Stephanie Simmons | Books of My Life

Stephanie Simmons is a lifestyle photographer specializing in maternity, newborn and family photography. Her style is focused on raw, authentic moments, and she is passionate about working with families to capture the important details of their little one’s lives that they’ll want to remember for years to come. She shoots outdoors on location within the Akron, Canton and Cleveland area as well as at her studio in downtown Hartville.

What book got you interested in your career?

When I first became interested in photography, one of the best books I read was “Understanding Exposure” by Bryan Peterson (328 pages, 1990). It went in depth on how to shoot in manual, what each setting did and gave exercises to practice so you could really understand how to get the look you wanted in pictures. I am 100% self-taught as a photographer, and this book really gave me the foundation I needed to get started.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

I have three small children who are between the ages of 3 and 7, so if I’m being honest, it’s almost always the children’s section. If I were alone or given a choice, I love nonfiction, motivational books. I love books that inspire me, motivate me, help my life or my business run more smoothly or just help me understand myself better.

What is the first book you remember reading?

I’m sure it wasn’t the first book I ever read, but it’s the first one I remember. I was assigned to read “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls (273 pages, 1961) in early elementary and was devastated by the ending. It was the first time a story really affected me, and I’m pretty sure I cried for days over that one.

What is the last book you read?

I am currently in the middle of “The Brave Learner” by Julie Bogart (322 pages, 2019), which is a phenomenal book about creating enchantment in your children’s learning. Before that, it was either Rachel Hollis’s “Girl, Wash Your Face” (241 pages, 2018) or Donald Miller’s “Building a StoryBrand” (241 pages, 2017).

What is next up on your reading list?

With the Christmas season upon us, I’m hoping to read through Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” (110 pages, 1843). I’ve watched this in so many different formats from Jim Carey’s animated version, the Muppets and even old classics, but I have never read the actual book. I’m hoping to read through it with my kids as the ghosts in the movies scare them so they won’t watch it!

What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

I’ve been reading through Shel Silverstein’s poems with my children, and reading them again as an adult, I have to say they are even funnier. I didn’t realize how many hidden jokes there were that my kids don’t catch, which makes me laugh even more!

What do you tell people you’re reading? But what are you actually reading?

I had to laugh at these two questions. Do people really do that? I’m a pretty straight- forward person and would never pretend to read something I hadn’t.