July 23, 30, Aug. 6
2018 Summer Kids Movie Series
The Canton Palace Theatre and the Canton Professional Educators’ Association (CPEA) present the eight-week movie series Summer Kids Movies. The movies will begin at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $1, and group reservations are available by calling 330-454-8172 until 4 p.m. the Friday before the movie. All tickets are sold at the door the day of the movie showing. The schedule includes “Kung Fu Panda 3” on July 23, “Elf” on July 30 and “Wonder” on August 6. cantonpalacetheatre.org
July 27-Aug. 12
2018 Greater Alliance Carnation Festival
Honoring Alliance as the Carnation City, the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival is a 15-plus day festival filled with parades, food and fun throughout the city. A princess tea party, a trail run and a movie at Silver Park will help kick off this year’s festival, followed by an outdoor three-day Rib Fest outside of Carnation Mall. Check the site for more details, including information about the grand parade and the crowning of the Carnation Queen. carnationfestival.com
Through Aug. 6
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
Celebrate the Class of 2018 Enshrinees at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival. Enjoy a community parade, balloon classic, autograph sessions with Gold Jackets, the Hall of Fame game, the Enshrinement Ceremony and more. Check the site for a full schedule and more information on each event. For more information, see Page 24.
profootballhoffestival.com
Through Aug. 15
Summer Adventure Camp
Wednesdays from June 13 to August 15, kids ages 7 to 12 are welcome to come to Beech Creek Gardens for 2018 Adventure Camp. The camp fosters teamwork and mutual respect for one another. Children also enjoy traditional summer day camp activities such as games, arts, crafts, skits, silly songs and special guests. The camp is $270 for all 10 Wednesdays or $30 per day for members and $320 for all 10 Wednesdays or $35 per day for nonmembers. For more information, call 330-829-7050. beechcreekgardens.org
Through Sept. 19
Songwriters’ workshop
Anyone 14 and older interested in songwriting is invited to join Massillon musician and songwriter Bryan Stahl for a collaborative series of workshops. If you sing, play guitar or piano, have a melody or lyrics, come join the workshops. These free workshops are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Massillon Museum on the first and third Wednesday of each month through September. A songwriter showcase performance will be held in October. For more information, contact Bryan Stahl at 330-607-4999 or info@bryanstahl.com. massillonmuseum.org
Through Oct. 21
Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection
Head to the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for the Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection exhibit. This exhibition, guest curated by curatorial volunteer Kathy Fleeher, features the museum’s vast collection of 20th century hats. It will explore millinery design elements, such as flowers and feathers, as well as iconic hat styles such as the cloche, pillbox and many more. The exhibit will be on view through October 21. mckinleymuseum.org
Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
GV Cruise-In
Showcase your automobile or stroll among the cars at the weekly GV Cruise-In, Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. through September at Gervasi Vineyard. Bring the whole family for a fun, casual evening. gervasivineyard.com
Aug. 2
Perry Sippo Adult Book Discussion
Enjoy lively discussions with others on today’s most intriguing books and topics. Books are available at the check-out desk. Meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Perry Sippo Branch Library to discuss “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. starklibrary.org
Aug. 2
Zac Brown Band
See the Zac Brown Band live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $60. clevelandamphitheater.com
EDITOR’S PICK
Second annual Hall of Fame City BrewFest
Aug. 2
The second annual Hall of Fame City BrewFest is being held in downtown Canton from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will be hosted by Canton Brewing Co. in celebration of Hall of Fame week in Canton for the newly inducted Hall of Famers. The HOF City BrewFest will be held in the Speakeasy at Canton Brewing Co. and will include beer sampling from some of the best local breweries, food served by Canton Brewing Co., as well as music and additional entertainment. Tickets will be available for purchase for $25 ahead of time and at the door, and each admission comes with 20 beer sampling tickets. visitcanton.com
Aug. 2-19
“Thoroughly Modern Millie”
The winner of six Tony Awards, including best musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” was the 2002 season’s most awarded new show on Broadway. Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when “moderns”—including a flapper named Millie Dillmount—were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. This high-spirited musical romp is a delightful valentine to the long-standing spirit of New York City and the people who seek to discover themselves there. See it on the Main Stage at the North Canton Playhouse for $15. Check the site for showtimes. northcantonplayhouse.com
Aug. 3
First Friday
First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for August is Fandom. downtowncanton.com
Aug. 3
Summer Concert Series—La Flavour
Get ready for the summer concert series in downtown Massillon from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring LaFlavour! Get up and dance in the streets of Massillon to your favorite hits from the ’70s and ’80s. visitcanton.com
EDITOR’S PICK
Friday Night Movie Night
Aug. 3
Friday Night Movie Nights are free, fun family events. Activities begin at 7:30 p.m. at 504 East Main Street in Louisville. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs as the movie begins as soon as it is dark enough to see the screen. Popcorn is provided, and refreshments are sold by the Friends of the Library, but feel free to bring your own snacks. It’s the drive-in without a vehicle. Disney’s “Coco” will be playing on August 3. louisvillelibrary.org
Aug. 4
Do the Mu!
Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. This month’s class is “Paint by Train” with Megan Fitze. Make a unique railroad print using unusual objects and a variety of art forms. massillonmuseum.org
Aug. 6
End of the World Tour
See Avenged Sevenfold, Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15. clevelandamphitheater.com
Aug. 7-9
Carriage Driving
Carriage driving is one of the fastest growing equestrian sports in the country. The activity offers unique challenges that stress the importance of your horse as a partner. Sign up for this class at Pegasus Farm for $150. The class is from 9 to 11 a.m. each day and is for ages 10 and older. pegasusfarm.org
Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28
Open mic night
Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com
Aug. 9-11
Carnation Days at Beech Creek Gardens
Celebrate Carnation Days at Beech Creek Gardens with activities for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a special carnation exhibit on display highlighting Levi Lamborn and the history of the scarlet carnation. Children can enjoy free hands-on make and take crafts. The Carnation Days exhibits are free, but exploring the grounds and the other current exhibits, including the Butterfly House, costs $6 per person, free for ages 2 and younger, and and $5 for seniors 65 and older. Members get in free. beechcreekgardens.org
EDITOR’S PICK
Moonlight Market in Hartville
Aug. 10
Looking for something different? Hosted outside under the pavilion at Hartville MarketPlace, the Moonlight Market will have a unique atmosphere with music, food trucks, lights and vendors. This event is perfect someone who works during the day or someone who just loves to shop. Come experience the Moonlight Market from 6 to 10 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com
Aug. 10
Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerina
See Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49. clevelandamphitheater.com
Aug. 10, 11, 17, 18
August: Osage County
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre in downtown Canton is proud to present August: Osage County. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoma family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets. Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you’ve got a major new play that unflinchingly—and uproariously—exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family. See the show at 8 p.m. avenuearts.org
Aug. 10-Sept. 2
“The Full Monty”
Out of shape and out of step, can these unlikely performers pull it off when they decide to take it all off and become the most unlikely group of exotic dancers in history in “The Full Monty”? See it at the Players Guild Theatre. Tickets range from $25 to $32. Check the site for showtimes. playersguildtheatre.com
Aug. 11
Fun Fest
Head to downtown Massillon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the free Fun Fest. Enjoy games, trucks, contests, a movie, health and safety information and arts and crafts. massillonmuseum.org
Aug. 11
Book Sale
Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org
Aug. 11, 25
Adoptable Cats and Kittens
Meet adoptable cats and kittens at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com
Aug. 12
Book Discussion & Guided Hike
Join Mount Union librarian Cheryl Paine for an insightful book discussion and guided hike from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beech Creek Gardens as part of the Carnation Days festivities. The book selection is “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Lights refreshments will be served. Following the book discussion, enjoy a relaxing guided hike led by Cheryl Paine. Meet at the Visitor Center at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. beechcreekgardens.org
Aug. 12
Summer Serenades
Serenades in the Park is a free, family-friendly series of brass, woodwind and string ensembles performing all over Stark County. You’re invited to bring your favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. Bring your own chairs and/or blankets to sit on and enjoy the concert. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at Quail Hollow Park. cantonsymphony.org
Aug. 12
Soprano’s Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise
