Netflix originals coming this month

Netflix is still churning out some new content for your viewing pleasure in June.

“Lenox Hill”

Docuseries // Release date: June 10

An intimate look at the lives of four doctors—two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician and a Chief Resident OBGYN—as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unflinching eye, the series shows each physician’s struggle to balance their personal and professional lives and delves into each patient’s personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating and emotional world of medicine. Directed and produced by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.

“Father Soldier Son”

Film // Release date: June 19

This intimate documentary from The New York Times follows one military family over the course of 10 years, becoming an intergenerational exploration of the meaning of sacrifice, purpose and American manhood in the aftermath of war. Directed by Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn.

