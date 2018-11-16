The Docket December 2018

Through Dec. 6

Gingerbread House Extravaganza

Design and build a gingerbread creation and bring it to the Stark County Main Library to decorate the Children’s Department. Entries, along with their entry forms, can be brought to the Main Library Children’s Services during regular library hours. To be eligible for the People’s Choice Award, entries must be received by noon December 6. Voting will take place during Light Up Downtown on December 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Main Library, and the winner will be announced December 8. starklibrary.org

Though Dec. 23

Christmas at Beech Creek Gardens

Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Christmas at Beech Creek Gardens is bursting with fun for the whole family. Admission is $5 per person and free for members and ages 2 and younger. Enjoy Candyland and the Christmas Express, as well as the Festival of Trees, a visit with the Grinch, workshops for adults and children and more. beechcreekgardens.org

Dec. 1

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org

Dec. 1

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. The theme for December is “Upcycled Snowmen” with Dawn Rohrer. Come make a snowman out of materials found in your home. Use an egg carton, leftover fabric and twigs from the backyard to make a cute winter decoration. massillonmuseum.org

Dec. 1, 2

Christmas in Zoar

Experience the joy of the season during Christmas in Zoar. Enjoy musical entertainment, a craft show, tour the village and more. Make sure to visit Belsnickel, Santa and Kristkind, and take a horse-drawn wagon ride. On December 1, attend a candlelight church service at the Historic Zoar Meeting House (Zoar United Church of Christ), followed by a tree lighting ceremony in the Historic Zoar Garden. The cost is $8 per person and free for children 12 and younger. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 1 and from noon to 5 p.m. December 2. historiczoarvillage.com

Dec. 1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 16, 23

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. All games are at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for tipoff times. theqarena.com

Dec. 1, 8, 15, 27

Canton Charge

Watch as the Canton Charge takes on the Delaware Blue Coats, Windy City Bulls, Greensboro Swarm and Grand Rapids Drive. All games start at 7 p.m. at the Canton Memorial Civic Center, except for the December 15 game. It starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the site. canton.gleague.nba.com

Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Crush House Winery Tour and Pairing

Enjoy a more in-depth, intimate tour of the winery at Gervasi Vineyard led by a member of the winemaking team. With this exclusive tour, your experience is elevated with a selection of small bites and popular Gervasi wine tastings at the conclusion of the tour. The food and wine tasting will take place in the winery. Pairings tours will take place every Saturday at 3 and 4:30 p.m. at The Crush House. Meet at The Crush House tasting bar 15 minutes prior to the tour. Tickets are $19. gervasivineyard.com

Dec. 1, 15

Adoptable Cats and Kittens

Meet adoptable cats and kittens from A Cat’s Cradle rescue group at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

Dec. 1, 15, 21, 22, 26, 28

Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans, Belleville Senators and Grand Rapids Griffins. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. theqarena.com

Dec. 2

Candlelight Walk

Come to the Massillon Museum for a cup of cheer, listen to VOCI perform holiday music and visit the galleries on the Massillon Candlelight Walk tour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Nancy Jobe at 330-833-4061 or njobe@massillonmuseum.org. massillonmuseum.org

Dec. 2

All Aboard … The Walsh Express

Head to the Barrette Business and Community Center at Walsh University at 9 a.m. for its annual Breakfast with Santa event. Bring your children and/or grandchildren back to campus to enjoy a light breakfast, activities, pictures with Santa and more to kick off the Christmas season. Seating is limited. Activities include an outdoor train ride around campus, a hot chocolate bar, an ornament station, crafts, pictures in Santa’s Workshop, breakfast and more. Reservations are required, and seating is limited to the first 250 reservations. Tickets will be sold until November 25 and are $7 for adults and free for children. For additional information or questions, contact alumni@walsh.edu. walsh.edu

Dec. 2

Santa Fly-In

Starting at 1 p.m., bring your kids and grandkids to see Santa Claus at MAPS Air Museum. Entry is free, but it is suggested to bring a food donation for the Reserves/National Guard Family Services Food Pantry that services the troops stationed at the Akron-Canton Airport. The event ends at 3 p.m. mapsairmuseum.org

