Sherri Brake | Books of My Life

Sherri is the owner and haunted history tour guide of a company she began in 2003 in Stark County. Haunted Heartland Tours has been voted in the top five Best Ghost Tours in America by USA Today. Sherri has been featured on various paranormal television and radio shows. Her tours take her into various states with special haunted tours in Ireland and Scotland. She is the author of “Haunted Stark County” and “The Haunted History of the Ohio State Reformatory.” Her website is HauntedHistory.net.

What is a book you wish you had written?

“The Shining” by Stephen King (590 pages, 1977). The ultimate in horror and suspense. Need I say more?

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

I typically head to the local history section and then cruise through the paranormal section. I find it interesting that some libraries still call this the “occult” section. If it’s a really big library, I love checking out the genealogy room or the research area with all of the wonderful old volumes of books. I love the Stark County District Library in Canton, and Massillon and Canal Fulton public libraries, as well.

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“Gone With the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell (1,634 pages, 1936). I first read it at age 12 and fell in love with every single character; the love triangle between Ashley, Scarlett and Rhett; and the setting of it in the Deep South. The history of the American Civil War has always interested me, even from a young age. And the love story between Rhett and Scarlett? I still read that book every couple of years. A true classic.

What book got you interested in your career?

In the mid-1970s, I came across a 24-volume hardback set that grabbed my imagination at the tender age of 10. The encyclopedia set was published by Time Life and was called “Man, Myth and Magic” by Richard Cavendish (3,376 pages, 1970). It was highly illustrated and fascinating, and as I turned each page, I was mesmerized by stories of time travel, aliens, witchcraft, crop circles, crystal skulls, voodoo and spirits. Heady stuff for a 10-year-old!

What is the last book you read?

“Weird History 101 and Other Tales of Intrigue, Mayhem and Outrageous Material” by John Richard Stephen (336 pages, 1997). As a leader of haunted walking tours, I try to learn as many bizarre facts, unusual crimes, superstitions and dark history as I can.

Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

When on vacation, I actually try to read a book on the area’s history and ghost stories where I am vacationing. When in Rome …

What is next up on your reading list?

While leading a haunted history tour in Scotland last year, I picked up a book that is next on my list to read. “Off With Their Heads, All the Cool Bits in British History” by Martin Oliver (194 pages, 2009). The table of contents looks intriguing with chapters covering dungeon life, courtyard executions and witch trials.