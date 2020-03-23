The Docket April 2020

Through May 31

Tying the Knot: The History of Bridal Fashion

Explore wedding fashions of the past, from the 1860s to present day. Learn more about the history behind timeless wedding traditions, such as the bouquet toss, wedding cakes, the engagement ring, the role of the best man and more. It’s all happening at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The exhibit will be on view until May 31. mckinleymuseum.org

April 2

Clint Black

It is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ‘89, reaching No. 1 with five consecutive singles from his triple platinum debut, Killin’ Time. See him live at the Akron Civic Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40. akroncivic.com

April 2, 4, 5

Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Hershey Bears and Toronto Marlies at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

April 3

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for April is Amazing Race. downtowncanton.com

April 3-5

Curtain Up! Fun-raiser

The North Canton Playhouse’s annual Curtain Up! Fun-raiser is a wild ride of four different variety shows, beginning with the adults, followed by four performances by the youth—performing skits, songs and parodies of some of the most popular musicals. Stay tuned for this year’s theme—you can be sure it will be zany and fun! Shows are at 7 p.m. April 3, 2 and 7 p.m. April 4 and 1:30 and 6 p.m. April 5. The cost is $20 per person. northcantonplayhouse.com

April 4

Hartville Coin Show

Come out to the Hartville Coin Show at the Hartville MarketPlace from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a day of vintage and new coins, precious medals and paper currency. With more than 30 coin vendors, delicious food and indoor shops, there is something for everybody. hartvillemarketplace.com

April 4

I Thee Wed Bridal Show

You are invited to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to relive the cherished moments of weddings over the last century. “I Thee Wed” is an elegant fashion show, brunch and basket raffle. All seats are reserved, and each table seats eight guests. The price is $35 per person, and prepaid reservations are required. For more information and to make your reservation, call the museum at 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org

April 4

Home & Garden Expo & Sale

Hartville Hardware’s sixth Home & Garden Expo & Sale is a single-day experience that draws thousands to Hartville Hardware for an event showcasing its seasonal vendor partners and products. This hands-on expo provides homeowners an opportunity to ask questions and get answers about spring clean-up, lawn and garden care concerns, home and garage organization and more! Enjoy special one-day only pricing on many items, drawings, giveaways and demonstrations. hartvillehardware.com/home-and-garden

April 4

Beauty and the Benefits of Ballet

The College Club of Canton welcomes Cassandra Crowley, artistic and executive director of The Canton Ballet. She, along with staff members and performing groups, will acquaint guests with their student programs and the benefits of dance education. Enjoy a joyous program of movement and music. This event will be at Trinity United Church of Christ at 10:30 a.m. There is no admission fee. collegeclubofcanton.org

April 4

Community Egg Hunt

The annual community egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. in St. Helena Heritage Park in Canal Fulton. Bring a basket to collect eggs and meet the Easter Bunny. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov

April 4

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. You will make paper quilting with Barbara Grosvenor. massillonmuseum.org

April 4

Brahms and the Schumanns

Much praise is given to both Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann for their contributions to orchestral music. Robert’s wife, Clara, however, sometimes gets forgotten in the shuffle of time. A remarkable pianist and composer, Clara Schumann holds her own with some of the greatest composers for the piano and the orchestra. Oberlin Conservatory professor Angela Cheng performs Clara Schumann’s piano concerto, while the Canton Symphony Orchestra also features Brahms’ Tragic Overture and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 3. The concert prelude with assistant conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz starts at 6:30 p.m. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $28 to $48. cantonsymphony.org

April 4, 11, 18, 25

Parkrun

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting a parkrun at Sippo Lake Park. Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5K staged at parks around the world. Parkruns are open to everyone, including walkers, and sign-ups are easy at parkrun.us/register. Bring your friends, family and barcode each Saturday at 7:50 a.m. for a quick briefing after registering online. The run starts at 8 a.m., and you’re welcome to stick around for coffee and community afterwards. starkparks.com

