Sizzlin Summer Style Show

Canton Fine Arts Associates sponsored its sixth annual style show and luncheon in June. Titled “Sizzlin Summer Style Show,” the event was held at La Pizzaria Restaurant in Jackson Township. It featured fashions from Chico’s of Belden Village, a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, live music and Janet Weir Creighton as a keynote speaker. Proceeds benefited the many worthy art-related projects of Canton Fine Arts Associates, a nonprofit affiliate of the Canton Museum of Art.