Lisa Dalpiaz | Books of My Life

Lisa Dalpiaz is the Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at the Akron-Canton Airport. She works hand-in-hand with airlines to bring flights to the region, all while introducing the community to the aviation world through meaningful connections. When she’s not at CAK, she’s out and about exploring Northeast Ohio with her husband, Eric, daughter, Emery, and son, Ethan.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

Any of the Emily Griffin books like “Something Borrowed” (345 pages, 2004), “Something Blue” (455 pages, 2005) or “Baby Proof” (355 pages, 2006). I usually dive into books about professional and personal development, so I love that these books are expectation-free.

What is the last book you read?

“Everybody Matters: The Extraordinary Power of Caring for Your People Like Family” by Bob Chapman and Rajendra Sisodia (272 pages, 2015). I work in aviation, which is ever-changing, so it’s interesting to learn about how other leaders act with compassion and clear communication during change, all while keeping their people first.

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom (226 pages, 1997), a book I was assigned in high school, has remained a favorite to help put life back into perspective at times when trivial matters start weighing on my mind.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

The children’s section with my 3-year-old and 6-month-old; we read three to five books a night and love finding new ones to supplement our enormous at-home collection. We currently love “Pout-Pout Fish” by Deborah Diesen (36 pages, 2008) and the “Pete the Cat” series by Eric Litwin and James Dean.

Who is your favorite author and why?

Krista Tippet’s conversations to discover what makes us all human is insightful and graceful both through her podcast “On Being” and her book, “Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living” (304 pages, 2016).

What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

“Sh*t My Dad Says” by Justin Halpern (180 pages, 2010) because like the author’s dad, my dad is hilarious and honest, so I relate to a cherished, close relationship through humor. Plus, the quotes are worthy of a good laugh.

What is the book you always come back to?

“The Secret Language of Birthdays” by Gary Goldschneider (834 pages, 1994) is cracked open on my family and friends’ birthdays so I can share their “day” with them. It’s so amusing to compare and contrast what is written about them and who they really are.