Red Cross Bash

The 13th annual American Red Cross Stark and Muskingum Lakes Chapter BASH was held in May at MAPS Air Museum. The event was put on by co-chairs, Betsy Sterling and Lisa Gaetano, Red Cross Stark and Muskingum Lakes chapter board, Red Cross volunteers and the Red Cross staff. Money raised from this live and silent auction event will be used to support the American Red Cross chapter’s work in our local community: saving lives through health and safety in CPR/first aid and lifeguard training, giving comfort and hope to local disaster victims, preparing our community for any disaster, providing shelter, clothing and food to a family devastated by a house fire, supporting our U.S. servicemen and servicewomen in case of an emergency.