but you must register. starklibrary.org

Feb. 20

Divergent Sounds Series—Pop Rock Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. This performance features Broken Transmitter from Canton. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $15. Receive free admission with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

Feb. 21

Ales on Rails

Climb aboard the train for an evening of beer tasting! On board, passengers are served four beer samples on this two-hour excursion. A selection of light appetizers will be provided throughout the ride and a commemorative CVSR tasting glass is included. Passengers must be 21 or older. The featured brewery is Platform Brewery. Tickets range from $50 to $80 per person. The train will depart from Rockside Station at 7 p.m. cvsr.com

Feb. 21

Jeans ‘N Classics—The Music of Queen

One Vision: The Music of Queen is returning for one performance only. Hear Toronto-based Jeans ‘N Classics when they join the Canton Symphony Orchestra to present the songs made famous by Freddie Mercury and the rest of Queen. The cost ranges from $22 to $32. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. cantonsymphony.org

Feb. 23

Winter Crawl 2020

Stroll the grounds of Gervasi, and select beer or wine tastes paired with small bites along the way. The cost is $34 and includes the selection of one beer or wine along with a winter favorite bite at four stops and a Gervasi logo tasting glass to be used during the crawl. Turn in your completed passport at the Marketplace for a 20% off discount. Start at 1, 1:30, 2 or 2:30 p.m. gervasvineyard.com

Feb. 27

Business Expo presented by AultCare

Join the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce for its 2020 Business Expo presented by AultCare. One hundred area businesses will be on hand to share information about their products and services. And “Taste of Stark” will feature great food from more than a dozen area vendors. Enjoy great networking, great food and great business leads. It’s all happening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center. For more information, call 330-458-2070. cantonchamber.org

Feb. 28

All That Jazz

Come enjoy an evening of light appetizers and jazzy numbers hosted at the South Main youth theater at the North Canton Playhouse. The show starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $20. northcantonplayhouse.com

Feb. 28-March 15

“Sister Act”

“Sister Act” is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet. See it at the Players Guild Theatre. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, except for February 29, at 2 p.m. Sundays and at 2 and 8 p.m. March 14. playersguildtheatre.com