Join Stardust dinner theater as it performs Soprano’s Murder Mystery from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy dinner along the banks of the canal catered by a Canal Fulton favorite. After dinner, enjoy this hilarious performance while riding along an original section of the Ohio and Erie canal while on board the St. Helena III Canal Boat. Meet at the Canal Fulton Canalway Center. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov
EDITOR’S PICK
Nature Series: Perseids Meteor Shower
Aug. 13
The Perseids is one of the best meteor showers to observe in the northern hemisphere, producing up to 60 meteors per hour. Come to Fry Family Park for some after dark fun to see the spectacular view of shooting stars all around. Please bring any personal equipment you may need as well as blankets and chairs. The event is from 9 to 10:30 p.m. starkparks.com
Aug. 14
Flights & Bites
Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. Reservations are recommended for dining. The Flights & Bites sessions are at 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com
Aug. 15
Midweek Movie
Grab your friends and watch a recently released film that you may have missed in theaters. Showing at 5:30 p.m. at the Perry Sippo Branch Library is “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” starklibrary.org
Aug. 16
Summer Serenades
Serenades in the Park is a free, family-friendly, series of brass, woodwind and string ensemble performances. Bring your favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Devonshire Park. cantonsymphony.org
Aug. 16
Vintner’s Dinner
Head to Maize Valley for a Vintner’s Dinner paired with Maize Valley wines. Meals are $50 per guest. Dinners require advance reservations and payment. maizevalley.com
Aug. 17
Rascal Flatts, Dan and Shay and Carly Pearce
See Rascal Flatts, Dan and Shay and Carly Pearce live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46. clevelandamphitheater.com
Aug. 17-18
Celebrating the Constitution Chamber Fest
Enjoy a car cruise-in, food trucks, beer garden, vendors and crafters, inflatables, live entertainment and more from 5 to 10 p.m. August 17 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. August 18 at the former Nimishillen Grange in Louisville. Check the site for more information. louisvilleohchamber.org
Aug. 18
Makers Market
Hartville Makers Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the Hartville MarketPlace. Find unique vintage wares, handmade goods and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com
EDITOR’S PICK
Downtown Canton Flea
Aug. 18
Awaiting you at the Downtown Canton Flea are more than 75 vendors offering art, crafts, antiques, handmade goods, vintage finds, farm fare, food and drink, collectibles and all kinds of other crazy stuff you won’t find anywhere else. It’s all for sale, all for you, all in one place. Plus, there’s live music, kids crafts and activities, yoga from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and more. It’s all happening along Court Avenue between Fifth Street NW and Third Street NW. downtowncantonflea.com
Aug. 18
Simple Songs, Stories and Games
Check out this new event at Dennison Depot. Enjoy an afternoon on the village lawn learning native songs, games and stories led by the costumed volunteers of Dennison Depot from 1 to 4 p.m. dennisondepot.org
Aug. 18-19
North Canton Main Street Festival
Enjoy all kinds of food and fun, plus car shows, live entertainment, crafters and more at the North Canton Main Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. August 18 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 19. northcantonchamber.org
Aug. 19
Topsy Turvy Tea Party
Journey through the rabbit hole and enjoy an Alice in Wonderland inspired “Topsy Turvy Tea Party” from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beech Creek Gardens. Become immersed in a world of wonder and whimsy as you enjoy delectable bites and flavorful teas. Following tea time, have fun using your “Madhatter” skills to create your very own teacup fascinator to take home. Space is limited, so reserve your seats early. The cost to attend is $25 per person and $20 per person for Beech Creek members. This event is geared toward adults because the intention is to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere, but children ages 5 and older are welcome. Tickets are the same price regardless of age. For more information or to register, visit the site or call 330-829-7050. beechcreekgardens.org
Aug. 23
Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
See Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $48. clevelandamphitheater.com