April 4, 18

Caturday: Adoptable cats and kittens at the library

Come meet some adorable, adoptable kitties from Cats Cradle of Stark County at the North Canton Public Library every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com

April 7, 14, 21, 28

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com

April 8

The Art of the Centerpiece

​The monthly program series “Artistic Adventures” will be presented by Canton Fine Arts Associates, a nonprofit affiliate of the Canton Museum of Art. Held in the museum’s Wilkof Courtyard, each program includes a catered lunch plus an informative program focused on the arts and local artists. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Reservations are required, and the deadline is the Thursday prior to the program. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations or more information, contact Marcie Shaw, fine arts coordinator, at 330-453-7666, ext. 105 or marcie@cantonart.org. The theme for this program is the Art of the Centerpiece. Laura Alexander of Pettiti’s Garden Center will demonstrate a variety of centerpiece ideas, complete with suggestions for any occasion.

April 10

“Hop”

School’s out, so come to the Canton Palace Theatre for affordable family fun with a movie on Canton’s largest screen. See “Hop” at 1 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. General admission is $1. cantonpalacetheatre.org

April 10

Adult Egg Hunt

Visit the Akron Zoo after hours for an adults-only egg hunt and chances to win behind-the-scenes tours, Brew at the Zoo tickets, gift packages, gift cards and more! Enjoy local breweries, food trucks and a live DJ throughout the evening. It’s all happening from 6 to 9 p.m. This event is for adults 21 and older. For more information, including ticket prices, visit the site or call 330-375-2550. akronzoo.org

April 10

Ales on Rails

Climb aboard the train for an evening of beer tasting. You will enjoy four beer samples on this two-hour excursion. A selection of light appetizers will be provided throughout the ride, and a commemorative CVSR tasting glass is included. Passengers must be 21 and older. The featured brewery is Market Garden Brewery. Tickets range from $50 to $80 per person. The train will depart from Rockside Station at 7 p.m. cvsr.com

April 10-May 3

“Ghost: The Musical”

Set in modern day New York City, “Ghost: The Musical” is based on the 1990 film starring Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg and Patrick Swayze. It is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense and deeply felt emotion all while celebrating the supernatural power of love. See the performance at the Players Guild Theatre on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, except for April 11 and at 2 p.m. Sundays. There will be an additional 2 p.m. performance on May 2. Tickets are $34 for adults, $27 for 17 and younger and $31 for seniors. playersguildtheatre.com

April 11

Sports Card Show

There will be 35 vendor tables at the Hartville Sports Card Show. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and so much more. For the entry-level collector to the seasoned veteran, this show will have something for everyone. This show is free general admission and will be in the food court at the Hartville MarketPlace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

April 11

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, presented by Paramount Entertainment

Celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd; Paramount’s Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd as you’ve never seen before. Enjoy the performance at 8 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Tickets range from $33 to $43. cantonpalacetheatre.org

April 11

Eli Young Band

See Eli Young Band live at the House of Blues in Cleveland at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. houseofblues.com

April 11, 13

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

April 14

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $19 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

April 15

Classic Lit Book Club

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. ncantonlibrary.com

April 16

Painting with Van Gogh

Spend an evening in Arles with Van Gogh and re-create on canvas his painting “Almond Blossoms.” All materials will be provided. This event is at the Perry Sippo Branch Library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. starklibrary.org

April 17-19, 24-26

May 4th Voices

“May 4th Voices: Kent State, 1970” brings together first-person narratives about the May 4, 1970, shootings at Kent State University. The play is composed of verbatim excerpts from the Kent State Shootings Oral History Project. Weaving these voices and stories together, David Hassler’s play tells the human story of May 4, 1970, and its aftermath. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 17, 18, 24 and 25 and at 2 p.m. April 19 and 26 at Kent State University at Stark. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors 55 and older, $7 for non-KSU students 17 and younger and free for current KSU students with ID. kent.edu/stark

April 18

Enviro Fun Day

Head to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for a day full of activities and programs all about nature and the environment. Educational booths will be around the museum. There will be educational programs presented in the auditorium throughout the day. Programs and workshops are included with your museum admission. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. mckinleymuseum.org