Dec. 2

Christmas on Hoover Farm

Head to Walsh University’s Hoover Park from 1 to 4 p.m. to view holiday décor throughout the Hoover family home, visit with Santa, enjoy live music, eat refreshments, see Christmas carolers through Hoover Park on horse-drawn wagon and more. Admission is free, but there is a fee per person for wagon rides. For more information, call 330-490-7435. walsh.edu

Dec. 2, 5

‘A Christmas Carol’

Rev. John Ferris will recite Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” from memory as he has for more than 50 years at Westbrook Park United Methodist Church in Canton at 3 p.m. December 2 and at St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Massillon at 7 p.m. December 5. Both are free and open to public. For more information, call Rev. John Ferris at 330-526-6321.

Dec. 3

Santa’s Magical Story Time

At 6:30 p.m. in the Massillon Public Library Auditorium, families are invited to a very special story time with Santa. Santa’s Magical Story Time will fill your heart with old-fashioned Christmas cheer as Santa himself tells stories of the North Pole. To make the evening even more special, there will be time at the end of the program for your child to meet Santa Claus himself! Registrations are required for this free program. For more information or to register, call 330-832-5037 or visit the site. massillonlibrary.org

Dec. 4, 11, 18

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

Dec. 6

Light Up Downtown

Mark your calendars for Light Up Downtown, brought to you by the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Special Improvement District. Enjoy 14 blocks of attractions, ice skating, entertainment, refreshments, sleigh rides, singers and dancers, a visit from Santa and amazing fireworks. It’s fun for all ages, and it’s free. cantonchamber.org

Dec. 6

Unforgettable Mystery Book Club

The North Canton Public Library will host its Unforgettable Mystery Book Club from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The book up for discussion this month is “Mrs. Jeffries and the Feast of St. Stephen” by Emily Brightwell. ncantonlibrary.com

Dec. 7

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for December is Shop ‘til you Drop. downtowncanton.com

Dec. 7-9

The Nutcracker

Do not miss this thrilling opportunity to see New York City quality dance in Canton Ballet’s The Nutcracker. New York City Ballet principal dancers Sterling Hyltin and Canton Ballet alumnus Zachary Catazaro are in the leading roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. See the performance at the Canton Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. December 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. December 8 and 9. Tickets range from $15 to $25. cantonballet.com

December 7-9, 14-16

Polar Express Train Excursion

All Aboard the Polar Express! Ride to the North Pole on this Christmas excursion, departing from the Dennison Depot and get into the holiday spirit. Departure times are 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays, and 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Advanced reservations are required. For more information, call 740-922-6776. dennisondepot.org

Dec. 7-23

‘A Christmas Carol’

God bless us, everyone! Come see “A Christmas Carol,” Canton’s beloved and spectacular holiday tradition as only the Players Guild can bring you. Dickens’ ghostly story of Ebenezer Scrooge will fill you with the spirit of Christmas. See it Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. Check the site for showtimes. Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and $25 for ages 17 and younger. playersguildtheatre.com

Dec. 8

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy breakfast with Santa, and afterwards, get your picture with him. This event is from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. It is a ticketed event. If you do not have a ticket, you will not be able to eat breakfast with Santa. hartvillemarketplace.com

Dec. 8

Pictures with Santa

Santa will be at the North Canton Public Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Bring your camera to get some pictures. No registration is required. ncantonlibrary.com

Dec. 8

“Home Alone”

The Roxy Theatre in Minerva will show “Home Alone” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and admission is $3 per person. minervachamber.org

Dec. 8, 14, 15, 21, 22

‘A Football Life’

Showcasing the lives and careers of legendary players, coaches and executives, NFL Films examines the untold stories of the most influential NFL icons with unprecedented access. Each film tells the story of how their legacy is forever intertwined in the fabric of NFL history. The Doug Williams episode will play December 8. The Thurman Thomas episode will play December 14 and 15. The Dwight Clark episode will play December 21 and 22. All episodes will be at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. The film is included with your Pro Football Hall of Fame admission each of those days. profootballhof.com

