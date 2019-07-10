Summer Serenades bring music to Stark Parks

Photos provided by the Canton Symphony Orchestra

A small-scale symphony concert is coming to a park near you.

This summer marks the fifth season of the Canton Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Serenades in the Park series, which offers free family-friendly concerts in Stark Parks. Concerts begin June 27 and run through the beginning of September.

For most of the summer, the concerts are performed by small groups comprising members from the symphony.

“They really enjoy doing it,” said Dan Cavalancia, marketing manager for the symphony. “I think it’s a lot of fun for them, too, because then we kind of give them leeway on picking and choosing the music.”

In past years, there were specific themes for concerts—think “superheroes” or “summer of love”—but this year’s concerts will be more of a mixed bag. Selections will include pop hits, classical music and possibly Disney songs or songs from musicals.

“We try and get something that everybody likes somewhere in there,” Cavalancia said.

The outdoor concerts usually draw a younger crowd and about 50 to 100 people. The one exception is the final concert at Petros Park, which features the full orchestra and brings out between 1,000 and 2,000 people.

This year, there will be a second chance to see the big concert. It will be performed again September 2 in front of City Hall in North Canton.

No matter what performance you attend, you’ll need to bring your own blankets or chairs for seating. Picnics are welcome, too.

And don’t worry—if it rains, there’s a plan. The smaller concerts would be moved to Foundation Hall at the Zimmermann Symphony Center, and the Petros Park concert would be moved to Umstattd Performing Arts Hall.