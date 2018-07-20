

July 23, 30, Aug. 6

2018 Summer Kids Movie Series

The Canton Palace Theatre and the Canton Professional Educators’ Association (CPEA) present the eight-week movie series Summer Kids Movies. The movies will begin at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $1, and group reservations are available by calling 330-454-8172 until 4 p.m. the Friday before the movie. All tickets are sold at the door the day of the movie showing. The schedule includes “Kung Fu Panda 3” on July 23, “Elf” on July 30 and “Wonder” on August 6. cantonpalacetheatre.org July 23, 30, Aug. 6The Canton Palace Theatre and the Canton Professional Educators’ Association (CPEA) present the eight-week movie series Summer Kids Movies. The movies will begin at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $1, and group reservations are available by calling 330-454-8172 until 4 p.m. the Friday before the movie. All tickets are sold at the door the day of the movie showing. The schedule includes “Kung Fu Panda 3” on July 23, “Elf” on July 30 and “Wonder” on August 6. cantonpalacetheatre.org July 27-Aug. 12

2018 Greater Alliance Carnation Festival

Honoring Alliance as the Carnation City, the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival is a 15-plus day festival filled with parades, food and fun throughout the city. A princess tea party, a trail run and a movie at Silver Park will help kick off this year’s festival, followed by an outdoor three-day Rib Fest outside of Carnation Mall. Check the site for more details, including information about the grand parade and the crowning of the Carnation Queen. carnationfestival.com Through Aug. 6

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival

Celebrate the Class of 2018 Enshrinees at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival. Enjoy a community parade, balloon classic, autograph sessions with Gold Jackets, the Hall of Fame game, the Enshrinement Ceremony and more. Check the site for a full schedule and more information on each event. For more information, see Page 24.

profootballhoffestival.com Through Aug. 15

Summer Adventure Camp

Wednesdays from June 13 to August 15, kids ages 7 to 12 are welcome to come to Beech Creek Gardens for 2018 Adventure Camp. The camp fosters teamwork and mutual respect for one another. Children also enjoy traditional summer day camp activities such as games, arts, crafts, skits, silly songs and special guests. The camp is $270 for all 10 Wednesdays or $30 per day for members and $320 for all 10 Wednesdays or $35 per day for nonmembers. For more information, call 330-829-7050. beechcreekgardens.org Through Sept. 19

Songwriters’ workshop

Anyone 14 and older interested in songwriting is invited to join Massillon musician and songwriter Bryan Stahl for a collaborative series of workshops. If you sing, play guitar or piano, have a melody or lyrics, come join the workshops. These free workshops are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Massillon Museum on the first and third Wednesday of each month through September. A songwriter showcase performance will be held in October. For more information, contact Bryan Stahl at 330-607-4999 or info@bryanstahl.com. massillonmuseum.org Through Oct. 21

Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection

Head to the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for the Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection exhibit. This exhibition, guest curated by curatorial volunteer Kathy Fleeher, features the museum’s vast collection of 20th century hats. It will explore millinery design elements, such as flowers and feathers, as well as iconic hat styles such as the cloche, pillbox and many more. The exhibit will be on view through October 21. mckinleymuseum.org Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

GV Cruise-In

Showcase your automobile or stroll among the cars at the weekly GV Cruise-In, Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. through September at Gervasi Vineyard. Bring the whole family for a fun, casual evening. gervasivineyard.com Aug. 2

Perry Sippo Adult Book Discussion

Enjoy lively discussions with others on today’s most intriguing books and topics. Books are available at the check-out desk. Meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Perry Sippo Branch Library to discuss “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. starklibrary.org Aug. 2

Zac Brown Band

See the Zac Brown Band live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $60. clevelandamphitheater.com EDITOR’S PICK Second annual Hall of Fame City BrewFest Aug. 2