Aug. 24
Spirits & Spirits
Join “Haunted Stark” author Sherri Brake for an evening canal boat cruise blending Spirits & Spirits. Meet at 7 p.m. at the Canal Fulton Canalway Center. Hear of the dark history in Stark County as you venture to Lock 4 on this one-hour evening cruise. After returning to the point of departure, walk to Canal Spirits to learn of the distilling process and hear of the building’s history. Appetizers will be provided. The cost is $45 per person. You must be 21 or older to attend. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov
Aug. 24-25
Rubber City Jazz Fest: Piano-Palooka
Get a taste of the Akron jazz scene at these lunchtime piano concerts during the third annual Rubber City Jazz & Blues Fest. No registration is required. The event is free and takes place in the Beatrice Knapp McDowell Grand Lobby at the Akron Art Museum from noon to 1:30 p.m. akronartmuseum.org
Aug. 25
Relics & Rehabs Roadshow
Enjoy appraisals, antiques and more at the Relics & Rehabs Roadshow at the Massillon Museum. There will be verbal appraisals by experts, $5 each, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., food for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., live music and family activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and an expert panel discussion at 2 p.m. massillonmuseum.org
Aug. 25
Insane Inflatable 5K
Clay’s Park is proud to host the Insane Inflatable 5K, a challenging 5K obstacle run featuring 11 inflatables. Check the site for more details, including registration fees. clayspark.com
EDITOR’S PICK
gARTens of Versailles
Aug. 25
Step into the gARTens of Versailles for an enchanting evening to support the Canton Museum of Art. In its fourth year, the gARTen fundraiser has been named the best party of the summer. Join the Canton heART Guild on the Parisian Veranda for a Royal Masquerade Ball. Proceeds from this event will benefit programming for the Canton Museum of Art. Tickets are $125 for nonmembers and $100 for members. cantonart.org
Aug. 25
New Wave Nation 20th Anniversary Show
New Wave Nation … the 1980’s Show Experience is celebrating its 20th Anniversary and has a very special show to commemorate it called: “Don’t You Forget About Me: The Story of the 1980s Generation!” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Aug. 26
Family Fun Loop: CVNP Rail Roving
Climb aboard for this hour and a half trip and learn more about what the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has to offer. One of the park’s many Rail Rovers will explain what animals call the park home. This is a great way to introduce young children to the park for the first time. The train departs from Peninsula Depot at 1:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person for ages 3 and older. Children ages 2 and younger do not need a ticket but must sit on a parent or guardian’s lap. cvsr.com
Aug. 28
Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series
All Brown Bag Lunch presentations are free and run from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Pack a lunch or purchase one at Anderson’s in the City inside the Massillon Museum. There are complimentary cookies and coffee for guests. No reservations are needed. Because of construction, the lunch will be at the Massillon Salvation Army at 315 Sixth Street NE. The topic is “Rail Car Restoration.” Steve Korpus of Midwest Railway Preservation Society will be speaking. massillonmuseum.org
Aug. 28
Booked on Tuesday
Meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Community Branch Library to discuss “America’s First Daughter” by Stephanie Dray. starklibrary.org
Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Stark County Fair
Come on down to the Stark County Fair for rides, food and all kinds of fun. Admission is $7. Free with your gate admission, enjoy daily pavilion concerts and entertainment, car parking on fair grounds, daily Dinosaur Adventure, the September 1 11 a.m. tractor pull, high school band shows, harness racing, livestock shows and Junior Fair sales. Plus enjoy exhibits, barns, animals, horse shows and more. Rides are not included with gate admission, courtesy tickets, season passes or memberships. starkcountyfair.com
Aug. 29
Niall Horan & Maren Morris
See Niall Horan & Maren Morris live in concert at Blossom Music Center at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $28.
clevelandamphitheater.com