Dec. 9

Holiday Pops 2018

Always a popular family concert for the holidays, join the Canton Symphony Orchestra for its celebration of the holiday season, and sing along to some of your favorite carols. The concert is at 3 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets are $22, $27 and $32. cantonsymphony.org

Dec. 9, 11

Christmas at the Movies

This family Christmas concert will feature the best choral music found in our favorite holiday movies. From “It’s a Wonderful Life” to “Frozen,” the chorus will have you singing and dancing in your seats. Ring in the season with Christmas at the Movies at 3 p.m. at Perry Christian Church on December 9 and at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Massillon on December 11. voicesofcanton.org

Dec. 11

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

Dec. 12

“Holiday Traditions”

A special program series titled “Artistic Adventures” will be offered at the Canton Museum of Art. Sponsored by Canton Fine Arts Associates, the programs will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The December “Holiday Traditions” event will be hosted by Christopher Kenney, director of education at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. This will look at holiday traditions and how they began. It will be at the Canton Woman’s Club.

Dec. 14

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character. See the performance at the Akron Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $100. akroncivic.com

Dec. 14, 15, 21, 22

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre in downtown Canton is proud to present “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The story is a natural for a stage adaptation: the saga of George Bailey, the everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls, whose dreams of escape and adventure have been quashed by family obligation and civic duty, whose guardian angel has to descent on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him—by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born—that his has been, after all, a wonderful life. See the performance at Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre. Check the site for more information, including tickets and showtimes. avenuearts.org

Dec. 15

MajesticVoice Chorus Christmas Music Celebration

Head to the Canton Palace Theatre for the 10th annual “Christmas Music Celebration” featuring the MajesticVoice Chorus and dancers from “A Time To Dance” with special guests PJ Chavez Band and American Sign Language Group. Showtime is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Dec. 18

Cirque Dreams Holiday

More than 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class astonishing acts, the finest singers, original music and seasonal favorites celebrate Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year’s in a two-hour breathtaking spectacle. See it at 7:30 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron. Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers the Boston Globe hails “Entrancing … Las Vegas meets family entertainment.” Tickets are $37, $57, $67 and $99. uakron.edu/ej

Dec. 18

Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular

Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular is quite simply one of the most delightful and enchanting Christmas shows, featuring glittering costumes, a dazzling cast and the highest kicking chorus girls this side of the North Pole. See it at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University at Tuscarawas. Tickets start at $45. kent.edu/tusc/christmas-wonderland-holiday-spectacular

Dec. 19

SingStark!

SingStark! is a no-commitment, no-audition chorus that meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Canton Brewing Co. Speakeasy in downtown Canton. Forget auditions and commitments, just sing. If you’re ready for an evening of fun singing and great beer, then come on down. The singing starts at 7 p.m. voicesofcanton.org

Dec. 20

Vintner’s Dinner

Head to Maize Valley the third Thursday of every month for a Vintner’s Dinner paired with Maize Valley wines. With guests seated along one long table, these dinners are a great way to visit old friends and meet new ones as you explore the tastes of Maize Valley. Meals are $50 per guest including tax and gratuity. Dinners require advance reservations and payment. Dinner is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. maizevalley.com

Dec. 21

Lonestar & Phil Vassar

See Lonestar & Phil Vassar: The Not So Silent Night Tour, presented by The Canton Repository & Dusty Guitar, at the Canton Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39, $49 and $69. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Dec. 22

Wizards of Winter

This is a holiday rock event for the whole family featuring former members of classic rock giants Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent Band and others, along with Broadway and theater veterans. The Wizards of Winter will perform a holiday rock opera titled “Tales Beneath a Northern Star.” Join them on a musical journey inside a snow globe in search of the true meaning of Christmas. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets range from $29 to $49. akroncivic.com

Dec. 30

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve at Quicken Loans Arena. There will be shows at 3 and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. theqarena.com