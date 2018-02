Mercy Harvest Ball

The Mercy Service League held its 2017 Harvest Ball in October at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Mercy staff president, Ronald Crock, M.D., and Stark County sheriff, George Maier, served as honorary chairs, and Barbara Frustaci and Kathleen Prasnal served as Mercy Service League event co-chairs. The event raised more than $240,000, with proceeds benefiting Mercy’s Safe Caring initiative—AvaSure TeleSitter, a video monitoring system for at-risk patients. Approximately 400 people attended.