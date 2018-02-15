One Bite

The fifth annual One Bite Taste Event took place in October at the GentleBrook Event Center in Hartville with 300 guests in attendance. Local restaurants, caterers and bakeries were featured, and bloggers Collyn Floyd and Lisa Dalpiaz of Two Amused Bouches and Alecia Bencze of Ohio Wanderlust were in attendance to enjoy the tastes of the township and surrounding area. The event also collected 250 pounds of food to benefit Lake Township FISH, the local food pantry and source for emergency assistance.