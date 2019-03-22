The Docket April 2019

Through April 7

Vision 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show

The Canton Artists League consists of members from all over Stark County who are artists, aspiring artists and those who just enjoy art. Its mission is to provide enrichment opportunities and encouragement for professional, semiprofessional and amateur visual artists and individuals who have a sincere interest in supporting art. Visions 2019 will include a wide variety of media and subject matter from members of the Canton Artists League. A total of about 60 artworks will fill the Canton Museum of Art’s upper galleries with artistic talent. Works will be judged and awarded, culminating with a reception on March 3. cantonart.org



Through April 7

Stark County High School Art Exhibit

Since 1991, the Canton Museum of Art proudly has held the Stark County High School Art Exhibition. Students have the chance to show their artwork in a gallery, sell their work, receive awards and even win financial scholarships. Meanwhile, the public has the opportunity to marvel at the unbelievable talent of students in our community. The exhibit features original 2D and 3D works by students, created as part of their school curriculums and chosen by their school’s art instructor. Student works are judged on the basis of both originality and technical ability. More than 100 works in various media will be on display by students from about 18 Stark County high schools. cantonart.org



Through April 14

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

One of the greatest stories ever told comes to life in “Jesus Christ Superstar.” This rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice has wowed audiences for more than 40 years. It uniquely tells the story of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. See it at the Players Guild Theatre on Fridays, Saturdays (except March 30) and Sundays, plus a Thursday showing on April 11. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $32 for adults, $25 for 17 and younger and $29 for seniors. playersguildtheatre.com



Through April 21

Dorsey: Recent Landscapes

Come see the Studio M Exhibition: Charles Basham and Eileen Dorsey: Recent Landscapes at the Massillon Museum. massillonmuseum.org



Through May 5

“Looking at Massillon”

The “Looking at Massillon” exhibit will be on view at the Massillon Museum. massillonmuseum.org



Through June 2

“Looking at Appalachia”

Head to the Massillon Museum to see the “Looking at Appalachia” exhibit. massillonmuseum.org



April 2

Stark County District Library Author Series: Mike Massimino

Mike Massimino will chronicle his journey from a 6-foot, 3-inch Long Island kid afraid of heights to a two-time veteran of NASA space flights at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. It will be followed by Q&A and book signing. His book, “Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe,” will be available for purchase. This event is free, but you must register. starklibrary.org



April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com



April 4

Unforgettable Mystery Book Club

Head to the North Canton Public Library to discuss “Burglars Can’t Be Choosers” by Lawrence Block from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com



April 4

Silent Film Special: “The Cameraman”

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a special presentation of the silent film “The Cameraman” starring Buster Keaton, with special accompaniment by organist Jay Spencer at the Kilgen Organ. Hopelessly in love with a woman working at MGM Studios, a clumsy man attempts to become a motion picture cameraman to be close to the object of his desire. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $7. cantonpalacetheatre.org



April 5

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for April is Locally Literate. The First Friday Family Movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “Where the Wild Things Are.” It’s free and starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. downtowncanton.com



April 5

Vox Audio

Join VOCI’s newest and exclusively a cappella ensemble as it celebrates the Joy of Singing. Vox Audio will ignite your spirit with its signature “instrument-less” sound and soothe your soul with embracing choral tones. This performance will be at the GlenOak Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. voicesofcanton.org



April 6

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org



April 6

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org



April 6

Jump for Survivors

Bring your family and friends to SkyMax from noon to 6 p.m. for a fun afternoon. Mention this event when paying and proceeds will go to the mission of COMPASS (Sexual Assault Education, Prevention & Support), a nonprofit affiliate of Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio. compassrapecrisis.org

April 6

Quota International of Massillon 24th annual Dinner

Quota International of Massillon will be hosting its 24th annual dinner and benefit auction at the St. George’s Cultural Center in Massillon. This year’s theme is “The Great Gatsby.” They will be honoring the Stark Project for Education Audition in Kids (SPEAK). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 each and include a dinner buffet with the opportunity to bid on silent auction items, live auction items, a “Sweet Easy,” and a raffle for a week’s stay at a Siesta Key, Florida, condo. Siesta Key condo raffle tickets, $20 each, can be purchased from any Quota of Massillon member, and you do not need to attend the auction to win. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund Quota’s service projects for people with speech and hearing impairments, as well as disadvantaged women and children in our local area. For more information, call chairperson Cindy Ertle at 330-832-7365. massillonquota.org

April 6

“Big” at the Roxy Theater

Head to the Roxy Theater in Minerva for a showing of “Big.” Admission is $3 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m. Snacks are available for purchase. minervachamber.org



April 6, 13, 20, 27

Exclusive Pairings Tour

Enjoy a more in-depth, intimate tour of the Gervasi Vineyard winery, enhanced by a tasting of popular Gervasi wines paired with small bites. Tours start at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 per person. The tour lasts 45 minutes. Check in at The Crush House Tasting Bar approximately 15 minutes prior to tour start. gervasivineyard.com



April 7, 9

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets. Both games are at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. theqarena.com



April 8, 11, 12

Cleveland Monsters

See the Cleveland Monsters take on the Rochester Americans and Charlotte Checkers at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. theqarena.com



April 9

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. There are Flights & Bites sessions at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com



April 10

“Discovering Textile Arts”

A special program series for 2018-19 titled “Artistic Adventures” will be offered at the Canton Museum of Art with programs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The April event titled “Discovering Textile Arts” will be hosted by Sandy Shelenberger, textile artist and member of the Textile Alliance of Cleveland.



