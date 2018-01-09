Night at the Races

The CCDS Parents Association sponsored Night at the Races. This event captured all the suspense and close-up action that re-created the atmosphere of being at the racetrack. The event included a reverse raffle, dinner and drinks. Also available were basket raffle tickets and specialty drinks, and all tips earned at the cash bar were donated to the school. Wearing derby hats and dressing up were optional. New families to CCDS this year were guests at this event. This event raised more than $4,000.