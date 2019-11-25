The Docket December 2019

Through Jan. 5

Exhibit: Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals

Based on the book by Assistant Director and Curator Kim Kenney and Barbara Abbott of Canton Food Tours, this will explore food history in Stark County from the earliest orchards and farms to today’s culinary tourism scene. Using artifacts, photographs, restaurant menus, grocery store ads and oral histories, visitors will relive old memories and discover new stories about what we have eaten in this community over time. The exhibition will be on view through January 5. mckinleymuseum.org

Dec. 1

Light Up Louisville

Head to Main Street in Louisville for all kinds of festive activities. Many local business and community organizations will be offering fun for everyone. The lighting of the tree will take place on the green space. This is all happening from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, check the site or call 330-875-7371. louisvilleohchamber.org

Dec. 2

SingStark! at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery

SingStark! is back at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery in Jackson Township. There is a $5 cover charge, and the event is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will be a limited menu available for orders to be placed before the 7 p.m. start time. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. voicesofcanton.org

Dec. 3

Risotto Workshop

Learn the proper way to make creamy risotto. You’ll make butternut squash and pancetta risotto, Pesto risotto with pulled chicken, Tuna risotto from pantry, wild mushroom risotto, risotto cakes and arancini (risotto balls). You’ll round out the rice with a hearty salad and finish with a jasmine rice pudding. This hands-on class is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard. It costs $90 per person. Chef Ellen Velez will teach the class. gervasivineyard.com

Dec. 3, 6, 11, 18, 20, 23

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a crowd at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

Dec. 5

Light Up Downtown

Hosted by the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Special Improvement District, Light Up Downtown will be in downtown Canton. You won’t want to miss the festivities that include 14 city blocks of attractions, ice skating, entertainment, refreshments, sleigh rides, singers and dancers, a visit from Santa and amazing fireworks. There’s fun for all ages, and it’s free. Check the site for more details, including times for everything. cantonchamber.org

Dec. 5

Light Up Downtown performances

MajesticVoice Chorus will perform selections from their Christmas Music Celebration show as part of Light Up Downtown, as well as holiday music on the Kilgen Organ. This is happening from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Music on the Kilgen Organ will run from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The MajesticVoice Chorus performance will be from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. Admission is free. Check the site for more details, including street closures. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Dec. 5

Unforgettable Mystery Book Club

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “Jane and the Twelve Days of Christmas” by Stephanie Barron as part of the unforgettable mystery book club. ncantonlibrary.com

Dec. 5-8

“Jingles of Christmas Past”

“Jingles of Christmas Past” is a holiday variety show filled with your favorite Christmas songs, including some with a different twist. And there’ll be hilarious skits. Start off your holidays full of laughter and warm and fuzzy feelings. Come see the performance at the North Canton Playhouse. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

northcantonplayhouse.com

Dec. 5, 13, 14, 17, 28

Canton Charge

See the Canton Charge take on the Rio Grand Valley, Grand Rapids Drive, Wisconsin Herd, Westchester Knicks and Long Island Nets at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. cantonciviccenter.com

Dec. 6

Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre

Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour, held each first Friday of the month. Tours last from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and are limited to 20 people. Admission is $5 per person. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour; no tickets will be sold at the door. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Dec. 6

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for December is Pay It Forward. downtowncanton.com

Dec. 6

Annual Holiday Party

Start your holiday season at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum at its annual Holiday Party from 6 to 8 p.m. Activities include musical entertainment, crafts for kids, open hearth cooking demonstrations, unique stocking stuffers and gifts in the Museum Shoppe, special planetarium and science shows, reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas and of course, Santa. The museum will be beautifully decorated with more than 30 trees and holiday scenes. Light refreshments will be served. Canned goods will be collected for the Hunger Task Force. Reservations are appreciated. The cost is $5 for nonmembers and free for members. mckinleymuseum.org

Dec. 6-8, 13-15

The Polar Express

Put on your favorite pair of pajamas and hop aboard the Polar Express for a magical journey to the North Pole. Head to Dennison Depot for this family reenactment of the award-winning book, “The Polar Express,” written by Chris Van Allsburg. Your adventure begins on board the decorated train as storytellers read the story aloud. As the train heads toward the North Pole, festive elves will entertain you with songs, games and activities. Delicious hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies made by Mrs. Claus will be served. When the train arrives at the North Pole, you will see Santa and his workshop out your train window. Tickets range from $42 per person to $450 for private compartments. Each ticket also has a $3 fee. Departures are at 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays and 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. You must arrive 45 minutes before departure time. dennisondepot.org

Dec. 6-8, 13-15

Disney’s Frozen Jr.