April 10

6th Street Yoga at Canton Brewing Company

Join 6th Street Yoga at the Canton Brewing Company for monthly yoga in the Speakeasy. Every second Wednesday of the month, 6th Street Yoga hosts a fun all-levels class in a great environment. Come for the yoga and stay for the beer. The cost is $6. The class is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.



April 10-12

Community Physical Therapy Check-Up

Under the supervision of licensed physical therapists, students in Walsh University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy Program will provide free physical therapy check-ups to members of the community. Check-ups will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 10, from 1 to 7 p.m. April 11 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12. walsh.edu



April 11-14

Curtain Up! Fun-raiser

The North Canton Playhouse’s annual Curtain Up! Fun-raiser is a wild ride of four different variety shows. Stay tuned for this year’s theme—you can be sure it will be zany and FUN! It’s all happening on the Main Stage at North Canton Playhouse. Check the site for more information. northcantonplayhouse.com



April 13

Community Egg Hunt

The community egg hunt will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Helena Heritage Park in Canal Fulton. It is for children 12 and younger. Make sure to bring your own basket and meet the Easter Bunny. This event is free and open to the public. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov



April 13

I Thee Wed Bridal Show

You are invited to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum to relive the cherished moments of weddings over the last century. “I Thee Wed” is an elegant fashion show, brunch and basket raffle. The price is $35 per person, and prepaid reservations are required. For more information and to make your reservation, call 330-455-7043. Doors open at 10 a.m. mckinleymuseum.org



April 13

Blood in the water ~ Ink on the page

Head to the Perry Sippo Branch Library from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a unique one-day conference presented by Northeast Ohio Sisters in Crime. Appealing to mystery writers, aspiring mystery writers and mystery readers, it will include 10 authors from Northeast Ohio, a featured speaker and demonstrations. The event is free, but you must register on the site, by calling 330-477-8482 or in person at the Perry Sippo Branch. StarkLibrary.org



April 13

Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff

Violinist Jennifer Frautschi will join the Canton Symphony Orchestra for some of the most romantic music composed for the orchestra. The concert prelude with assistant conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz will start at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets range from $28 to $48. cantonsymphony.org



April 13, 14

The Little Mermaid

Experience Hans Christian Anderson’s poignant tale of a beautiful mermaid who dreams of becoming human. See the Canton Ballet perform it at the Canton Palace Theatre at 2 p.m. both days. Doors open at 1 p.m. cantonballet.com



April 15-May 26

Art in Bloom This annual Spring Flower & Art Exhibit features various movements of the arts nestled in with beautiful flowers and plants resulting in a “horticultural art gallery” of color and fragrance. Explore Beech Creek Gardens and trails as you discover unique artwork highlighting many northeast Ohio artists. While visiting, enjoy creating your own art project in the hands-on, make and take art studio. This is a fantastic event for the whole family! Come stroll through the gardens and be inspired! The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 per person, and Beech Creek members and children 2 and younger get in free. beechcreekgardens.org



April 17

Nicholas Sparks

Nicholas Sparks, author of “The Notebook” and a total of 19 New York Times No. 1 bestselling books, will speak at 7:30 p.m. at the Conference Center at Kent State University at Stark. This event is free and open to the public, but you must register. kent.edu/stark/featured-speakers-series



April 17

“The King and I”

Two worlds collide in this breathtaking and exquisite musical, based on the 2015 Tony Award-winning Lincoln Center Theater production. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, “The King and I” boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” See it at 7:30 p.m. at Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $55. kent.edu/tusc/pac



April 18

Vintner’s Dinner

Head to Maize Valley on the third Thursday of every month for a delicious meal paired with Maize Valley wines. With guests seated along one long table, just like family, Vintner’s Dinners are a great way to visit old friends and meet new ones as you explore the tastes of Maize Valley. The theme for 2019 is secret ingredients. Each monthly dinner focuses on a secret ingredient. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Check the site for more details, including price. maizevalley.com



April 19

“The Twilight Zone” Fest

The Canton Palace Theatre will be showing a selection of classic “Twilight Zone” episodes, as well as a raffle for prizes. The featured episodes will be “What’s in the Box,” “Escape Clause,” “Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?” and “Caesar and Me.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the shows will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $6. cantonpalacetheatre.org



April 19

“Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical”

Based on the French novel, “Les Liasions Dangereuses,” and the classic cult film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe and Sarah Michelle Geller, “Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical” pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. See the performance live at EJ Thomas Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $37 to $54. uakron.edu/ej