The second annual Hall of Fame City BrewFest is being held in downtown Canton from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will be hosted by Canton Brewing Co. in celebration of Hall of Fame week in Canton for the newly inducted Hall of Famers. The HOF City BrewFest will be held in the Speakeasy at Canton Brewing Co. and will include beer sampling from some of the best local breweries, food served by Canton Brewing Co., as well as music and additional entertainment. Tickets will be available for purchase for $25 ahead of time and at the door, and each admission comes with 20 beer sampling tickets. visitcanton.com Aug. 2-19

“Thoroughly Modern Millie”

The winner of six Tony Awards, including best musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” was the 2002 season’s most awarded new show on Broadway. Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when “moderns”—including a flapper named Millie Dillmount—were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. This high-spirited musical romp is a delightful valentine to the long-standing spirit of New York City and the people who seek to discover themselves there. See it on the Main Stage at the North Canton Playhouse for $15. Check the site for showtimes. northcantonplayhouse.com





Aug. 3

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for August is Fandom. Aug. 3First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for August is Fandom. downtowncanton.com Aug. 3

Summer Concert Series—La Flavour

Get ready for the summer concert series in downtown Massillon from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring LaFlavour! Get up and dance in the streets of Massillon to your favorite hits from the ’70s and ’80s. visitcanton.com EDITOR’S PICK Friday Night Movie Night Aug. 3

Friday Night Movie Nights are free, fun family events. Activities begin at 7:30 p.m. at 504 East Main Street in Louisville. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs as the movie begins as soon as it is dark enough to see the screen. Popcorn is provided, and refreshments are sold by the Friends of the Library, but feel free to bring your own snacks. It’s the drive-in without a vehicle. Disney’s “Coco” will be playing on August 3. louisvillelibrary.org Aug. 4

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. This month’s class is “Paint by Train” with Megan Fitze. Make a unique railroad print using unusual objects and a variety of art forms. massillonmuseum.org Aug. 6

End of the World Tour

See Avenged Sevenfold, Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15. clevelandamphitheater.com Aug. 7-9

Carriage Driving

Carriage driving is one of the fastest growing equestrian sports in the country. The activity offers unique challenges that stress the importance of your horse as a partner. Sign up for this class at Pegasus Farm for $150. The class is from 9 to 11 a.m. each day and is for ages 10 and older. pegasusfarm.org Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com Aug. 9-11

Carnation Days at Beech Creek Gardens

Celebrate Carnation Days at Beech Creek Gardens with activities for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a special carnation exhibit on display highlighting Levi Lamborn and the history of the scarlet carnation. Children can enjoy free hands-on make and take crafts. The Carnation Days exhibits are free, but exploring the grounds and the other current exhibits, including the Butterfly House, costs $6 per person, free for ages 2 and younger, and and $5 for seniors 65 and older. Members get in free. beechcreekgardens.org EDITOR’S PICK Moonlight Market in Hartville Aug. 10

Looking for something different? Hosted outside under the pavilion at Hartville MarketPlace, the Moonlight Market will have a unique atmosphere with music, food trucks, lights and vendors. This event is perfect someone who works during the day or someone who just loves to shop. Come experience the Moonlight Market from 6 to 10 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com Aug. 10

Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerina

See Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49. clevelandamphitheater.com Aug. 10, 11, 17, 18

August: Osage County

Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre in downtown Canton is proud to present August: Osage County. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoma family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets. Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you’ve got a major new play that unflinchingly—and uproariously—exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family. See the show at 8 p.m. avenuearts.org Aug. 10-Sept. 2

“The Full Monty”

Out of shape and out of step, can these unlikely performers pull it off when they decide to take it all off and become the most unlikely group of exotic dancers in history in “The Full Monty”? See it at the Players Guild Theatre. Tickets range from $25 to $32. Check the site for showtimes. playersguildtheatre.com Aug. 11

Fun Fest

Head to downtown Massillon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the free Fun Fest. Enjoy games, trucks, contests, a movie, health and safety information and arts and crafts. massillonmuseum.org Aug. 11

Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org





Aug. 11, 25

Adoptable Cats and Kittens

Meet adoptable cats and kittens at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11, 25Meet adoptable cats and kittens at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com Aug. 12

Book Discussion & Guided Hike

Join Mount Union librarian Cheryl Paine for an insightful book discussion and guided hike from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beech Creek Gardens as part of the Carnation Days festivities. The book selection is “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Lights refreshments will be served. Following the book discussion, enjoy a relaxing guided hike led by Cheryl Paine. Meet at the Visitor Center at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. beechcreekgardens.org Aug. 12

Summer Serenades

Serenades in the Park is a free, family-friendly series of brass, woodwind and string ensembles performing all over Stark County. You’re invited to bring your favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. Bring your own chairs and/or blankets to sit on and enjoy the concert. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at Quail Hollow Park. cantonsymphony.org Aug. 12

Soprano’s Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise

Join Stardust dinner theater as it performs Soprano’s Murder Mystery from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy dinner along the banks of the canal catered by a Canal Fulton favorite. After dinner, enjoy this hilarious performance while riding along an original section of the Ohio and Erie canal while on board the St. Helena III Canal Boat. Meet at the Canal Fulton Canalway Center. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov EDITOR’S PICK Nature Series: Perseids Meteor Shower Aug. 13

The Perseids is one of the best meteor showers to observe in the northern hemisphere, producing up to 60 meteors per hour. Come to Fry Family Park for some after dark fun to see the spectacular view of shooting stars all around. Please bring any personal equipment you may need as well as blankets and chairs. The event is from 9 to 10:30 p.m. starkparks.com Aug. 14

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. Reservations are recommended for dining. The Flights & Bites sessions are at 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com Aug. 15

Midweek Movie

Grab your friends and watch a recently released film that you may have missed in theaters. Showing at 5:30 p.m. at the Perry Sippo Branch Library is “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” starklibrary.org Aug. 16

Summer Serenades

Serenades in the Park is a free, family-friendly, series of brass, woodwind and string ensemble performances. Bring your favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Devonshire Park. cantonsymphony.org Aug. 16

Vintner’s Dinner

Head to Maize Valley for a Vintner’s Dinner paired with Maize Valley wines. Meals are $50 per guest. Dinners require advance reservations and payment. maizevalley.com Aug. 17

Rascal Flatts, Dan and Shay and Carly Pearce

See Rascal Flatts, Dan and Shay and Carly Pearce live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46. clevelandamphitheater.com Aug. 17-18

Celebrating the Constitution Chamber Fest

Enjoy a car cruise-in, food trucks, beer garden, vendors and crafters, inflatables, live entertainment and more from 5 to 10 p.m. August 17 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. August 18 at the former Nimishillen Grange in Louisville. Check the site for more information. louisvilleohchamber.org Aug. 18

Makers Market

Hartville Makers Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the Hartville MarketPlace. Find unique vintage wares, handmade goods and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com EDITOR’S PICK Downtown Canton Flea Aug. 18

Awaiting you at the Downtown Canton Flea are more than 75 vendors offering art, crafts, antiques, handmade goods, vintage finds, farm fare, food and drink, collectibles and all kinds of other crazy stuff you won’t find anywhere else. It’s all for sale, all for you, all in one place. Plus, there’s live music, kids crafts and activities, yoga from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and more. It’s all happening along Court Avenue between Fifth Street NW and Third Street NW. downtowncantonflea.com Aug. 18

Simple Songs, Stories and Games

Check out this new event at Dennison Depot. Enjoy an afternoon on the village lawn learning native songs, games and stories led by the costumed volunteers of Dennison Depot from 1 to 4 p.m. dennisondepot.org Aug. 18-19

North Canton Main Street Festival

Enjoy all kinds of food and fun, plus car shows, live entertainment, crafters and more at the North Canton Main Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. August 18 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 19. northcantonchamber.org

