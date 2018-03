Middlebranch High School Reunion

In October, Middlebranch High School celebrated its 65th class reunion at Papa Bear’s in Jackson Township. The class originally consisted of 50 classmates. Twelve attended the reunion, some with their spouses. The high school was known as the Middlebranch Diamonds after the Diamond Portland Cement Company, located in Middlebranch. Marlene Eliades was the committee chairwoman in charge of the event.