April 18

A Chorus for a Cause and the Harmony Ringers

Harmony Ringers goes to the movies. Come listen to this wonderful handbell choir perform a wide variety of songs from popular movies. You’ll hear everything from a medley from Les Miserable to “I’m a Believer,” Colonel Bogey March and “The Chicken Dance.” The concerts are free, but a goodwill donation would be gladly accepted. The concert is at 6:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church in Canton. harmonyringersofoh.org

April 18

Pathway Caring for Children “Home is Where the Heart Is” annual Dinner & Auction Event

Pathway’s 15th annual auction event, “Home is Where the Heart Is” will be at Firestone Country Club. With the theme, “The Paths that Guide You Home,” Pathway invites you to join them on this journey to help children and families find their way. Hosted by Mix 94.1’s Kayleigh Kriss and Northeast Ohio benefit auctioneer, Bob Hale, guests will have an opportunity to bid on unique auction items and create, guide and discover paths of healing and purpose to empower more than 800 children and families. Tickets are $100 per person. To purchase tickets, visit the site or call 330-493-0083. pathwaycfc.org

April 18, 19

“The Wizard of Oz”

In this full-length ballet choreographed by Angelo Lemmo, reminisce with Dorothy, her beloved Toto and her unforgettable yellow brick road friends. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 18 and 2 p.m. April 19. Tickets range from $19 to $28. cantonballet.com

April 20

Meet Local Author Dr. Mary E. Weems

Dr. Mary E. Weems is an author and poet known throughout Northeast Ohio for her numerous books. She currently is serving as the Writer in Residence at the William Skirball Writers Center at Cuyahoga County Public Library. For this program, she will be talking about her poetry and reading some of it aloud to celebrate National Poetry Month. The event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the DeHoff Memorial Branch Library. starklibrary.org

April 21

New York City Style Pizza Cucina Class

Learn to make and enjoy New York style pizza alongside a bona fide New Yorker! You will learn everything from how to make the dough to what toppings to use. Mike Carvajal will show you the foolproof way to stretch, top and launch your pizza into the oven easily and smoothly. After the bake, enjoy your masterpiece. Leave with your own handmade dough and sauce to continue your pizza making at home. The class is at the Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $90. gervasivineyard.com

April 21, 26

A Chorus for a Cause

A Chorus for a Cause is celebrating its 10th anniversary all year long. Come join this 70-plus voice chorus when they perform a variety of songs that pay tribute to veterans and military families. Tickets are $15, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Military Family Center, which is operated by Pegasus Farms. The concert on April 21 is at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Massillon. The concert on April 26 is at 6:30 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton. achorusforacause.org

April 24-26

Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon is a whole weekend of fun. With a marathon, half-marathon, five-person team relay, 5K and kids mini marathon, there’s a race for everybody. The Draft Day 5K starts at 8 a.m. April 25. The Kids Mini Marathon starts at 1 p.m. April 25. The marathon, half-marathon and team relay start at 7 a.m. April 26. Activities include the Health & Fitness Expo, VIP Experience, Canton Film Festival and Host Hotel Pasta Dinner. Check the site for more information and to register. hofmarathon.com

April 25

2020 Canton Film Fest

Cantonfilm.com, in association with the Canton Palace Theatre, will host the 2020 Canton Film Festival at the Canton Palace Theatre at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The documentary screening of “Like Harvey Like Son” will start at 5 p.m. The Q&A with Harvey Lewis will start at 6:40 p.m. The Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) winning short films will start at 7:15 p.m. There will be a CIFF Q&A at 8:45 p.m., and the event will end at 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 for a day pass, $10 for “Like Harvey Like Son” only and $5 for the CIFF films only. cantonpalacetheatre.org

April 25

SingStark and Vox Audio present Legends

Join Canton’s exclusively a cappella singing sensation, Vox Audio, as it celebrates the best of the best. The performance will feature imaginative arrangements of hit songs by influential and unforgettable artists. It’s all happening at 7 p.m. at Green High School. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. singstark.org

