Put Hunger in Park

Meals on Wheels of Stark & Wayne Counties hosted its first food fest fundraiser, “Put Hunger in Park!” The fundraiser was held in September at Hoover Park in North Canton. The agency exceeded its $70,000 fundraising goal and exceeded its public awareness goal with 1,500 to 2,000 people in attendance. The fundraiser included live entertainment from Q92 DJ Nikolina and local North Canton Band The Hitmen; bocce, hula-hoop, and putting contests; 50/50 raffles and prizes; drinks and food from local restaurants and breweries.