This timeless Disney tale begins far away in the kingdom of Arendelle, home of Princess Anna and Elsa—two sisters pulled apart by a magical secret. As Elsa struggles to harness her icy powers, Anna embarks on an epic journey—teaming up with Kristoff and his loyal reindeer, Sven. Encountering Everest-like conditions and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna battles the elements in a race to save the land from eternal winter and finally reconnect with her sister Elsa. See it at Carnation City Players in Alliance. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Check the site for more information. carnationcityplayers.org

Dec. 6-22

“A Christmas Carol”

God bless us, everyone! Enjoy Canton’s beloved and spectacular holiday tradition as only the Players Guild can bring you. Dickens’ ghostly story of Ebenezer Scrooge will fill you with the spirit of Christmas. See “A Christmas Carol” at the Players Guild Theatre. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week. Tickets are $34 each, $27 for 17 and younger and $31 for seniors. Check the site for more details. playersguildtheatre.com

Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides

Step into a vintage white carriage, and take a ride through the beautiful Gervasi estate. Rides begin at The Bistro and are first come, first served for $10 per person. Only cash is accepted, and it’s weather permitting. The rides will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. gervasivineyard.com

Dec. 7

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org

Dec. 7

Open World Arcade

Try the video games that inspired artists in the exhibition Open World: Video Games & Contemporary Art at the Akron Art Museum. Explore a showcase of Indie tabletop and video games and meet their designers. This family-friendly event offers fun for gamers of all levels. Choose from three arcade sessions, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., from 1 to 3 p.m. or from 3 to 5 p.m. The cost is $10 for members, $24 for nonmembers and free for children 12 and younger. akronartmuseum.org

Dec. 7

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org

Dec. 7

Downtown Wonderland Christmas Celebration

Minerva’s Downtown Wonderland Christmas Celebration will kick off with the Christmas parade at 3 p.m. The parade begins at Minerva Elementary School. Following the parade, Treat Trees, sponsored by area businesses and organizations, will line the sidewalks, covered with treats for kids to take. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Roxy Theatre, hearing wishes and posing for free photos. Elsewhere downtown will be cookie decorating, a take-your-own-photo booth, bowling, face painting, roasting marshmallows with Minerva’s firefighters, an ice-carving demonstration, a live nativity, live music, hot cocoa, coffee, punch and sales and drawings in downtown businesses. There will be a free raffle, and at 6 p.m., one child will win a sled full of gifts and the opportunity to light the village Christmas tree. There will be caroling at the tree, which will be located next to the big cow at 5:45 p.m. before the drawing. All kids are invited to help count down to the lighting and be part of a group photo with Santa at the tree. minervachamber.org

Dec. 7

​Seventh Annual Frosty Frolic 5K

The Canton Parks light up every holiday season with an impressive display of decorations handcrafted by the folks at Canton Parks. The Frosty Frolic will start and end on the grounds of the Canton Garden Center. The route takes you through Stadium Park with beautiful views of the lights. All ages are welcome to participate. You’ll get a shirt, finisher medal and everything you’d expect at a holiday event, such as Christmas cookies and hot chocolate. Frosty will be there with Mr. and Mrs. Claus for your pictures. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. Please arrive at least 60 minutes prior to the start of the race if you intend to pick up your packet the day of the race. Check the site for registration information. runcanton.com/frosty-frolic

Dec. 7, 8

Christmas in Zoar

Experience all the joy and cheer of the season during Christmas in Zoar. Enjoy musical entertainment, a juried craft show, tour the village and more. While in Zoar, make sure to visit Belsnickle, Santa and Kristkind, and take a horse-drawn wagon ride around the village. On December 7, attend a candlelight church service at the Historic Zoar Meeting House (Zoar United Church of Christ), followed by a tree lighting ceremony in the Historic Zoar Garden. Christmas in Zoar is happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. December 7 and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. December 8. The cost is $10.

historiczoarvillage.com

Dec. 7, 14, 21

Lunch with Santa at The Bistro

Bring your kids to Gervasi to meet the man in red! Santa will be visiting The Bistro from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to greet guests while they enjoy lunch. Reservations are highly recommended. gervasivineyard.com

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting a new 2019 parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. Bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing. Make sure to register online before you arrive. The run starts at 8 a.m., and you’re welcome to stick around for coffee and community afterwards. starkparks.com

Dec. 8

Christmas on Hoover Farm

From 1 to 4 p.m. at Walsh University’s Hoover Park, enjoy free admission to view holiday décor throughout the Hoover family home, visits with Santa, live music, ladies in vintage attire baking cookies, refreshments and Christmas caroling through Hoover Park on a horse-drawn wagon. There is a small fee per person for wagon rides. For more information, call 330-490-7435. walsh.edu

Dec. 8

Holiday Pops 2019

The Canton Symphony Orchestra’s annual family-friendly holiday pops is always a favorite for kids and adults alike. Join the symphony as it shares its instruments and voices with you for a concert that is sure to warm your heart and get you ready for the holidays. No holiday pops concert is complete without the traditional audience sing-a-long, so come ready to join in. The concert starts at 3 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets range from $22 to $32. Seniors 62 and older and children 17 and younger receive $5 off. cantonsymphony.org

Dec. 8

Candlelight Walk

Come to the Massillon Museum for a cup of cheer, listen to SingStark! perform holiday music and visit the galleries on the Massillon Candlelight Walk tour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Nancy Jobe at 330-833-4061 or njobe@massillonmuseum.org. massillonmuseum.org

Dec. 10

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $19 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

Dec. 11

Origins of Christmas Carols

The monthly program series “Artistic Adventures” will be presented by Canton Fine Arts Associates, a nonprofit affiliate of the Canton Museum of Art. Each program includes a catered lunch plus an informative program focused on the arts and local artists. The program for December is Origins of Christmas Carols presented by Christopher Kenney, Director of Education at the McKinley Presidential Museum. This will be at the Canton Woman’s Club. Reservations are required, and the deadline is the Thursday prior to the program. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations or more information, contact Marcie Shaw, Fine Arts Coordinator, at 330-453-7666 ext. 105 or marcie@cantonart.org.