April 25

Canton Symphony Chorus Sings Dvorák and Brahms

The Canton Symphony Chorus joins the stage with the Canton Symphony Orchestra for a night of both choral pieces from Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvorák. This concert, full of romantic era composers, features works by the great opera writing Richard Wagner, as well as the famous “Triumphant March” from Verdi’s opera Aida. The concert prelude with Assistant Conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz starts at 6:30 p.m. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $28 to $48. cantonsymphony.org

April 27-July 19

Patient Work: Watercolors by J.D. Titzel

J.D. Titzel is a retired pilot who flew thousands of hours as captain on large three- and four-engine jets before retiring to paint full time for the past 30 years. When he paints in watercolor, Titzel builds color slowly in very thin layers of paint. Some areas are two to three layers, while others are attained in 10 or more layers. This gives the painting more depth than can be achieved by a single color. The average painting takes 70 hours to complete. However, he has taken close to 300 hours to complete a single painting. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org

April 27-July 19

Reflections: The Artistic Spirit of Merv Corning

It is with great pleasure that the Canton Museum of Art shares with you Merv Corning’s creative legacy. This major retrospective exhibition will honor Merv Corning’s importance as an American master of art—particularly watercolor. Featuring approximately 70 to 80 of the artist’s major works, the exhibit will showcase the range of the artist’s methods and subjects, alongside stories that will bring each to life. cantonart.org

April 27-July 19

Symbolic Narrative: Ceramics by Taylor Robenalt

Taylor Robenalt uses human forms, flora and fauna to illustrate emotion. Her body of work features clusters of animals and flowers constructed out of porcelain with glaze, gold luster and underglaze applications. In these pieces, the animal heads appear to be bursting out of a heavy cluster of flowers. With each piece created in the series, the flower clusters become more abundant and ornate, and the animals seem to multiply as if the work itself is alive and fertile. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org

April 27-July 19

A Portrait of Americana: American Life from the CMA Collection

Americana art reflects the charm and nostalgia of life in America. Sometimes Americana art criticizes American culture, while other times it suggests a certain way of living, and a longing for those times that have past. This exhibit explores all of those themes and more, to create a portrait of American life. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org

April 28

Brown Bag Lunch

All Brown Bag Lunch presentations are free. Head to the Massillon Museum during the lunch hour from 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. for this program. Pack a lunch or purchase a lunch at Anderson’s in the City (lobby café) or enjoy a complimentary cookie and coffee. The topic for April is “The Autobiographical Tradition in Comics and Graphic Novels” presented by Dr. Mark C. Rogers. massillonmuseum.org

April 28-29

Broadway in Akron: “Waitress”

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county—and a satisfying run-in with someone new—show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. See the show at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. broadwayinakron.com/waitress

April 30

Meet Carrie Chapman Catt

Carrie Chapman Catt campaigned tirelessly for women’s suffrage. In 1892, Susan B. Anthony took over leadership of NAWSA. Catt worked alongside Anthony, organizing campaigns across the nation and influencing the direction NAWSA took. When Anthony retired as president of NAWSA, she chose Catt as her successor. While she was president, the 19th Amendment passed and American women earned the right to vote. Catt’s work did not end there. She viewed this as a great beginning for women. NAWSA dissolved and from it, Catt helped form the League of Women Voters. Its goal was to educate women on issues in a bi-partisan forum. This first-person program is presented by Dr. Deleasa Randall-Griffiths, associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Ashland University. The cost is $10 per person. The event is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. mckinleymuseum.org

April 30

Lip Sync Showdown: Leadership Stark County Edition

The Canton Palace Theatre presents its third annual Lip Sync Showdown, featuring contestants from Leadership Stark County. Watch as leaders from Stark County compete in this FUNdraiser, performing songs from a variety of styles and genres. The winner will be chosen through monetary “votes” for the contestants, which means the audience chooses the winner. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Admission is $10. cantonpalacetheatre.org