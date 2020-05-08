Ryan Miller | Books of My Life

Ryan Miller is the owner/operator of Deli Ohio in downtown Canton. Aside from running the restaurant, Ryan enjoys spending time with his two daughters, Lillian and Eleanor, and wife, Ashten. In addition to Deli Ohio, he also owns and redevelops commercial property in Canton and is a co-owner of 405 Wellness. Ryan lives, works and plays in Canton.

What book got you interested in your career?

Not sure that there was one specific book, but I read many books prior to opening the Deli that helped me along the way. I always have a food book available to resource for new concepts, upcoming trends and approaches with food that maybe I haven’t thought of yet. One that I continually revisit is the book “Charcuterie: The Craft of Salting, Smoking, & Curing” by Michael Ruhlman and Brian Polcyn (321 pages, 2005). I was also recently gifted “Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions” by Alex Day, Nick Fauchald and David Kaplan (322 pages, 2018). This one has been super fun to work through, for obvious reasons.

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran (129 pages, 1923). It’s a long-standing classic, but I appreciate the poetic nature and focus on self betterment and how the book can be easily digested. The book is almost 100 years old and still speaks to the human nature of wanting to improve oneself and search for truth and meaning in life’s complexities.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

Nonfiction/resource. When I first opened Deli Ohio, there were plenty of things I was confident in and plenty more things that I was clueless on and had never crossed my mind. I felt like I had those rows of the library memorized and could walk to the exact spot to find the book I needed.

What is the last book you read?

“Belonging and Becoming” by Mark and Lisa Scandrette (243 pages, 2016). My wife and I got to participate in a book group with several other young families in Canton. Our book group shared a couple hours together each week and had a meal and discussed the shared purpose of being intentional about the way we parent and do family life together. It was extremely helpful and nurturing for our family.

What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

Any book by David Sedaris. I appreciate that he finds the humor in mundane life situations and collects all of these moments to a common theme throughout his books and makes me laugh nonstop the whole time.

What book would you take to a deserted island?

“Living More With Less” by Doris Janzen Longacre (252 pages, 1982). It’s basically a book from the ’80s about green living, resourcefulness and homesteading well before there was the constant demand that there currently is. The book focuses on sustainable and simple living, and it is hard to think of living more simply than being stranded on a deserted island. My goal would be to survive … not necessarily pass the time! Hah.