Dec. 11

6th Street Yoga at Canton Brewing Co.

Head to the Canton Brewing Co. for monthly Yoga in the Speakeasy. Every second Wednesday of the month, 6th Street Yoga hosts a fun, all-levels class in a great environment. Come for the yoga and stay for the beer. Tickets are $6. Yoga is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. visitcanton.com

Dec. 13

Winter Fest 2019

Looking for a great Christmas/winter wonderland experience? Be sure to check out the Winter Fest at the Hartville MarketPlace from 6 to 10 p.m. This year, there will be two horse-drawn carriages, a live animal Christmas nativity, ice carvings, face painter, balloon twisters and more. Be sure to stop for a picture with Santa. hartvillemarketplace.com

Dec. 13-15

“The Nutcracker”

A beloved holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker” invites audiences inside the imaginative dreams of young Clara, as she journeys with her Nutcracker Prince to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Canton Ballet will perform this at the Canton Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. December 13 and 14 and at 2 p.m. December 14 and 15. Tickets range from $19 to $38. cantonballet.com

Dec. 13, 14, 28, 30

Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Charlotte Checkers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Dec. 14

“Miracle on 34th Street” at the Roxy Theater

Head to the Roxy Theater in Minerva for a showing of “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, and doors open at 6:15 p.m. Snacks are available for purchase. minervachamber.org

Dec. 14, 15

Holiday Open House/Used Book Sale

The Friends of the Louisville Library will hold a Holiday Open House/Used Book Sale from 1 to 4 p.m. December 14 and 15. All purchases will be made by a donation amount of your choice. Books of all types, CDs, DVDs and audio books will be available. Tickets to win a raffle basket can purchased three for $1. All proceeds go to support the Louisville Library. The sale will be held in the back area of the Discovery Center building at 504 E Main Street in Louisville. For more information, call 330-875-1696 or visit the Facebook page: Friends of the Louisville Public Library.

Dec. 14, 28

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

Dec. 15

Clash of the Tartans: A Celtic Christmas

Clash of the Tartans is an all-female Celtic and American folk band, putting Celtic twists to popular music and exposing similarities between American and Celtic folk music. The Celtic Christmas program will feature the music of Ireland, Scotland and England that celebrate the holidays and winter. There will be instrumentals and vocals, as well as some sing-a-longs to keep you tapping your feet. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Massillon Museum. For more information, call 330-722-2541. massillonmuseum.org

Dec. 17

Wizards of Winter

The Wizards of Winter will perform a holiday rock opera titled “The Christmas Dream.” Join them on a musical journey in search of the true meaning of Christmas. The story is based around the music of their self-titled CD, their album “The Magic of Winter” and their latest release “The Christmas Dream.” Wizards of Winter will bring their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to the Canton Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission ranges from $34 to $69. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Dec. 18

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Cirque Dreams Holidaze electrifies the 2019 holiday season with its reimagined live family holiday spectacular. Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. See it 7:30 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. Tickets range from $37 to $99 plus fees. uakron.edu/ej

Dec. 19

Craft Dinner

For the 2019 Craft Dinner Series, Maize Valley will guide you in a flavor adventure where you will experience dinners based around a “secret” ingredient. Each dinner will feature one ingredient that will appear in all courses of that meal. The featured ingredients will sometimes be well known, seasonal items, at other times the ingredient may not be so well known. It will be our kitchen’s challenge to use that ingredient in a unique way in each dish that is prepared for that dinner. Enjoy a delicious meal at Maize Valley paired with your choice of either Maize Valley wines or beers. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. maizevalley.com

Dec. 19

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical”

The beloved TV classic “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” soars on stage this holiday season. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special as they come to life in “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical.” See it at the Akron Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $26 to $46. akroncivic.com

Dec. 21

Planetarium Theater Show: “Season of Light”

This seasonal program favorite traces the history and development of many of the world’s most endearing holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season. The show also recounts the historical religious and cultural rituals practiced during the time of winter solstice. Learn a selection of Northern hemisphere winter constellations and find out why we have seasons. It’s all happening at the Wilderness Center in Wilmot. The cost is $2 for nonmembers and free for members. The event starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call 330-359-5235. wildernesscenter.org

Dec. 21

Winter Wonder Flea

Downtown Canton’s Winter Wonder Flea is back for the fifth year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cultural Center for the Arts. The flea is a market by makers for makers and brings together more than 90 local vendors for a last-minute style maker’s market, offering art and handmade goods, vintage finds, delectable food and food gifts and more, all in one place. Admission and parking are free. The first 100 shoppers through the doors will receive a Winter Wonder tote, filled with special offers and goodies!