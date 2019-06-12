Mary Lynne Blevins | Books of My Life

Dr. Mary Lynne Blevins and her husband are optometrists. Her practice is in Louisville, and his is in North Canton. Even their son is taking up the family profession. He currently is in optometry school in Arizona. Mary Lynne’s mother instilled in her a love of reading—she read every Agatha Christie book after her mother finished them. See her book picks here.

What is your go-to book recommendation?

“The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold (328 pages, 2002). It gives you a whole new way of thinking about heaven.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

I have read every “Psychic Eye” mystery by Victoria Laurie. They are very funny whodunits.

What is the book that shocked you the most?

“Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (432 pages, 2012). How could she be sooo evil?

What is next up on your reading list?

“Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (368 pages, 2019). My sister, Tiz, suggested it.

What is the last book you read?

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (349 pages, 2018). Great book! I could not put it down. “Educated” by Tara Westover (412 pages, 2018) and “The Masterpiece” by Fiona Davis (368 pages, 2018) were other recent books.

What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

“Bossypants” by Tina Fey (213 pages, 2011). In the book, she talks about going to the mall and being so excited to buy a white polyester pantsuit. I bought one at Belden Village also in 1978. Haha!