April 19

Night Ride on the Towpath Trail

Ernie’s Bicycle shop sponsors these free monthly rides on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with head and tail lights. The Blue Heron Cafe will be open after the ride. Meet at the Lake Avenue parking lot at 8 p.m. For more information, call 800-291-0099 or visit erniesbikeshop.com. starkparks.com



April 19, 20

Eric Church: Double Down Tour

See Eric Church at Quicken Loans Arena at 8 p.m. both days as part of the Double Down Tour. Tickets start at $26. theqarena.com



April 20

Special Film Presentation: Purple Rain

Celebrate the life and talent of the one and only Prince with the Canton Palace Theatre’s annual showing of “Purple Rain” on Canton’s largest movie screen. Get there early to listen to Prince hits on the Kilgen Theatre Organ at 7:15 p.m., grab a Prince-themed cocktail from the bar and enjoy the stage lighting during the concert scenes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5. cantonpalacetheatre.org



April 23

Brown Bag Lunch Series

Guests may bring carryout or a sack lunch; purchase a lunch special, sweets and specialty beverages from Anderson’s in the City; or enjoy a complimentary cookie and coffee provided by the Massillon Museum. No reservations are required. This event is from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. at the Massillon Museum. Check the site for April’s topic. massillonmuseum.org



April 24

Guest Bartending at Martini Lounge

Head to the Martini Lounge at Market Square in downtown Canton from 5 to 8 p.m. for COMPASS guest bartending. COMPASS (Sexual Assault Education, Prevention & Support) is a nonprofit affiliate of Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio. compassrapecrisis.org



April 26

Moonlight Market in Hartville

Looking for something different? Hosted outside under the pavilion, Hartville MarketPlace’s Moonlight Market will have a unique atmosphere with music, food trucks, lights and vendors. This event is perfect for someone who works during the day or someone who just loves to shop. Come experience the Moonlight Market from 6 to 10 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com



April 26-28

2019 Canton Film Fest

Cantonfilm.com, in association with the Canton Palace Theatre, will host the 2019 Canton Film Festival at the Canton Palace Theatre. Audiences will vote for their favorite films in each genre, and cash prizes will be awarded. Admission is $5 per movie block, $20 for a Saturday Day pass and $30 for an All Festival Pass. Films will be shown from 7 to 9 p.m. April 26, from 9 a.m. to midnight April 27 and from 7 to 9 p.m. April 28. cantonfilm.com



April 27

YMCA Healthy Kids Day at Beech Creek Gardens

Join the Alliance Family YMCA for Healthy Kids Day at Beech Creek Gardens from 9 a.m. to noon for a morning filled with family-friendly nature play! Awake summer imagination with fun activities encouraging families to explore the outdoors, be physically active and healthy, and connect with nature. Celebrate Healthy Kids Days with free general admission to Beech Creek Gardens for the public. Enjoy wellness activities throughout the morning sponsored by Alliance Family YMCA, including yoga and a vegetable gardening class, plus explore all open areas of Beech Creek Gardens, including the nature playgrounds, Amazing Garden Plant Science Center, hiking trails and Art in Bloom exhibit. Come kick off the summer with outdoor fun for all ages at Alliance Family YMCA Healthy Kids Day! beechcreekgardens.org



April 27

Enviro Fun Day

Head to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for a day full of activities and programs all about nature and the environment. Educational booths will be around the museum. There will be a program presented on different types of green energy. Enviro Fun Day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. mckinleymuseum.org



April 27-28

Hall of Fame Marathon Weekend

The Hall of Fame Marathon is back for another year. Celebrate with events all weekend long. Run the Draft Day 5K, the half marathon or the full marathon. The Draft Day 5K starts at 8 a.m. April 27. The marathon and half marathon start at 7 a.m. April 28. There will be a post race tailgate festival from 8 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. April 28. For more information and to register, visit the site. hofmarathon.com



April 28

2019 MAPS Spring Pancake Breakfast

Head to MAPS Air Museum for the Spring 2019 Pancake Breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the museum remaining open till 4 p.m. You can have breakfast and take a tour. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. The cost includes access to all of the museum. mapsairmuseum.org



April 28

Earth Day Opportunities

Beech Creek Gardens is a beautiful nature preserve that needs some hands-on tender loving care. What better way to celebrate Earth Day than to get Beech Creek Gardens ready for a busy season ahead? Meet at the Visitor Center. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves. Volunteers will be assigned areas, and/or projects throughout the gardens and nature preserve. Following the workday, enjoy a hot dog cookout. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. beechcreekgardens.org



April 30

Spring Wine Pairing Dinner

Head to Gervasi Vineyard this spring for an exclusive dining experience in The Bistro. Gervasi’s knowledgeable wine steward will lead guests through a selection of Gervasi wines paired with a five-course gourmet meal. The dinner is from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will dine together in a private dining room. Please check in at the host stand upon arrival. The cost is $90 per person. Check the site for more details, including the menu. gervasivineyard.com