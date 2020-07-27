The Canton Palace Theatre offers drive-in movies

Just because the coronavirus is still sticking around hasn’t stopped the Canton Palace Theatre from offering you entertaining movies in a safe environment.

Starting in late June, the theater has offered family-friendly films every Friday nights and classics on Saturday nights. The films run through August 8.

“Even though movie theaters are now permitted to open, we wanted to offer this unique experience for our community to enjoy, in the heart of downtown,” said Georgia Paxos, Executive Director of the Canton Palace Theatre Association, in a press release. “We reached out to some of our community partners, and they all rallied behind our new endeavor to help provide sponsorship of our new movie series.”

To keep things as safe as possible for guests, the drive-in series features no-contact ticketing. Reserve your space online in advance at cantonpalacetheatre.com, then check in upon arrival. You do not need a physical ticket. To ensure your space is reserved, you must order by 5 p.m. the day of the movie. Admission is $20 per car. Remaining spots will be sold at the gate.

Movies are shown in the Canton Palace Theatre parking lot, which is located two blocks south of the theater on Market Avenue, adjacent to the Renkert Building at 306 Market Avenue N. Guests must stay in their cars at all times, and not all parking spots will be available for purchase, to keep people socially distanced.

In case of inclement weather preventing the screening of a movie, a rain date will be announced. Already purchased passes will be valid for the rain date showing. Updated showtimes will be posted on the Palace’s website and social media platforms. If you can’t attend the rescheduled date, you can receive a refund by emailing info@cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Below is the schedule of movie showings.

July 31: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

August 1: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

August 7: “The Game Plan”

August 8: “Draft Day”